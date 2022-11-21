ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rapper Lady Leshurr pleads not guilty to assaulting her ex-partner

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JY5xJ_0jIiPkOj00

Rapper Lady Leshurr has pleaded not guilty to assaulting her ex-partner in October, Snaresbrook Crown Court heard on Monday.

The 34-year-old artist, real name Melesha O’Garro, is accused of attacking her ex-girlfriend Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea in an altercation in Walthamstow, east London on October 22, 2022.

The former Dancing On Ice contestant, from Kingshurst, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Sherelle Smith, 28, from Yardley, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to one count of the same charge.

O’Garro, represented by Ronnie Bergenthal, was wearing a black blazer and had her hair in a ponytail.

The public gallery was packed.

They were released on conditional bail, with conditions banning contact with the complainants, ahead of their trial at the same court on October 16 2023.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Germany players cover mouths for team photo in protest over OneLove armband ban

Germany’s players covered their mouths for a World Cup team photograph on Wednesday in protest at being blocked from wearing an anti-discrimination armband. The national team players made the gesture as they prepared for kick-off in their opening match against Japan at the Khalifa Stadium. It followed a joint...
newschain

Former soldier Holden guilty over 1988 Troubles killing at army checkpoint

A former soldier has been found guilty of killing a man at an army checkpoint in Northern Ireland more than 30 years ago. David Jonathan Holden, 53, who had been on trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988, is the first veteran to be convicted of a historical offence in Northern Ireland since the Good Friday Agreement.
newschain

Accused’s nursing colleagues deny administering insulin to baby boy

Three nurses have denied they gave insulin to a baby boy allegedly poisoned by their colleague Lucy Letby, a court has heard. Each gave evidence on Wednesday about their involvement in the care of the premature-born twin at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit. Nurses Shelley Tomlins, Sophie...
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

'My new normal': Savannah Chrisley, 25, to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, after parents are sentenced to prison for fraud

Savannah Chrisley revealed her plans to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, during Monday's episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,. Ahead of the news that her parents were both sentenced to lengthy prison terms on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion, the 25-year-old reality star discussed the possibility of becoming a legal guardian.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Singer Kris Wu Sentenced By Beijing Court To 13 Years On Rape Charges

Canadian singer Kris Wu was sentenced by a Beijing court today to 13 years in jail after being convicted on rape and other related charges. Wu, also known as Wu Yifan, was arrested a year ago in China, where he embarked on a solo career in 2014 after leaving the K-pop group EXO. Following a criminal investigation in the district of Chaoyang, Wu was accused of raping three women. According to Reuters, one of the accusers was an 18-year-old Chinese student who said that Wu plied her with alcohol when she was 17 to induce her, and other girls younger than 18,...
newschain

World Cup defeat leaves Wales fans ‘devastated’ and facing elimination

Wales fans said they were “devastated” after a last-gasp defeat left the team on the brink of World Cup elimination. Supporters who made the long journey to Qatar to see Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years admitted their side was not good enough as they were defeated 2-0 by Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday.
newschain

Champ fends off Paisley Park in Long Distance thriller

Champ pipped Paisley Park in a battle royal in the Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury. The two 10-year-olds produced a thrilling finish in the three-mile contest, with the strong-travelling, front-running Champ just getting the better of the popular former Stayers’ Hurdle winner, who powered home under Aidan Coleman, and was in front a stride or two after the line.
newschain

Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringham

The King is to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, marking a return to the traditional royal family Christmas on the Norfolk estate. Charles and the Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their poignant first Christmas since the death of the late Queen and Charles’s accession to the throne.
newschain

Thunberg joins march as Swedish activists sue state over its climate policies

Hundreds of activists, including Greta Thunberg, have marched through the Swedish capital to a court to file a legal claim against the Swedish state for what they say is insufficient climate action. More than 600 people under the age of 26 signed the 87-page document that is the basis for...
newschain

Rising star and veteran Tory say they won’t stand again amid polling slump

Levelling-up minister Dehenna Davison, seen as a rising star in the Tory party, has joined a veteran Conservative in announcing she will stand down at the next election. Ms Davison, who became Bishop Auckland’s first Conservative MP in 2019, is the latest in a steady stream of Tories to detail their exit plans amid a polling slump.
newschain

O’Brien hoping Busselton can make experience count at Newbury

Joseph O’Brien’s Busselton will fly the flag for the Irish as he looks to become the first five-year-old to land the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury on Saturday. A sole runner from across the Irish Sea, the young chaser was a winner over three miles when most recently seen taking the Kerry National at Listowel.
newschain

In Pictures: Royal staff deck Windsor Castle hall with 20ft Christmas tree

Staff at Windsor Castle have made their finishing touches to Christmas decorations before the doors opened to visitors. Tourists exploring the historic Berkshire royal residence are able to see the State Apartments transformed with shimmering trees, twinkling lights and festive garlands. One highlight is a 20ft Nordmann fir tree in...
newschain

Sunak reappoints Rees-Mogg’s ex-business partner a month after sacking him

Rishi Sunak has been criticised for reappointing a controversial minister a month after sacking him. Dominic Johnson, who is Jacob Rees-Mogg’s former business partner and a key Conservative Party donor, has returned as a minister for international trade. He was first appointed as investment minister by Liz Truss at...
newschain

Leonardo DiCaprio praises Chester Zoo for returning 1,200 ‘extinct’ fish to wild

Leonardo DiCaprio has praised the work of Chester Zoo and its conservation partners for bringing a rare fish species “back from the dead”. Conservationists from the zoo worked alongside a team of global experts from the UK, North and Latin America to release 1,200 golden skiffia fish back into the Teuchitlan River in Mexico for the first time in 30 years on Wednesday.
newschain

Witch hunt against former soldiers continues, says military veterans group

A military veteran has backed a government Bill to end court cases around Northern Ireland’s troubled past as a former soldier was convicted for the manslaughter of a man 34 years ago. David Holden was found guilty of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie close to an army checkpoint in...
newschain

Heavy rain could cause further transport delays amid train strike

Britons could face travel chaos on Saturday as heavy rain causes disruption on the roads amid a strike by train drivers. The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for parts of Wales, England and Scotland, with downpours causing flooding on roads and making journey times longer. Flooding of homes...
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy