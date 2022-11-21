GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Finney County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 21-year-old woman after they said her infant suffered a possible drug overdose. Around 2:57 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called to a home at 6005 E. Skyline Drive in Garden City. The caller said an infant was choking, unresponsive, and not breathing. Deputies arrived to find the child on the floor barely breathing. They also noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home, the smell of burnt marijuana, and suspected the infant could be suffering from a drug overdose. The infant was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital.

