Albany, NY

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
LOUISIANA STATE
calcasieu.info

LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

It may be too late to control St. Tammany’s ever-burgeoning population explosion and the problems brought with it, a local expert said Monday night. “I am not optimistic about your chances of managing growth over the short term. Things can be done over the long haul,” said Dr. Fritz Wagner, Dean of the College of Urban Affairs at the University of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops

Kansas City Southern Railroad's Holiday Express Train has announced its schedule of stops during the holiday season and again there are several planned for Louisiana stations in the coming weeks. The train operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad has more than 20 stops planned along this year's holiday tour. That tour gets underway technically tomorrow with a stop in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB

Bonfire season is in full swing in St. James Parish

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - St. James Parish is ready for bonfire season after putting stakes up on the levee Monday, Nov. 22. This marks the beginning of the parish tradition. Families can come out to enjoy food, live entertainment, crafts, Santa’s merry forest, and carnival rides, officials say. Each...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Agents Cite Six Subjects for Alleged Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on Nov. 19 in St. James Parish. Agents cited Mitchell Vidrine, 25, of Baton Rouge, Taylor Diez, 28, of Gonzales, Justin Savoy, 24, of St. Amant, Lucas Aquiluz, 24, of Baton Rouge, Grant Theriot, 26, of Prairieville, and Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, for rallying migratory game birds. Relle was also cited for taking over the daily limit of ducks.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA

