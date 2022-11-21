Read full article on original website
WDTN
Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week: Liza!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Liza meet Liza! Angie from SICSA shared the Town & County Furniture Pet of the Week: Liza!. Liza (the dog, not the host) is a 2-year-old brindle mixed large breed dog looking for her forever home!. Angie shared that Liza is loving and sweet and...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Millie’s Cafe
OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -- Welcome to Ottoville. It’s a village of about 1,000 people in Putnam County, but it is known across the country because of Millie’s Cafe. They have won best dry seasoning at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York two years in a row.
Farm and Dairy
Food equipment, tables, booths, and misc.
Public auction for the assets of Our Hero Express Subs in Springfield, Ohio. All the food equipment and fixtures will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a very good auction with approximately 250 lots. TurboChef 1618 Conveyor Pizza oven, TurboChef Tornado Convection Oven, Electric Conveyor Toaster Oven, Stainless deep bay sinks, & Stainless tables. Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine. Turbo-Air Refrigerated display case. Commercial Microwaves, Shelving Units and kitchen supplies. Tea and coffee brewers. Commercial Ice machines. Commercial steamer, tables and chairs and booths. Approximately 250 lots and more items being added.. Preview is by appointment only. Food and Restrooms on site. Online bidding powered by Proxibid. Cash, Check, & Credit with 3.5% fee. 15% buyer’s premium will be charged for all items. Online bidding now open!
Sidney Daily News
Let there be light
Santa waves to a crowd of people from the roof of Murphyճ after he turned on the courtsquare Christmas lights during the Grand Illumination ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Reason for the Season ceremony took place on the courthouse steps before the lighting ceremony. Speaking during the event were the Sidney mayor, Shelby County commissioners and area pastors.
miamivalleytoday.com
Former Piqua resident publishes fifth book
PIQUA — Former Piqua resident, Gary Wheeler, recently published his fifth book, a standalone titled, “Unseen Warfare.”. The work is a fictional book that sheds light on the underlying causes of the current circumstances in our world, the “unseen battle between good and evil,” said Wheeler.
Xenia woman judges in the National Dog Show
*The interview above aired on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Xenia got the opportunity of a lifetime to be a judge on national television this Thanksgiving holiday. Vicki Seiler-Cushman, a judge with the American Kennel Club, says she has been in the industry of dog shows for 50 years, […]
Daily Advocate
Dog licenses available beginning Dec. 1
GREENVILLE — Dog licenses for 2023 will be on sale Dec. 1 through Jan. 31, 2023 at the eight locations listed below in addition to the Darke County Animal Shelter and the Darke County Auditor’s Office for $18 each. The locations include Ansonia Auto Parts, Arcanum Veterinary Service,...
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — Greenville High School Class of 1955 will hold its Christmas Luncheon at noon on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Jack’s Cabin, 851 Martin St., Greenville. For the gift exchange, men bring a gift for a man and women bring a gift for a woman. For more information contact Georgeanna.
Eaton Register Herald
Magic Charm opens in West Alexandria
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of the West Alexandria Village Council, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new shop, Magic Charm, in West Alexandria, on Thursday, Nov. 10. “I just want to thank everybody. Hopefully you...
dayton.com
SHOP LOCAL: Where to find unique gifts in Dayton this holiday season
Deals abound on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The day after Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday shopping season! There is no better way to celebrate than to shop local and support area entrepreneurs. Below is a list of some of the locally-owned businesses in downtown Dayton where...
Daily Advocate
Versailles FFA collecting new toys
VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA chapter is conducting its annual toy drive and is teaming up with the Versailles Council of Churches and conducting a new toy collection drive that will be given to the families that are served through the Versailles Council of Churches. The new toys that...
Daily Advocate
Thankful for blessings provided by the arts
Thanksgiving has remained a meaningful holiday in lives of people across our nation since it was first instituted; however a first Thanksgiving Day is difficult to pinpoint. Annual celebrations of bounteous harvests span cultures, continents, and time; after the fall harvest, ancient Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans feasted and paid tribute to the gods. Thanksgiving bears a resemblance to an ancient Jewish harvest festival, and long before Europeans set foot in America, Native Americans had a rich tradition of feasting and merrymaking commemorating the harvest.
countynewsonline.org
Stay busy this winter with Darke County Parks
We’ll explore everything from recycling to conserving water to composting! Adventure awaits! Come discover nature and then learn how to protect it. Registration required. FREE. Candlelight Walk Open House. December 2nd, 6pm-9pm Historic Bear’s Mill Preserve. Enjoy complimentary refreshments around the campfire and live music by Joseph Helfrich....
Sidney Daily News
Versailles woman thankful to be alive
TROY – Cathy Peters lives on a farm in Versailles with her husband and three children. One day, nearly a year ago, while her husband was in Nashville for work, the unthinkable happened. “We sat and we waited, and we could hear the sirens coming from town,” Cathy remembers....
Eaton Register Herald
1893 Storehouse Co. opens in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of Lewisburg Village Council and others welcomed the 1893 Storehouse Company to the village on Saturday, Nov. 5. 1893 Storehouse Company is owned by Lewisburg council member Lori Pheanis. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held before the shop’s...
Daily Advocate
Road Hoggs help veterans
The Road Hoggs held a food drive for veterans on Nov. 6. Money and food was collected and given to the VFW. Helping with the food drive were local Girl Scouts. The Road Hoggs will be holding a toy drive on Nov. 27 at the Traffic Circle in Greenville.
The Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival Brings Hallmark Holiday Vibes to Warren County
Horses from clydesdales to pint-sized ponies will be pulling carriages decked out in holiday finery.
Lock 27 Brewing, Bill’s Donut Shop unveils new beer collaboration
The new collaboration, the Bill's Donut Shop Stout, is a pastry stout brewed with ingredients straight from the Bill's bakery.
Farm and Dairy
JD S660 combine, heads, JD tractors, and misc.
AUCTION LOCATION: 17656 State Road, VAN WERT, OH 45891 ~ “WATCH FOR AUCTION SIGNS”. App. 8 Miles SE of Delphos – App 5 Miles West of Lima on SR 81, then app ¼ Mile North of SR 81 on McBride Rd. “LIVE INTERNET BIDDING” (Live bidding starts...
Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Dayton this afternoon
DAYTON — People in need of a meal on Thanksgiving have the opportunity to get one in Dayton today. Free Thanksgiving meals will be available today in the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market beginning at 3 p.m. The drive-thru style giveaway will provide a meal for...
