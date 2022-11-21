Read full article on original website
Woman shot in south Wichita
Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
KAKE TV
Police investigate south Wichita shooting
One woman is hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex in south Wichita. Officers arrived just before 10 p.m. Thursday night at MacArthur and Oak. Police say they found a woman who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
KWCH.com
Dashcam video shows arrest of suspect in Wichita child abduction, carjacking
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows the moment troopers located a vehicle involved in a carjacking and child abduction out of Wichita. A six-year-old girl was in the vehicle when the suspect stole it. She was not hurt. Oklahoma troopers made the traffic...
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Thieves wanted in several Wichita burglaries
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
KSN.com
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
Cedric Lofton’s missing headstone and the slow road of justice
In a Wichita cemetery, an unmarked grave is decorated with flowers, pictures and stones that say, “We miss you.” This is where Cedric Lofton is buried. This weekend, as on most holidays, Lofton’s brother Mark Teetz will visit and remember his baby brother. Lofton was a 17-year-old...
Wichita woman pleads no contest after man found dead in car
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman entered a plea of no contest to her part in the homicide of a man who was found inside a car in 2020. Sedgwick County officials say Ariana Cook, 22, of Wichita, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping on […]
Kansas father sought after baby exposed to fentanyl
The Finney County Sheriff's Office arrested a baby's mother and is looking for the baby's father after an infant had to be rushed to the hospital Tuesday.
One person suffering from smoke inhalation at Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire in north Wichita Wednesday over the noon hour. Sedgwick County dispatchers say one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation but did not have to go to the hospital. The fire was in the 2800 block of North […]
Video: Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrests suspect in Kansas carjacking, abduction
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrested a man Sunday evening, just hours after he had allegedly stolen a vehicle with a 6-year-old girl inside it in Wichita, Kansas.
Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
KWCH.com
Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt

KWCH.com
Hays seeks to build new fire station

KAKE TV
Records identify alleged armed man who tried to enter Derby elementary school
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County jail records have identified a 35-year-old man who police say tried to enter a Derby elementary school and was armed with a handgun. Billy Jack Daniels, of Latham, was arrested at Stone Creek Elementary Tuesday morning and booked for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm while under the influence and a hold for another agency, records show.
kfdi.com
Wichita woman pleads guilty in 2020 homicide
A Wichita woman has pleaded no contest to her alleged role in a 2020 drug-related homicide. Twenty-two-year-old Ariana Cook pleaded no contest this week to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping. Cook was one of four people arrested in connection with the death of 47-year-old...
KWCH.com
Mother arrested, police search for father after infant’s apparent drug overdose
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Finney County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 21-year-old woman after they said her infant suffered a possible drug overdose. Around 2:57 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called to a home at 6005 E. Skyline Drive in Garden City. The caller said an infant was choking, unresponsive, and not breathing. Deputies arrived to find the child on the floor barely breathing. They also noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home, the smell of burnt marijuana, and suspected the infant could be suffering from a drug overdose. The infant was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital.
KWCH.com
Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
Update: Suspect in Wichita girl’s abduction booked into Oklahoma jail
The Wichita Police Department says the 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night has been found safe and that the suspect is in custody.
Pedestrian hospitalized after south Wichita crash
One man is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in south Wichita. First responders were dispatched to the scene at 9:24 p.m. Monday and the report of a crash at the intersection of 47th S. and K-15.
KWCH.com
Former WPD chief announces intent to sue Wichita

