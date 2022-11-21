ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Xbox Series S deal sees price drop below £200 for Black Friday

Are you a console gamer that hasn't pulled the trigger on next-generation hardware yet? We don't blame you, the Xbox Series X is still floating around the £450 price point and PS5 s are still a relative rarity on many store shelves. Thankfully, Amazon has become the MVP for gamers this Black Friday with this excellent Xbox deal. The Xbox Series S is currently just £189.99 at Amazon – making it the cheapest next-generation console by a long way.

The Xbox Series S is a compact and affordable way to enjoy amazing next-generation games and 4K streaming.  With 4K and 120Hz compatibility (though not at the same time), it's the perfect companion to your HDMI 2.1 -toting TV. View Deal

The Xbox Series S is easily the most accessible next-gen console of the bunch, and while that is reflected in the specs, it's also no slouch when it comes to gaming and movie-watching. It's capable of 120Hz gaming and 4K upscaled graphics, and while it can't do both at the same time like its bigger Series X sibling, it still puts on an impressive show when playing the latest next-generation games. It's worth mentioning that this console is digital only, so it does not feature a disc drive for games or Blu-ray movies.

It is a comprehensive streaming hub, though, with support for all your favourite services such as Netflix , Disney Plus , Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV , and you can watch in HDR10 or Dolby Vision at 4K resolution. Music streaming also gets some love on the Xbox with the Spotify and Apple Music apps both featuring on the digital Microsoft Store. Audio gets a double helping of Dolby with Dolby Digital and Dolby Atmos support, alongside DTS and DTS:X .

We've seen plenty of brilliant Black Friday deals when it comes to TVs and headphones, but this deal should appease gamers looking to snap up a deal during these seasonal sales. Stay tuned for even more deals on the run-up to Black Friday itself.

