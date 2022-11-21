ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owls Head, ME

penbaypilot.com

Weekend Spotlight: Rockland is jamming this weekend!

I’m always looking for events that will appeal to adults and while many of the upcoming weekend in December events are holiday-themed, there are still a few little gems here and there to check out. Lobster Trap Tree, Live Music, Parade of Lights,. Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Union Fair – Maine Wild Blueberry Festival launches 2023 Poster Contest

UNION — The Trustees of the Union Fair – Maine Wild Blueberry Festival are launching their annual contest to choose a design suitable for use in publicizing the 2023 Fair, July 26-30. Please note that deadlines have been changed for 2023. Entries should reflect the themes of this...
UNION, ME
penbaypilot.com

Gift Basket Silent Auction benefits Carver Memorial Library

SEARSPORT — Carver Memorial Library, located at 12 Union St., is having a Gift Basket Silent Auction fundraiser that runs from November 15 through December 15, at 4:45 p.m. The festive gift baskets have themes such as tea, crafts, cooking, kids, quilts, and many more. The library has had generous and creative donations from community members and local businesses including Coastal Café, Dragonfly Quilting, and Frame By Frame. The Friends of Sears Island and Coastal Mountains Land Trust baskets are perfect for outdoor adventures, according to the Library, in a news release.
SEARSPORT, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Salvage Sculptures by André Benoit on display in December at Rockport library

ROCKPORT — During the month of December, the Rockport Public Library will feature a show of multidimensional mixed media art from abstract assemblist sculptor André Benoit. The display will showcase Benoit’s signature human and animal forms and iconic motifs created with repurposed wooden remnants. The exhibit will be located on the “Art Wall” in the library’s lower level.
ROCKPORT, ME
The Maine Writer

Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Camden Rotary Nuts For Sale in Downtown Camden 11/23

Not sure what to take your Thanksgiving host tomorrow? Looking for excellent gifts for sharing throughout the holidays?. Look no further than the Camden Rotary Club holiday nut sale. Club members will greet you in front of French & Brawn Market Place the day before Thanksgiving and help you select...
penbaypilot.com

UMC’s “DAY OF GIVING” IS DECEMBER 10!

United Midcoast Charities’ annual “Day of Giving” is just a few weeks away! On December 10, dozens of local retailers and restaurants will be donating part of the day’s proceeds to support more than 50 agencies in Knox and Waldo counties. “There are a lot of...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today

Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?

Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor YMCA sees new members ‘can’ their joiner fee

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor YMCA is inviting people to “can” their joiner fee. Through the month of November, the nonprofit is allowing people to forgo a membership fee in exchange for five nonperishable food items. Through helping to stock up the Y’s food pantry, new members...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

These Beautiful Charcoal Brothers Can’t Wait To Be Your Cats!

This week's Pets of the Week, a duo of dapper cats, are just ready and waiting to snuggle with you!. Meet Dimkee and Hotay, two young adult male cats who are up for adoption. Annie Chalmers, Medical Technician at the SPCA of Hancock County, says despite superstition, anyone would be lucky to have these two black cats!
boatingindustry.com

Brunswick Landing Marina awarded by Marina Life Magazine

Brunswick Landing Marina has been named the Best Large Marina in the country by Marina Life Magazine. The downtown-Brunswick-based marina was chosen by readers of Marina Life for the prestigious award out of thousands of competitors in its annual Best Marina Contest. Marina Life is a leading boating publication created to allow the boating community to fully embrace life on the water.
BRUNSWICK, ME

