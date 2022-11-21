ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Iranian-Kurdish footballer arrested on charges of incitement against the regime

CNN — An Iranian-Kurdish footballer has been arrested on charges of "incitement against the regime" as Tehran cracks down on anti-government protesters, according to state-aligned news agency Tasim. Voria Ghafouri, who plays as a defender for the Khuzestan Foolad soccer team, was also arrested on charges of "dishonorable and...
WRAL

UN rights chief says 'full-fledged' crisis underway in Iran amid crackdown on protesters

CNN — Iran is in a "full-fledged human rights crisis" as authorities clamp down on anti-regime dissidents, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Chief Volker Turk. Turk called for "independent, impartial and transparent investigative processes" into violations of human rights in Iran during a special...
WRAL

Nuclear watchdog says Iran enriching up to 60% at underground Fordow nuclear facility

CNN — Iran has begun producing uranium enriched up to 60% in its underground Fordow nuclear facility, the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday, bringing the country closer to weapons grade material. "Iran had started producing high enriched uranium -- UF6 enriched up...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
WRAL

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD — The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s. The office of the...
AFP

Putin tells Russian mothers he shares 'pain' of soldier deaths

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told a group of mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine that he shares the pain of those who have lost loved ones in the conflict. "I want you to know -- I personally and the entire leadership of the country share this pain," Putin told the group ahead of Mother's Day, which is celebrated in Russia on Sunday.
WRAL

Suspect in Australia murder arrested in India 4 years later

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — The prime suspect in the murder of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago was arrested in New Delhi's outskirts three weeks after he was targeted with a 1 million Australian dollar ($677,000) reward, authorities said Friday. Indian national Rajwinder Singh, 38, flew from...
WRAL

15-year-old student dead after 2 explosions rock Jerusalem

CNN — Two explosions shook Jerusalem early Wednesday, killing a teenager and injuring 18 others in a suspected "combined terror attack," authorities said. The first explosion occurred at a bus station near the entrance to Jerusalem at 7:06 a.m., injuring 12 people, including the teen who later died, according to Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's Red Cross affiliate. Three of the wounded were in serious condition.
WRAL

Russia's State Duma approves bill to ban 'LGBT propaganda'

CNN — Russia's lower house of parliament passed in the third reading amendments to a law on so-called "LGBT propaganda" on Thursday, expanding liability to all ages. The discriminatory law proposes to ban all Russians from promoting or "praising" homosexual relationships or publicly suggesting that they are "normal." The...
WRAL

Shooting in Russian city leaves 4 dead, including gunman

MOSCOW — Russian authorities say a gunman opened fire in a southern city on Thursday fatally injuring three people and then killed himself. The violence took place in the city of Krymsk in the Krasnodar region, about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) south of Moscow. Alexander Runov, a spokesman for...
WRAL

The West is struggling to set an oil price cap that hurts Russia

CNN — Allies of Ukraine want to put a price limit on Russian oil. But there's a problem: They can't agree on a number that would actually pile pressure on the Kremlin. The West's biggest economies agreed earlier this year to cap the price of Russia's most valuable export and vowed to hash out the details by early December. The move is aimed at reducing inflows to President Vladimir Putin's war chest without adding to stress on the global economy by further reducing the supply of energy.

