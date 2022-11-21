FC Cincinnati, The Banks, The Pitch Hosting FIFA World Cup Watch Parties

Catch the soccer action during a watch party at The Banks.

Cincinnati has World Cup fever, and plenty of venues are giving soccer fans a place to enjoy the games.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off Nov. 20 with a match between host country Qatar and Ecuador. The United States' first match will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 against Wales .



FC Cincinnati and The Banks

FC Cincinnati and The Banks are joining forces to host official watch parties for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s matches, beginning with the team's first match.

Soccer fans can head to The Banks to watch the game on the big screen above the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum on E. Freedom Way and enjoy giveaways, prizes and more. Fans can stop by nearby bars and restaurants for food and drinks, and FC Cincinnati will be selling merchandise on-site, including a limited-edition scarf with U.S. and FCC colors.



There also will be watch parties when the U.S. plays England at 2 p.m. Nov. 25 and Iran at 2 p.m. Nov. 29, as well as for the World Cup final at 10 a.m. Dec. 18. Additional watch parties will be held if the USMNT advances past the group stage, a press release says .



The Pitch

The Pitch Cincy, located at 1430 Central Pkwy. in the West End, is right across from FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium and is billing itself as the Cincinnati FIFA World Cup headquarters. The soccer-themed bar will air all World Cup matches — even the ones at 5 a.m.When the World Cup kicked off Nov. 20, The Pitch opened its doors with a food truck and all 50 of its TVs tuned to the big game."We couldn't be more excited to be a part of our first World Cup and to be a home for fans around the globe [where they] can celebrate their team and country," The Pitch said in a video on Twitter Throughout the tournament, The Pitch will have coffee for the early-risers, beer specials, its food truck and pickups with prizes, the establishment says. The Pitch's website says to check the venue's social media pages for opening times for specific matches.

