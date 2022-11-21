Read full article on original website
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Why young voters won’t fall for the GOP’s student loan shell game
Conservative Republicans are widely opposed to President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for some borrowers. But as you might imagine, the GOP, which has struggled to win over young voters, is having a world of trouble messaging their opposition to Biden’s plan in a way that appeals to Americans — particularly, young Americans — who’ve been saddled with financially crippling student loans.
GOP makes unnecessary promise about prayer, Pledge of Allegiance
Republicans don’t have much of a policy agenda for the next Congress, and since Election Day, many key GOP officials have made clear that the party’s focus will be on investigations and conspiracy theories. This week on Facebook, however, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a different kind...
Kevin McCarthy confronts growing opposition from Republican ranks
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan acknowledged the post-election drama among House Republicans last week, but he expressed great confidence that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, his longtime ally, would persevere. “I know all the people. I know the players. I think he’s going to be fine,” Ryan said on Thursday. “I...
Election deniers lost a lot of races, but still won too many
The inspiring news from this month’s midterm elections — at least for those of us who are fans of democracy — is that voters in key battleground states rejected Trump-endorsed election deniers running for secretary of state. It’s not hyperbole to predict that if those candidates had won, they could’ve morphed from election deniers into democracy destroyers.
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Raphael Warnock's Odds of Winning Georgia Senate Race 2 Weeks Before Runoff
Warnock could benefit from Walker-skeptical Republicans staying home from the polls, Alan Abramowitz, an Emory University political science professor, said.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill
The cost of defending her right to stand in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 21, less than 24 hours after her personal Twitter account was reinstated, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was streaming live to her supporters, in an apparent rant about the 'Death of Free Speech".
Two red counties in Arizona refuse to certify elections. That could backfire.
Republicans in two Arizona counties have refused to certify their election results over bogus voter fraud claims. But if they let the deadline pass, they could end up handing seats to Democrats. “My question to these MAGA Republicans is: Are you really going to take two of the darkest red counties in Arizona and just throw all those votes away?” says Arizona Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes. Nov. 23, 2022.
Lawrence: Trump’s big loss in the Supreme Court today was just the beginning
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes today’s legal developments involving former President Donald Trump including the Supreme Court denying an appeal of his and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals appearing to be on the verge of overturning the appointment of a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.Nov. 23, 2022.
Joe: Trump thought SCOTUS justices would be like Judge Cannon
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump's last-ditch plea to block the release of his tax records to House Democrats, paving the way for their possible disclosure to the lawmakers. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 23, 2022.
Would Trump returning to Twitter help or hurt him?
Last weekend, Twitter CEO Elon Musk reactivated former President Donald Trump's Twitter account, which had been banned from the platform days after inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. This would seem to be a moment of existential delight for Trump. His presidency was in many ways...
Supreme Court clears way for Dems to finally get Trump’s tax docs
Under existing law, a limited number of congressional leaders have the authority to access individual tax returns from the Treasury Department. In April 2019, Rep. Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, decided to exercise that power, directing officials from the Treasury Department to turn over Donald Trump’s tax records.
Phil Rucker: Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s tax returns was ‘an assessment of the law’
The Supreme Court has allowed the release of Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats. Washington Post Deputy National Editor Phil Rucker, Politico White House Editor Sam Stein, and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner join Chris Jansing to discuss. “It’s not a personal judgement about Trump,” Rucker explains. “It's just an assessment of the law.” Nov. 23, 2022.
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.23.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * As Arizona’s attorney general race heads to an automatic recount, the Republican nominee, Abe Hamadeh, filed suit yesterday to challenge the preliminary results. * Election officials in Alaska are expected to finalize the state’s results tonight after taking...
Greg Bluestein: ‘Warnock's campaign is is fairly optimistic that things are tilting their way.’
The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled that early voting in the Senate runoff can start as soon as this Saturday. Atlanta Journal Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein joins Chris Jansing to discuss. “It's hard to poll these races accurately because we just don't know who's gonna show up after Thanksgiving for this December 6 runoff,” says Bluestein. “But I can tell you that Warnock's campaign is is fairly optimistic that things are tilting their way.”Nov. 24, 2022.
Trump tax bombshell: Tax returns going to Congress
The Supreme Court denies Trump’s request to keep his tax returns secret. The Treasury Department will hand over the elusive financial documents to the House Ways and Means Committee after a three year battle. Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and Susanne Craig, the Pulitzer prize-winning reporter with New York Times joins “The Beat” on this breaking story. Nov. 22, 2022.
NYT: DOJ seeking to question Pence as witness in Jan. 6 investigation
New York Times correspondent Mike Schmidt reports that the Justice Dept. has reached out to former Vice President Mike Pence's representative wanting to question him in connection to the January 6 investigation into Donald Trump. Nov. 23, 2022.
Dr. Fauci, who has served under seven presidents, delivers his final White House Covid briefing
Following Dr. Anthony Fauci’s final appearance in the White House briefing room, Andrea Mitchell pays tribute to the NIAID Director’s prolific career in public health. Mitchell notes that Dr. Fauci dedicated more than 50 years of his life to government service, serving under seven U.S. presidents, from the fight against HIV to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nov. 22, 2022.
Sen. Graham testifies in Georgia election probe
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., testified before a Georgia grand jury investigating alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election. The prosecution wanted to know about post-election phone calls Graham made to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Nov. 22, 2022.
