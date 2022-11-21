ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

VB high school increases police presence after threats were made on Instagram

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3380PZ_0jIiOap400

One school in Virginia Beach will have an increased police presence on Monday after threats were made on Instagram.

Threats were made to Green Run High School via social media on Monday.

The principal sent the following message to the school's families:

Good morning, Green Run High School families-

This is principal Tennille Bowser calling because a threat against our school is circulating on social media. The Office of Security and Emergency Management and Virginia Beach Police are investigating this matter and I'll keep you updated as we know more. In the meantime, we will have increased police presence at the school this morning as an extra precaution.

I ask that you use this as a way to remind your children that threats of any kind, even as a joke, are not acceptable and can lead to disciplinary actions and even criminal charges.

As always, if students hear something they should report it immediately to police or an adult and not perpetuate it through social media or gossip. This will allow the school and police to respond more efficiently to safety concerns. The  safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and we take these matters very seriously.

Thank you for your understanding and support of Green Run High School, I look forward to seeing your student in school today.

Virginia Beach Police tells us there was no credible threat, and the increased presence was simply precautionary.

"We wanted to help ease any concern the parents and/or students had," the department says.

Comments / 4

Nichole Robinette
3d ago

Here's the thing. No phone call came out. I had to learn from my daughter what was going on. The school says that they strive to keep the children safe but when I went there to pick her up because it was reported that a student had a gun in the school, students were still walking around the halls. There was no lock down placed.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Suspects behind multiple ABC store burglaries in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are trying to identify and arrest several suspects behind six recent ABC store burglaries. Two suspects were behind at least three separate burglaries earlier in the month, police say, and one man appears to be behind at least three more recent burglaries. The...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy