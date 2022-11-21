Read full article on original website
Weekend Spotlight: Rockland is jamming this weekend!
I’m always looking for events that will appeal to adults and while many of the upcoming weekend in December events are holiday-themed, there are still a few little gems here and there to check out. Lobster Trap Tree, Live Music, Parade of Lights,. Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November...
Union Fair – Maine Wild Blueberry Festival launches 2023 Poster Contest
UNION — The Trustees of the Union Fair – Maine Wild Blueberry Festival are launching their annual contest to choose a design suitable for use in publicizing the 2023 Fair, July 26-30. Please note that deadlines have been changed for 2023. Entries should reflect the themes of this...
Gift Basket Silent Auction benefits Carver Memorial Library
SEARSPORT — Carver Memorial Library, located at 12 Union St., is having a Gift Basket Silent Auction fundraiser that runs from November 15 through December 15, at 4:45 p.m. The festive gift baskets have themes such as tea, crafts, cooking, kids, quilts, and many more. The library has had generous and creative donations from community members and local businesses including Coastal Café, Dragonfly Quilting, and Frame By Frame. The Friends of Sears Island and Coastal Mountains Land Trust baskets are perfect for outdoor adventures, according to the Library, in a news release.
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
Salvage Sculptures by André Benoit on display in December at Rockport library
ROCKPORT — During the month of December, the Rockport Public Library will feature a show of multidimensional mixed media art from abstract assemblist sculptor André Benoit. The display will showcase Benoit’s signature human and animal forms and iconic motifs created with repurposed wooden remnants. The exhibit will be located on the “Art Wall” in the library’s lower level.
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
Camden Rotary Nuts For Sale in Downtown Camden 11/23
Not sure what to take your Thanksgiving host tomorrow? Looking for excellent gifts for sharing throughout the holidays?. Look no further than the Camden Rotary Club holiday nut sale. Club members will greet you in front of French & Brawn Market Place the day before Thanksgiving and help you select...
UMC’s “DAY OF GIVING” IS DECEMBER 10!
United Midcoast Charities’ annual “Day of Giving” is just a few weeks away! On December 10, dozens of local retailers and restaurants will be donating part of the day’s proceeds to support more than 50 agencies in Knox and Waldo counties. “There are a lot of...
Popular Brewery in Augusta Has a Thanksgiving Pizza That Will Blow You Away
The holidays are so much fun for all of us especially local business owners and restaurants because it gives them the ability to show their spirit. Many chefs and cooks are thinking of new and inventive ways to incorporate the holiday's into their dishes and Cushnoc Brewing Co. has done it!
Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train makes first trip to Maine on Wednesday
MAINE, USA — Christmas cheer made its way into Maine on Wednesday as the Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train visited towns across the state. The train stopped in Jackman, Brownville, and Hermon where it met hundreds of Mainers waiting to see the dazzling lights and performances. "Why I...
‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today
Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
Popular country artist announced as first Bangor waterfront concert for 2023
BANGOR, Maine — A major country music artist is scheduled to come to Bangor in June of next year. Kane Brown is set to take the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on June 22 for his Drunk or Dreaming Tour, with guests Gabby Barrett and Restless Road. Tickets...
Bangor YMCA sees new members ‘can’ their joiner fee
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor YMCA is inviting people to “can” their joiner fee. Through the month of November, the nonprofit is allowing people to forgo a membership fee in exchange for five nonperishable food items. Through helping to stock up the Y’s food pantry, new members...
These Beautiful Charcoal Brothers Can’t Wait To Be Your Cats!
This week's Pets of the Week, a duo of dapper cats, are just ready and waiting to snuggle with you!. Meet Dimkee and Hotay, two young adult male cats who are up for adoption. Annie Chalmers, Medical Technician at the SPCA of Hancock County, says despite superstition, anyone would be lucky to have these two black cats!
Community support a Pittsfeild School Teacher after a bad experience with a contractor
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - After a bad experience with a contractor who worked on her home, school teacher Billie Jo Reed says she’s in awe of the support from the community. “It was just emotional. It was very kind, generous, and I would be forever grateful,” Reed said.
New Waterville Café Takes You Around The World in Just One Bite
This new Maine Café will take you around the world in just one bite. Wild Clover Café & Market at 16 Silver Street in Waterville, is a spot that foodies have to visit, especially if they want to travel through food. Tanya McCarthy, Owner of Wild Clover Café...
Maine Department of Public Safety urges caution when travelling this holiday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The holiday season is upon us and with it many across the state will be travelling to see friends and family. But before you head out there are a few things to keep in mind. AAA projects that 2.5 million people across New England are expected...
Brunswick Landing Marina awarded by Marina Life Magazine
Brunswick Landing Marina has been named the Best Large Marina in the country by Marina Life Magazine. The downtown-Brunswick-based marina was chosen by readers of Marina Life for the prestigious award out of thousands of competitors in its annual Best Marina Contest. Marina Life is a leading boating publication created to allow the boating community to fully embrace life on the water.
