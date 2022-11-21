Read full article on original website
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Power 5's leading tackler Cedric Gray pushes UNC defense past criticism
When UNC junior linebacker Cedric Gray speaks with the media he is calm and soft spoken. After a 45-32 loss to Notre Dame early in the season Gray leaned into the microphone to make sure his response was heard loud and clear. "Very high," Gray said when asked what his...
No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Bill Self couldn't wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
Rivalry week is here! North Carolina favored by 6.5 points against NC State
Week 13 of the 2022 college football season aka rivalry week has many questions. WRAL senior multiplatform producer Mark Bergin tries to answer some of them. The College Football Playoff rankings are used in this story. North Carolina, NC State seek redemption during rivalry week. NC State @ No. 17...
Vejmelka logs shutout as Coyotes beat Hurricanes 4-0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves — part of a family moment for the Arizona Coyotes goalie. With his father arriving from Europe to watch him play in an NHL game for the first time, Vejmelka turned in an impressive performance while helping the Coyotes beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game slide.
Holliday: Tar Heels blow big opportunity, now face resilient NC State
North Carolina and North Carolina State both began the season with big dreams—an ACC Championship, maybe even a spot in the College Football Playoff. While an ACC title is at least still theoretically possible for UNC, both teams have begun to fade, showing the impact of injuries and perhaps the long mental grind of playing good ACC competition each week.
Carolina Panthers to start Sam Darnold during Sunday's game against Denver Broncos
Charlotte, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is set to start Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, the team announced Tuesday. The team website states interim coach Steve Wilks told his quarterbacks that Darnold would start, making him the fourth quarterback to take the field this year and the third to start a game.
Subleasing snafu leaves Clayton family without a home before Thanksgiving
CLAYTON, N.C. — Robyn and Mike McCue found a four-bedroom home in Clayton on Airbnb and started renting the Crawford Parkway property in September through an entity called Sleep Lux LLC. In October, the McCues said Aki Stanley and Niya Chamberlain, a married couple with Sleep Lux LLC who...
Girl dies in Raleigh Christmas Parade tragedy: What went wrong?
RALEIGH, N.C. — The death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade is tragedy on two fronts. First, a family and her dance team participating in the parade are dealing with their loss. Second, the 20-year-old-driver charged in the death, Landen Christopher Glass, will have to live the memories of those fateful seconds when his pickup truck drove toward a group of dancers, hitting and killing one of them.
Driver shortages impact 24 Durham Public Schools bus routes Tuesday; 5 Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools buses impacted
Durham Public Schools said Monday that as many as 24 buses could be either delayed or out of service Tuesday. Durham schools said this interruption to service is due to an anticipated driver shortage. The following buses are said by Durham schools to be affected by the shortage:15, 23, 28,...
Durham first responders not meeting goals for quickly reaching people during emergencies
DURHAM, N.C. — First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency. It was a topic for discussion at Durham's city council meeting on Tuesday: Both firefighters and police officers are struggling to meet their target goal for expediency.
Christmas parade safety taken for granted, says Raleigh 'Christmas Carol' actor Ira David Wood
RALEIGH, N.C. — The actor known for his role as Scrooge in Raleigh’s version of "A Christmas Carol" said, to his knowledge, there was not a pre-parade inspection of the float he was on for Saturday’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. Ira David Wood, who launched ‘A Christmas Carol’...
2022 snow outlook for NC: Good news and bad news for snow lovers
The first day of winter, Dec. 21, is only a month away. Each year, the WRAL severe weather team predicts how cold temperatures will get and how much snowfall we could see in the Triangle. This is the third year in a row we are expected to be in a...
Driver of truck that hit girl in NC parade released on bond
RALEIGH, N.C. — The man who was driving a truck that fatally hit a girl in a North Carolina holiday parade has been released on bond. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed that Landen Glass, 20, was released on a $4,000 bond, The News & Record reported. Glass is scheduled to return to court Jan. 26.
Thanksgiving comes early for Fort Bragg soldiers and their families
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Thanksgiving is coming a couple of days early for soldiers at Fort Bragg. A Thanksgiving meal was served Tuesday at all nine dining facilities on Post – to soldiers and their families. Even WRAL's Gilbert Baez recalled being a lieutenant, putting on his dress...
Thanksgiving Day hours for grocery and retail stores 2022
Many grocery and retail stores are closed completely or are shutting down early on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Check out the list of store hours in case you need to do some last minute shopping. A number of grocery stores will be closing between 2 pm and 4 pm on Nov....
RDU advises passengers to follow guidelines, prepare for busiest week on record
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) expects an estimated 332,950 passengers to pass through the airport on their way to see family and friends during Thanksgiving week. “We always enjoy the opportunity at RDU to connect our guests with their loved ones over the holidays,” said Michael Landguth,...
School bus driver shortage in Durham means delayed or canceled routes for 4,000 students
DURHAM, N.C. — Thousands of children in Durham might not have a ride to school Tuesday morning after dozens of bus routes could be delayed or canceled due to a driver shortage. Durham Public Schools said as many as 24 buses could be either delayed or out of service...
Newly-released 911 calls from Raleigh Christmas Parade provide firsthand insight from the tragic day
RALEIGH, N.C. — Audio from 911 calls from the Raleigh Christmas Parade were released on Wednesday, providing firsthand insight into the moments surrounding the tragic death on Nov. 19 that took the life of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. Several witnesses called 911 with reports of an out of control truck.
The chance of your car being stolen in Raleigh has been on the rise. What's behind the increase?
RALEIGH, N.C. — The chance of your car being stolen in Raleigh has significantly increased over the last five years, an analysis of incident reports filed with the city’s police department shows. This year, between Jan. 1 and Nov. 15, car thefts in the city are up nearly...
Johnston County crash injures four people, including an infant
SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL the accident happened around 3:30 this afternoon. The T-bone crash damaging three vehicles, and injuring four people, including an...
