Cincinnati Bengals Slip by Pittsburgh Steelers Despite 'Joe Burrow Suck' Trending on Twitter
A phrase trending on Twitter certainly didn't stop the Cincinnati Bengals from overtaking the Pittsburgh Steelers.
During the Bengals' 37-30 triumph over the AFC North rival Steelers on Nov. 20, quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked twice. CBS sports reporter A.J. Ross shared the info during the live broadcast of the game, accidentally saying "suck" instead of "sack."
"... Will get the Bengals off of the field pretty quickly with that Joe Burrow suck, or sack, rather," Ross said, setting off a whirlwind of conspiracy theories from Bengals fans.
"The reporter just said 'Joe Burrow suck' on live television but yeah this crew isn't bias [sic]," @BengalsSheriff said .
"Anyone else tired of these announcers being so negative and anti-Bengals? Plus the sideline reporter said Joe Burrow suck and then quickly corrected herself and said sack," added @Kaitlyn_Degaro .
Many Bengals fans also noted that Ross, a two-time Emmy winner who had covered news in Columbus and Cleveland before landing at CBS, originally is from Pittsburgh.
Ross' slip had no effect on Burrow, though, who threw four touchdown passes and racked up 338 yards – including his 10,000th career passing yard in the first half.
"That was awesome, that was awesome. One of my favorite wins since I've been here," Burrow told reporters in a post-game wrap.
Burrow had plenty of help from wide receiver Tee Higgins, who became crucial after Joe Mixon left the game with a head injury. Higgins tallied nine passes for 148 yards, a season high. Burrow also found running back Samaje Perine for three of his touchdown passes, a new Bengals record for the position. Kicker Evan McPherson also got in on the fun, who had a three-pointer early in the first quarter plus 54-yard and 44-yard field goals in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor commended the team's offense on the road.
"I really thought they did a tremendous job. And, you know, it gave us time. That's a great front," Taylor said. "They brought a lot of pressures. They really did a great job with the protection plan and the communication over the course of the game in a tough environment — tough, noisy environment."
Fans can fill their bellies on Nov. 21, thanks to Sunday's excitement. As the regional chili chain has done in the past, Gold Star is giving fans one free regular 3-, 4- or 5-Way with the purchase of another one of equal or greater value the day after the Bengals win. The Who Dey Way promotion is good all season long no matter if the win occurs on home turf or elsewhere. The promo is available at all Gold Star locations for drive-in, carry-out, dine-in and online; mention the Who Dey Way special when ordering.
The Bengals, now 6-4, will battle the Tennessee Titans for week 12. Cincinnati last tangled with Tennessee in January, cementing a spot in the AFC championship thanks in part to a magical, last-second, 52-yard field goal from McPherson . Taylor says beating the Titans (7-3) won't necessarily be easy.
"I'm really pleased with today, but that doesn't mean we're going to be pleased with next Sunday," Taylor said. "We got seven days of work we've got to put in to go play a really good Tennessee Titans team on the road. And it's probably gonna be a similar style in terms of the physicality that we faced today."
The Bengals/Titans game will take place Nov. 27 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville . Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., and CBS will broadcast the game.
Coming soon: CityBeat Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cincinnati stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Comments / 0