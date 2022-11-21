Read full article on original website
17-year-old wanted in connection with Watkins Park deadly shooting
Metro police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.
Man arrested after allegedly committing three armed robberies in Nashville
A 20-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he allegedly committed three armed robberies within a short period of time.
WSMV
Arson suspect tried to steal Nashville fire truck: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville man charged after police say he set fire to a motel mattress earlier this month is also accused of trying to steal a fire truck the same morning. Michael Morris, 31, was booked into Metro Jail Wednesday afternoon and charged with arson, burglary,...
fox17.com
Man charged after MNPD says he pulled a knife on officers
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was arrested after police say that he pulled a knife on officers. MNPD officers were in a marked police vehicle at a stop light when they say that they saw a man pointing at them while standing on the median. Officers say the man began to come toward them, crossing S 5th and Main Street while continuing to point at the police officers. The officers stepped out of the vehicle to talk to the man as he approached the marked vehicle. The man, later identified as Marty Felix, tried to open the passenger door of the police vehicle before officers ordered him to the sidewalk. Once there they say they noticed a strong smell of alcohol asked Felix what he needed. Felix took a step forward and officers put up their arms to keep Felix at an arms length. Police say that Felix then swatted the officers hands before planting his feet and raising his fists to the officers.
Man charged with assaulting officers in East Nashville
The incident happened on Main Street near South Fifth Street around 7 p.m.
WSMV
Wilson Co. deputy shot during pursuit
A 17-year-old is wanted for criminal homicide for a fatal shooting near Watkins Park earlier this month.
55-year-old man reported missing from Hendersonville
Hendersonville police reported 55-year-old Sterling Knox went missing from his home in the Mansker Farms subdivision around 1:30 p.m.
fox17.com
Clarksville Police search for 49-year-old man
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in November. Jason Spencer's son reported him missing on Nov. 14, but said Spencer last left their house on Rebecca Lane on Nov. 9, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. He left the...
wgnsradio.com
Police standoff in Murfreesboro ends peacefully, 36-year-old man in custody
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (November 22, 2022) – A standoff between Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers and a man barricaded inside a home ended peacefully Tuesday afternoon. Colvin Rush surrendered to Special Operations Unit (SOU) officers around 3:20 p.m. after about three hours of negotiations and giving him verbal commands to...
WSMV
Police arrest man involved in fatal construction site shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police have arrested the man responsible for a fatal shooting that took place last week at a construction site. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 31-year-old Juan Edgardo Montoya arrived at a construction site at 5833 Nolensville Pike. According to a witness, he arrived at the site on a day he was not scheduled to work, sparking concern.
Suspect sought for pepper spraying, assaulting men at car wash
Metro police are searching for a man who allegedly pepper sprayed and assaulted victims in a car wash bay Sunday, Nov. 13 on Gallatin Pike.
WKRN
Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once given gift sentence by judge
In 2018, Williamson County Drug officers arrested a man for selling heroin.
WKRN
Missing Vanderbilt student found dead
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.
WSMV
Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. Rush Colvin, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after nearly three hours of negotiations and verbal commands to leave the home. Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse...
wbrc.com
51-year-old man caught recording fiancee’s daughter in the shower, court docs say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A Tennessee man was arrested Monday morning after police say he secretly recorded his fiancee’s daughter while she showered. Police charged 51-year-old Eric V. Walker with unlawful photography. Officers were dispatched on Sunday to a home in Nashville after Walker’s fiancee said she...
‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after husband shot and killed
Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man's death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers.
19-year-old identified as victim in Saturday shooting
Metro police have released the identity of a 19-year-old man who was found dead following a shooting at a Nashville condo complex.
Wilson County deputy shot during pursuit; Suspect in custody
An investigation is underway after a Wilson County deputy was shot during a traffic pursuit in Lebanon late Tuesday night.
WKRN
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown
A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself in New Hampshire has been found dead.
Nashville Homicide Unit Investigating Fatal Shooting on Jefferson Street
November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of Michael Hutchins, 29, who was dropped off at a local hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Hutchins was alert when he arrived at the hospital and said someone in a ski mask forcefully entered his home on Jefferson Street next to Paul’s Market and robbed him prior to the shooting.
