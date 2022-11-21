Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Related
NOLA.com
Meet Meryl Kennedy, the 34-year-old rice farmer changing the face of Louisiana agriculture
MER ROUGE — Meryl Kennedy’s story begins in a truck, riding with her father around her family’s rice farm as a child growing up in northeast Louisiana. "He loved to take me out there," she recalled. "Drive around for hours and hours." Elton Kennedy loved farming, loved...
fox8live.com
St. Tammany powerlifters overcome challenges, take home gold on the international stage
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - It’s a solo sport where competitors push themselves beyond their limits. Three lifts make up a powerlifting competition: Squat, bench and deadlift. You get three attempts for each lift. Three attempts, and that’s it. However, it takes more than muscle to become a world...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
calcasieu.info
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
KPLC TV
Supporters and critics debate largest Louisiana coastal project’s $2.3 billion cost
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -On a windy November afternoon, a boat ride along the east bank of Plaquemines Parish reveals a spot where levees no longer confine the Mississippi River. Alisha Renfro, a coastal scientist with the National Wildlife Federation sees Neptune Pass as a living laboratory, a real-life example of how nature meant the river to work.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
It may be too late to control St. Tammany’s ever-burgeoning population explosion and the problems brought with it, a local expert said Monday night. “I am not optimistic about your chances of managing growth over the short term. Things can be done over the long haul,” said Dr. Fritz Wagner, Dean of the College of Urban Affairs at the University of New Orleans.
postsouth.com
Louisiana will gain 3,500 new oilfield jobs through mid-2023, but there's a catch
Louisiana will gain 3,500 new oilfield jobs by June, but it won't be enough to recoup those lost since the COVID pandemic began in early 2020, a new LSU study says. The forecast is included in the "2023 Gulf Coast Energy Outlook," released last week by the LSU Center for Energy Studies.
New Hallmark Christmas Movie Filmed in Louisiana Premiering on Thanksgiving Day
It seems like Louisiana has been the hotbed for Christmas movies and there is yet another one that was filmed in the Bayou State that is set to premiere tomorrow night.
Commander of 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Louisiana Relieved of Duty after Inappropriate Text Messages
Colonel relieved of duty with 256th after inappropriate messages.
brproud.com
Former Louisiana priest pleads guilty to 2020 charges of obscenity
PEARL RIVER, La. (WGNO) — A former Pearl River Priest pleaded guilty to felony obscenity Monday (Nov. 21), on charges from a 2020 incident in which he was discovered having sex with two women on the altar of St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church. 39-year-old Travis Clark’s plea...
Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops
Kansas City Southern Railroad's Holiday Express Train has announced its schedule of stops during the holiday season and again there are several planned for Louisiana stations in the coming weeks. The train operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad has more than 20 stops planned along this year's holiday tour. That tour gets underway technically tomorrow with a stop in Shreveport.
Bonfire season is in full swing in St. James Parish
GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - St. James Parish is ready for bonfire season after putting stakes up on the levee Monday, Nov. 22. This marks the beginning of the parish tradition. Families can come out to enjoy food, live entertainment, crafts, Santa’s merry forest, and carnival rides, officials say. Each...
Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
houmatimes.com
Agents Cite Six Subjects for Alleged Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on Nov. 19 in St. James Parish. Agents cited Mitchell Vidrine, 25, of Baton Rouge, Taylor Diez, 28, of Gonzales, Justin Savoy, 24, of St. Amant, Lucas Aquiluz, 24, of Baton Rouge, Grant Theriot, 26, of Prairieville, and Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, for rallying migratory game birds. Relle was also cited for taking over the daily limit of ducks.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 1-8, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA OAKS SUBDIVISION, PHASE 2, LOT RC2B: $200,000, Mark & Kasey LLC to Conner Reed King and Natalie Hosch King. HILLCREST SUBDIVISION, LOT 8 , SQUARE 68: $11,000, Tamland Investments Inc. to Deoliveira LLC and Wallber Deoliveira LLC. MONEY HILL PLANTATION ESTATES, LOT 2: $265,000, Money Hill Plantation LLC to...
Talk Radio 960am
‘Excessive Rain’ Predicted for South Louisiana on Thanksgiving
South Louisiana residents who were hoping to go for a walk or have a family football game in the backyard on Thanksgiving Day might need to rethink those plans because there will be a threat of significant heavy rain in the area during the day on Thursday. As you can...
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that enforcement agents cited two persons on November 19 in Plaquemines Parish for alleged migratory game bird infractions. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of...
St. Tammany deputies participate in active shooter drill
Although there were no students at Mayfield Elementary School in Slidell on Tuesday, the scenario was as realistic as possible with armed deputies running toward the faux threat.
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana
A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.
Comments / 1