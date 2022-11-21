Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Iranian-Kurdish footballer arrested on charges of incitement against the regime
CNN — An Iranian-Kurdish footballer has been arrested on charges of "incitement against the regime" as Tehran cracks down on anti-government protesters, according to state-aligned news agency Tasim. Voria Ghafouri, who plays as a defender for the Khuzestan Foolad soccer team, was also arrested on charges of "dishonorable and...
WRAL
UN rights chief says 'full-fledged' crisis underway in Iran amid crackdown on protesters
CNN — Iran is in a "full-fledged human rights crisis" as authorities clamp down on anti-regime dissidents, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Chief Volker Turk. Turk called for "independent, impartial and transparent investigative processes" into violations of human rights in Iran during a special...
WRAL
Nuclear watchdog says Iran enriching up to 60% at underground Fordow nuclear facility
CNN — Iran has begun producing uranium enriched up to 60% in its underground Fordow nuclear facility, the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday, bringing the country closer to weapons grade material. "Iran had started producing high enriched uranium -- UF6 enriched up...
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Russia-Ukraine war live: shelling forces Kherson hospitals to evacuate as UN warns millions plunged into hardship
Governor of Kherson says attacks on hospitals means patients evacuated for their own safety
WRAL
Russians grow more critical as Putin's military operation drags on and sanctions take a toll
CNN — November and December are known as the most depressing months in Moscow. The days are short and dark, and the weather is too cold and wet to be outdoors much but still too warm and rainy to enjoy the real Russian winter. This year, the feeling of...
WRAL
Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD — The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s. The office of the...
WRAL
Palestinian gunmen seize body of Israeli Druze teen from hospital in Jenin, demanding exchange of bodies
CNN — Palestinian gunmen stormed a hospital in Jenin and seized the body of a young Israeli Druze civilian who had been in a car accident in the West Bank, authorities on both sides of the conflict said Wednesday. The gunmen are demanding the return of the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli troops, they said.
Putin tells Russian mothers he shares 'pain' of soldier deaths
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told a group of mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine that he shares the pain of those who have lost loved ones in the conflict. "I want you to know -- I personally and the entire leadership of the country share this pain," Putin told the group ahead of Mother's Day, which is celebrated in Russia on Sunday.
WRAL
Ukraine battles to restore power after Russian strikes leave 'vast majority' of people without electricity
CNN — Ukraine raced to restore power across the country on Thursday, a day after Russia sent a new barrage of missiles to target critical infrastructure, resulting in the temporary shutdown of most of its power plants and leaving the "vast majority" of people without electricity. The national energy...
Hungarian president to travel to Kyiv, invited by Ukraine's Zelenskiy - website
BUDAPEST, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's President Katalin Novak is travelling to Kyiv to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, website index.hu reported on Friday, adding Novak would go by train via Poland.
Fans pause action for Friday prayers during first World Cup in a Muslim country
DOHA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - As noon approached, muezzins across Qatar called Muslim soccer players, fans and officials to the first Friday prayers of the first World Cup to take place in a Muslim country.
WRAL
Suspect in Australia murder arrested in India 4 years later
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — The prime suspect in the murder of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago was arrested in New Delhi's outskirts three weeks after he was targeted with a 1 million Australian dollar ($677,000) reward, authorities said Friday. Indian national Rajwinder Singh, 38, flew from...
WRAL
15-year-old student dead after 2 explosions rock Jerusalem
CNN — Two explosions shook Jerusalem early Wednesday, killing a teenager and injuring 18 others in a suspected "combined terror attack," authorities said. The first explosion occurred at a bus station near the entrance to Jerusalem at 7:06 a.m., injuring 12 people, including the teen who later died, according to Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's Red Cross affiliate. Three of the wounded were in serious condition.
WRAL
Russia's State Duma approves bill to ban 'LGBT propaganda'
CNN — Russia's lower house of parliament passed in the third reading amendments to a law on so-called "LGBT propaganda" on Thursday, expanding liability to all ages. The discriminatory law proposes to ban all Russians from promoting or "praising" homosexual relationships or publicly suggesting that they are "normal." The...
WRAL
Body of Israeli Druze young man seized by Palestinians in Jenin returned to his family - Israeli military
CNN — The body of an Israeli Druze young man that was seized by Palestinian gunmen in Jenin has been transferred to his family, the Israeli military said on Thursday, adding that nothing had been given in return. "We didn't negotiate in any way with the gunmen that had...
WRAL
Shooting in Russian city leaves 4 dead, including gunman
MOSCOW — Russian authorities say a gunman opened fire in a southern city on Thursday fatally injuring three people and then killed himself. The violence took place in the city of Krymsk in the Krasnodar region, about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) south of Moscow. Alexander Runov, a spokesman for...
WRAL
The West is struggling to set an oil price cap that hurts Russia
CNN — Allies of Ukraine want to put a price limit on Russian oil. But there's a problem: They can't agree on a number that would actually pile pressure on the Kremlin. The West's biggest economies agreed earlier this year to cap the price of Russia's most valuable export and vowed to hash out the details by early December. The move is aimed at reducing inflows to President Vladimir Putin's war chest without adding to stress on the global economy by further reducing the supply of energy.
Comments / 0