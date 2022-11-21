Kanye West Tweets Hebrew Phrase 'Shalom' After Elon Musk Welcomes Him Back To Social Media Platform

mega

Kanye West is back and hardly better than ever.

The disgraced rapper returned to social media with a Jewish phrase on Sunday, November 20, after Elon Musk unbanned him from Twitter.

"Testing, testing... seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," West wrote before following up with a tweet simply stating, "shalom :)" a few hours later.

The Hebrew word translates to "peace" and is used by Jewish people to greet or depart from one another.

The 45-year-old seemingly tweeted the phrase in spite of his original suspension from the app for his vulgar antisemitic remarks.

Although the "Heartless" rapper caused an immense uproar of hate because of his actions over the past few months, Musk — who liked West's "Shalom" tweet — decided to give the father-of-four his account back after he purchased Twitter for $44 million in April and gained control last month.

Musk, 51, replied to West's first tweet back on the app stating, "don’t kill what ye hate, save what ye love."

Many social media users remained upset after the artist's account was reinstated, with one individual replying, "I guess Elon Musk is supportive of people announcing they want to go 'deathcon 3 on the Jews' on the platform he just purchased. Seems kind of antisemitic to me…" and another adding, "shame on you."

"We as a group just want love, someone says Shalom or Boker Tov and we get ecstatic, but you’re still anti-Semitic, that didn’t change, and a pretty Hebrew word isn’t a real sorry," an offended user wrote in response to West's tweet, as another chimed in stating, "Just stop. At what point do you learn how harmful you are?"

West originally sparked controversy when he arrived to his runway show at Paris Fashion Week in a promotional "White Lives Matter" T-shirt alongside controversial politician Candace Owens .

Since the start of his cruel and spiraling episode, Balenciaga, Adidas and GAP all ended their longtime partnerships with the rapper, while celebrities — including ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her famous family — have spoken out in support of the Jewish community.