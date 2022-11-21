ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Radio

A Super Cute Christmas Village Not to Miss in New Jersey

I've never heard of this place, but recently a friend told me about it. It seems like it would be a great place to make memories with the family. It's what I do, look for a fun thing to do with the family. I know my daughter is a teenager, but I take full advantage of the time we spend together, now. It's so important and I live for these moments.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Steak up-closePhoto byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out, if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are great options for both a casual meal as well as a special occasion.
big945.com

Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in North Carolina?

The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
LongIslandPress

What is The Best Restaurant on Long Island?

What’s great about living on Long Island is that there are so many restaurants to choose from, but what is the best restaurant on Long Island?. Long Islanders voted Salvatore’s of Elmont Pizzeria & Restaurant the Best Restaurant on Long Island in the 2022 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest!
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
walterborolive.com

Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
NEWLAND, NC
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC
The State Port Pilot

St. James property tax values expected to soar

Property tax values in St. James are expected to go way up next year, according to a new report from Brunswick County. St. James Town Manager Jeff Repp and Mayor Jean Toner attended a meeting earlier this month with other Brunswick County mayors at the BEMC headquarters to hear a report about the countywide property tax value reassessment that is currently underway.
SAINT JAMES, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy