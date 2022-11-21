Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry gives an amazing reaction to Andrew Wiggins' chances of becoming an NBA All-Star this season.
Kyrie Irving Says He Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving But Wishes Everyone A Happy And Blessed Holiday
Irving wished that his fans would have a great evening with some good food and company.
Luka Doncic On Jayson Tatum: "He's Not The Future Face Of The League, He Already Is."
Luka Doncic has said that Jayson Tatum is already among the faces of the league after another excellent performance.
Charles Barkley Says John Salley, Dennis Rodman, And Rick Mahorn Don't Know How To Fight
Charles Barkley roasted Rick Mahorn, Dennis Rodman, and John Salley while discussing Patrick Beverley's push on Deandre Ayton.
Charles Barkley Said Michael Jordan Surrounded Himself With People Who Were Not Honest With Him
The modern NBA has its rivalries, players that don't like each other and often clash on the court. But the 90s was a different time and the rivalries were a lot more intense. Just ask Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas, who are going at each other even now in 2022. So it was always a wonderful thing for fans to point out that two of the greatest from that era, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, were good friends.
Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals
Patrick Beverley made a lot of noise last night with yet another on-court controversy, curiously involving another Phoenix Suns player. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard has been known for getting into people's faces, yelling at them, and generally trying to mess with whoever. On Tuesday night, he once again...
Kevin Durant Takes Hilarious Shot At Kendrick Perkins After He Says He's Eating 6 Plates Of Thanksgiving Dinner
Kevin Durant savagely roasts Kendrick Perkins in viral Tweet.
Jordan Poole Acted Thirsty And Wild After Seeing A Woman On The Court
Jordan Poole couldn't help himself and acted really wild after spotting an attractive woman during a Golden State Warriors game.
Dwight Howard Fires Back At Shaquille O'Neal: "Stop Hating Basketball In Taiwan."
Dwight Howard slams Shaquille O'Neal for criticizing and hating basketball in Taiwan.
OKC Thunder Disrespects Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After They Ask His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam
OKC Thunder awkwardly puts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's girlfriend on the Kiss Cam with her best friend.
Kevin Durant Admits He's One Of The Cousins That 'Takes A Walk On Thanksgiving'
Kevin Durant reveals his Thanksgiving plans in hilarious new video.
Zion Williamson Didn't Want To Reveal What His Favorite Meal Is Because Social Media Would Clown Him
The forward had a hilarious reply: "You're trying to set me up."
Former NBA Referees Sued The League After They Were Fired For Not Taking The COVID Vaccine
Three former NBA referees have sued the league as they stated that they were fired for refusing to take the COVID vaccine.
Charles Barkley Says Anthony Davis Has Disappointed Everybody: "He Should Have Been The Best Player In The League By Now."
Charles Barkley calls out Anthony Davis for inconsistent play.
Matt Barnes Drops Major Truth Bomb On Giannis Antetokounmpo Trying To Shoot Free Throws After The 76ers Game
Matt Barnes stands up for Giannis after laddergate controversy.
NBA Executives Believe The Warriors Want To Trade For Players Like Myles Turner And Jakob Poeltl To Address Their Lack Of Size
The Golden State Warriors want to improve their rebounding.
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
All Kendall Kenner’s Exes Team Can Compete For A Championship
Kendall Jenner's team of exes looks good on paper, so much so they could win the NBA championship.
The Perfect Blockbuster Trade Deal For The Warriors And Heat
This deal would send Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.
Warriors GM On The Importance Of Draymond Green: "He Lives On The Line, If You Live On The Line, You Will Cross The Line"
The Golden State Warriors are widely regarded as the best team of the past decade or so among the NBA community. After all, in the last eight seasons, the Dubs have advanced to the NBA Finals six times and have ended up winning four rings. Speaking of the Warriors dynasty,...
