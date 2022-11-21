Read full article on original website
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
When and Where Is The Witcher: Blood Origin Coming Out?. When and Where Was The Witcher: Blood Origin Filmed?. In 2019, Netflix released the highly anticipated first season of their new fantasy TV series, The Witcher. Based on the book series of the same name Andrzej Sapkowski, the show ultimately follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a magical mutant who hunts monsters. In his journeys, Geralt crosses paths with a powerful sorceress named Yennifer (Anya Chalotra) and discovers that it’s his destiny to protect a young princess named Ciri (Freya Allan), who has dangerous abilities.
Kevin Bacon Didn't Know He Was Name-Dropped in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Until He Saw It in Theaters
One of the best running gags of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is how Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) tells aliens about Earth actors as if they were heroes. One of the stars Peter always talks about is Kevin Bacon, who left a lasting positive impression on his mind after he watched Footloose when he was a kid. As it turns out, Bacon was unaware director James Gunn had used his name in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and was deeply amused when he went to theaters and discovered the reference.
‘Nanny’ Review: Nikyatu Jusu’s Devastating Debut Uncovers the Horrors of the American Dream
Of all the films that premiered back at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Nanny is the one that is both more ambitious in its poetic presentation and equally humble in its narrative aspirations. This is by no means a detriment as it is actually fundamental to what makes it stand out in the memory. The experience is built around dancing between different genres in order to tell a story that observes how the everyday indignities of life can lead to even more unexpected pain and tragedy. Telling the story of a nanny trying to raise money to bring her son to America, this feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu plays both as an emotional drama and an enduringly evocative horror. Though it works better in its individual moments, there is still something stunning about how it will frequently submerge us in a more subtle and sinister sense of looming dread that soon becomes emotionally shattering.
'Guardians of the Galaxy': James Gunn Explains Why Kevin Bacon Was the "Perfect Person" to Cast in the Holiday Special
As Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuts on Disney+, Kevin Bacon is now an official part of the MCU. The Footloose actor was first named dropped in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and the long-running joke has finally paid off in the new feature. Interestingly Bacon has always been a part of the grander Marvel universe with his previous casting in Fox’s X-Men: First Class. In a new interview with Variety, director James Gunn explained why casting Bacon despite his previous appearance, was the right idea and discloses why he had to cut his action sequence from the holiday special.
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': Edward Norton & Janelle Monáe Share Favorite Moments From Rian Johnson's Script
In 2019, writer and director Rian Johnson wowed audiences with his star-studded whodunnit, Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig as the southern aristocratic Detective Benoit Blanc, earning the filmmaker his first Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Now, the duo return in an all-new modern mystery, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, that features an entirely different ensemble cast tasked with solving a puzzling faux murder. That is, until someone does, in fact, wind up dead. When tech billionaire Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton) invites his merry band of wealthy friends to his Greek island, Benoit Blanc returns to get to the bottom of this peculiar puzzle. The list of suspects ranges from Bron’s former business partner Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe) to his invited guests, including Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr.
Laura Poitras’ Nan Goldin Doc ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’ Tests Box Office – Specialty Preview
Laura Poitras’ Venice Golden Lion-winner All The Beauty And The Bloodshed opens in three theaters today, testing a crowded specialty market at the IFC Center, Lincoln Center & BAM in NYC. It adds LA and San Francisco (AMC Sunset 5 & AMC Kabuki) Dec. 2. Presented by Neon, this is the story of internationally renowned photographer and activist Nan Goldin told through her slideshows, intimate interviews and ground-breaking photography, intertwined with the artist’s fight to hold the billionaire Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma, makers of notoriously addictive pain medication Oxycontin, accountable for the nation’s devastating opioid crisis. It was only...
Who (and What) Is the Hyde in Netflix's 'Wednesday'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Netflix's Wednesday. Life at Nevermore Academy is anything but dull for the outcasts, like Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), on Netflix’s Wednesday. As soon as Wednesday arrives — after nearly killing a few reckless boys at her previous school — she is thrust into the growing mystery of multiple murders in the area surrounding the school that have been ongoing for the last several weeks and have the local Sheriff stumped. Wednesday, not one to turn away from her inner curiosity and need to prove she is better than everyone else, begins to dig into this mystery, particularly after watching the mysterious monster kill someone in the woods on her first night at Nevermore.
‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Wraps Filming in Vancouver
The Netflix drama, Virgin River, has wrapped filming Season 5. Production began in July in Vancouver, and now the series' official Instagram page has marked the end of filming with a behind-the-scenes compilation of the cast dancing to "We Are Family" by Sister Sledge. Additionally, some of the show's cast members have posted on their social media accounts, giving fans a glimpse of what can be expected of their characters in the upcoming season.
'The Mean One': Unofficial The Grinch Horror Film Sets December Release With Frightening New Poster
There's just over a month left until Christmas and the Grinch is getting ready to go slashing through the snow in the unofficial slasher parody The Mean One. Atlas Film Distribution revealed that the absurd horror flick featuring Art the Clown himself, David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), as the classic Dr. Seuss character will arrive with plenty of time to rack up some kills before the big day. Along with the release of a chilling new poster, the film is now set to reach theaters on December 9.
How to Watch 'Echo 3' Starring Luke Evans
Mark your calendars, action fans! Echo 3, an upcoming action thriller and drama series is about to hit your screens. Are you first in line for every new Mission: Impossible installment? Can you quote Liam Neeson in Taken word-for-word? If you enjoy an intense, white-knuckle viewing experience, Echo 3 might just be your new favorite show. From award-winning screenwriter Mark Boal, who also wrote The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, the show begins with the mysterious kidnap of scientist Amber Chesborough close to the Colombia-Venezuela border. The series focuses on her husband Prince, and her brother Bambi - both military men with dark and complex histories - as they attempt to track her down.
'The Rings of Power’ Cast Pit Elves Against Humans in New Video
Amazon Prime Video has given fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work and the world of Middle-earth, a refreshingly new look. With the release of the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Prime Video has brought to life, for the very first time, the Second Age of Middle-earth. Having aired the first season of eight episodes in full, the series will take a pause as we await the release of the second season. However, during this lull, we get to dive deeper into the knowledge of the inhabitants of Middle-earth. The series’ cast offers to work us through these various races, and the disparities between man and elf, while discussing preparations for their roles and the cultures of the race of their characters.
'Andor's Ferrix Battle Shows Us What Rebellion Against the Empire Looks Like on a Smaller Scale
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. The opening scene of the season finale of Andor began not with the titular Cassian (Diego Luna) or any of the show's other primary characters. Instead, it rather pointedly opens with someone who we had briefly seen, though hadn’t come to know all that much up until now. Working meticulously though carefully in isolation is Wilmon (Muhannad Bhaier), a young resident of Ferrix whose father had been recently killed by the Empire. It immediately becomes clear that what he is constructing is a bomb that he is intending to use against the same forces that have repressed him and so many others. It is a brief sequence of planning that he does entirely alone, driven by rage and grief more than anything, which sets off a conclusion that serves as a microcosm of what this story was interested in from the very start.
'Strange World' Directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen on Keeping Their Animated Adventures Weird
A mere year and a half after the release of Raya and the Last Dragon, Don Hall and Qui Nguyen are back with another wild animated Disney adventure, Strange World. When Searcher Clade's (Jake Gyllenhaal) father, Jaeger (Dennis Quaid), goes missing, Searcher steps up and becomes the new hero of Avalonia. However, Searcher's notoriety doesn't come from being a legendary explorer like his father, rather, he wows his hometown by discovering an energy-packed miracle crop called Pando. Many years into harvesting Pando, Searcher's shocked and horrified to learn that the crop is dying. His only chance of saving it? Venturing below the surface of Avalonia to find the root of the problem.
‘Out of the Past’ Is a Stand-Out Noir Because It Doesn't Rely on Tired Tropes
There was a time when noir films like Out of the Past dominated the world. During its peak from the early 1940s to the late 1950s, Hollywood churned out hundreds of films that helped to define one of the most distinctive (and best) genres in American cinema. Even the most casual of moviegoers need only see a screenshot from The Maltese Falcon or Double Indemnity to recognize its trademark visual style, and while the genre’s transition to neo-noir from the 1970s onwards has ensured its presence continues to be felt on our screens, there is something to be said about the simplicity of a classic noir.
'Wakanda Forever' & 9 Films That Celebrate Family Love
Aside from all the incredible action it delivers, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is, more than anything, a powerful study of grief, loss, and love. While Ryan Coogler's film provides the regular MCU enthusiast with a good dose of exciting adventure and thrilling twists, it also reflects on the importance of family bonds, beautifully highlighting the true significance behind the word.
Every Episode of Guillermo Del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities' Ranked, According to IMDb
Guillermo del Toro is a figure known for his background in horror, not only in many of his directorial works but also as a producer of various films within the genre. One of his latest productions is titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, an anthology series that tells a wide range of different spooky stories, each one of which is brought to life by a different director.
'Bones And All' Is a Certified Fresh Feast On Rotten Tomatoes
Legendary director Luca Guadagnino's latest boundary-breaking release Bones And All has officially been declared "certified fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. The cannibalistic romance stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as Lee and Maren, who are outcast teenagers navigating the intensity of first love in a world they don't fit into. That is all whilst they simultaneously grapple with a mutual thirst for human consumption, something that brings them closer together and sees them literally pull other people apart.
All For Nothing: 10 Best Movies Where No One Wins By The End
When you start watching a movie, you can be reasonably confident things will end well for the heroes. After all, a surefire way to end a story on a satisfying note is by having things turn out well for the characters we like. Plenty of good stories have their characters overcoming obstacles and making sacrifices, yet ultimately being better off at a movie's conclusion than they were at its beginning.
'Dylan's New Nightmare' Images Reveal First Look at Freddy Kreuger in 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Fan-Made Movie
Womp Stomp Films, an independent film company based in Los Angeles that has made both original and fan films, gives fans a first look at the upcoming Dylan's New Nightmare, a fan-made Nightmare on Elm Street film, through a Bloody Disgusting exclusive. The company is widely known for their work on the Never Hike Alone series — unofficial fan films that pay tribute to Friday the 13th, and The Spirit of Haddonfield — an unofficial short fan film that pays tribute to the character of Michael Myers and the Halloween franchise.
