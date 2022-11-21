ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

KNSS Radio

Woman shot in south Wichita

Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Police investigate south Wichita shooting

One woman is hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex in south Wichita. Officers arrived just before 10 p.m. Thursday night at MacArthur and Oak. Police say they found a woman who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Thieves wanted in several Wichita burglaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita woman pleads no contest after man found dead in car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman entered a plea of no contest to her part in the homicide of a man who was found inside a car in 2020. Sedgwick County officials say Ariana Cook, 22, of Wichita, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping on […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
SEDGWICK, KS
KWCH.com

Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt

The program allows entrepreneurs to pitch business ideas to a panel of judges with an award of up to $50,000 for the winning idea. Via Christi St. Francis nurses union tackling safety first. Updated: 9 hours ago. The request to determine the hospital system's security policy comes after a shot...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hays seeks to build new fire station

Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay joins deputy chief's letter of intent. Wichita restaurants busy with Thanksgiving preparations. Some Wichita area restaurants are in the thick of making Thanksgiving meals. Where's Shane? Cooking turkeys with the Wichita Wagonmasters. Updated: 17 hours ago. Each Thanksgiving holiday, the Wichita Wagonmasters smoke turkeys...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Records identify alleged armed man who tried to enter Derby elementary school

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County jail records have identified a 35-year-old man who police say tried to enter a Derby elementary school and was armed with a handgun. Billy Jack Daniels, of Latham, was arrested at Stone Creek Elementary Tuesday morning and booked for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm while under the influence and a hold for another agency, records show.
DERBY, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita woman pleads guilty in 2020 homicide

A Wichita woman has pleaded no contest to her alleged role in a 2020 drug-related homicide. Twenty-two-year-old Ariana Cook pleaded no contest this week to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping. Cook was one of four people arrested in connection with the death of 47-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mother arrested, police search for father after infant’s apparent drug overdose

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Finney County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 21-year-old woman after they said her infant suffered a possible drug overdose. Around 2:57 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called to a home at 6005 E. Skyline Drive in Garden City. The caller said an infant was choking, unresponsive, and not breathing. Deputies arrived to find the child on the floor barely breathing. They also noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home, the smell of burnt marijuana, and suspected the infant could be suffering from a drug overdose. The infant was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Former WPD chief announces intent to sue Wichita

The former chief of police for Wichita joins the deputy chiefs who announced their plans to sue the city last month. Before you head out to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, you may want to get tested to make sure you're not spreading germs with your holiday cheer. Southwestern College to...
WICHITA, KS

