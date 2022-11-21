ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Red Bulls sign veteran F Cory Burke to 2-year deal

 4 days ago

The New York Red Bulls signed veteran forward Cory Burke to a two-year contract with an option for 2025.

Burke, 30, tallied 25 goals and eight assists in 93 matches (38 starts) with the Philadelphia Union from 2018-22.

“We are very happy to have Cory join our club,” NYRB head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a news release on Monday. “He is a strong striker that has a lot of experience in MLS and knows our playing style very well and we are looking forward to having him with us.”

Burke played a career-high 33 games and registered seven goals and five assists this season as the Union reached the MLS Cup Final.

Burke also has made 27 appearances for the Jamaican National Team since 2016, scoring seven goals.

–Field Level Media

