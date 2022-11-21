RALEIGH, N.C. — The death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade is tragedy on two fronts. First, a family and her dance team participating in the parade are dealing with their loss. Second, the 20-year-old-driver charged in the death, Landen Christopher Glass, will have to live the memories of those fateful seconds when his pickup truck drove toward a group of dancers, hitting and killing one of them.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO