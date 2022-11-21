Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
The Vikings did something no other NFL team has done before
The Minnesota Vikings rebounded in the biggest of ways on Thanksgiving night beating the New England Patriots and out-scheming Bill Belichick in a 33-26 win. The win was impressive in many ways, but the way the offense was able to overcome the struggles of the defense was tremendous and borderline unprecedented.
