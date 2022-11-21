ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

'Feed the Community': Portland's Trap Kitchen serves up free Thanksgiving meals

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland restaurant is helping the community ahead of Thanksgiving by handing out hundreds of hot turkey meals Wednesday to those in need. Trap Kitchen held its “Feed the Community” event starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday at its location on Northwest 6th Avenue at Burnside Street, which is shared with the Roseland Theater.
Portland restaurant giving back to the community this Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. — A local restaurant in Portland is providing free Thanksgiving meals to anyone in need this year. Grindwittryz is a popular Hawaiian restaurant that launched in 2019, known for dishes like kalua pig and ono chicken. Located in the Alberta Neighborhood, it will be closing its table service on Thanksgiving to give back to the community.
Portland Rescue Mission "Hope for the Holidays" Telethon: Cooking Thanksgiving Meals

It’s challenging enough to plan and cook meals for you and your family, so imagine cooking for 900 hungry people every day! Ted Wachsmuth, Food Services Coordinator for Portland Rescue Mission, joined us to share why meals are much more than just food. He also shared why it means so much to be serving up their first indoor Thanksgiving meal in three years!
Portland Rescue Mission "Hope for the Holidays" Telethon: Your Questions Answered

KATU is teaming up with the Portland Rescue Mission for the "Hope for the Holidays Telethon" to help people in our community who are homeless this holiday season. Earlier this month, the question went out on social media: What do you want to know about homelessness in our community? A number of questions came in, and Eric Bauer, Executive Director of Portland Rescue Mission, joined us with the answers.
Portland Rescue Mission "Hope for the Holidays" Telethon: Audrey's Story

KATU is teaming up with the Portland Rescue Mission for the "Hope for the Holidays Telethon" to help people in our community who are homeless this holiday season. People like Audrey and her young son. A health struggle brought about a downward spiral for Audrey and her son, but where they are today is simply amazing. Erin Holcomb from Portland Rescue Mission joined us to share how your donations help women and children in our community overcome homelessness and addiction.
Stores closed on Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you are a typical "after-Thanksgiving dinner" shopper you may want to find out what stores will and will not be open before you grab that sleeping bag to catch the deals. BlackFriday.com provided a list of stores and their operating hours on Thanksgiving and Black...
Homeless-to-housing efforts a logistical nightmare for Portland man

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County officials say they've placed thousands of people into housing, thanks to the Metro Supportive Housing Services Measure, but what happens after they move in and unpack their boxes? One Portland man, David Obele, says he was set up to fail. "It's horrible. It's unbelievably...
Project Access NOW

Project Access NOW (PANOW) was founded to support access to health care as a fundamental right. Our programs act as “the safety net to the safety net,” filling in the gaps while we simultaneously advocate for a more just infrastructure to support the health of our region. We...
Missing Forest Grove man with dementia found safe

FOREST GROVE, Ore. -- Police in Forest Grove are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 64-year-old man with dementia. Charles Bradford was last seen Wednesday at about 5 p.m. near his care home on 22nd Avenue. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 200...
Mt. Hood Skibowl opening Friday for Day and Cosmic Tubing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ski resorts were hopeful for a Thanksgiving opening, but mother nature wasn’t quite ready for that, however, snow lovers can still head to the mountain for some fun. Mt. Hood Skibowl has announced that they will open Friday for Day and Cosmic Tubing. Mt. Hood...
Providence St. Vincent initiates crisis care standards as RSV cases overwhelm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Providence St. Vincent has initiated its crisis standards of care for its baby and child patients, joining the rapidly-growing list of hospitals facing overwhelming numbers of RSV cases. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a virus that causes infection in the respiratory tract. Its severest symptoms...
Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
Salt & Straw considers moving headquarters due to SE Portland crime

Salt & Straw’s co-founder said the iconic Portland ice cream maker is considering moving its headquarters out of Portland, citing safety concerns in the city. Twice in the past week Salt & Straw has had to shut down its manufacturing building on Southeast 3rd Avenue, which they call the “central kitchen,” due to crime.
Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
