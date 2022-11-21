INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov 15, 2022 – LBank, a global crypto exchange, is hosting an afterparty alongside Web3 conference DCENTRAL Miami. This will be LBank’s second event in Miami since earlier this year at Bitcoin Miami 2022. LBank is proud to be in Miami during the largest Web3 conference in the world and believes that at challenging times a conference like this is crucial for the industry.

