Berks Native Derrick Rump Killed In Colorado Night Club Shooting: Reports

Derrick Rump, a Berks County native and graduate of Kutztown Area Senior High School, was among the five killed in a mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub Saturday. Photo Credit: Facebook/Derrick Rump

A Berks County native is among the five dead following a mass shooting at a gay bar in Colorado, according to reports.

Derrick Rump, a graduate of Kutztown Area Senior High School, according to his social media pages, was killed when a gunman opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Nov. 19, multiple media outlets report.

On his Facebook page, Rump wrote that he was a bartender at the club.

At least twenty-five others were injured in the shooting, it has been widely reported. Police told media that bar patrons subdued the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, until police arrived and arrested him.

In a statement, Club Q representatives said they were "devastated by the senseless attack on [their] community."

"Our prayers and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends," they wrote. "We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Police in Colorado Springs are investigating whether the shooting was a hate crime, multiple outlets have reported.

