Nashville, TN

WSMV

Arson suspect tried to steal Nashville fire truck: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville man charged after police say he set fire to a motel mattress earlier this month is also accused of trying to steal a fire truck the same morning. Michael Morris, 31, was booked into Metro Jail Wednesday afternoon and charged with arson, burglary,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man charged after MNPD says he pulled a knife on officers

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was arrested after police say that he pulled a knife on officers. MNPD officers were in a marked police vehicle at a stop light when they say that they saw a man pointing at them while standing on the median. Officers say the man began to come toward them, crossing S 5th and Main Street while continuing to point at the police officers. The officers stepped out of the vehicle to talk to the man as he approached the marked vehicle. The man, later identified as Marty Felix, tried to open the passenger door of the police vehicle before officers ordered him to the sidewalk. Once there they say they noticed a strong smell of alcohol asked Felix what he needed. Felix took a step forward and officers put up their arms to keep Felix at an arms length. Police say that Felix then swatted the officers hands before planting his feet and raising his fists to the officers.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Wilson Co. deputy shot during pursuit

A 17-year-old is wanted for criminal homicide for a fatal shooting near Watkins Park earlier this month.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville Police search for 49-year-old man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in November. Jason Spencer's son reported him missing on Nov. 14, but said Spencer last left their house on Rebecca Lane on Nov. 9, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. He left the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Police standoff in Murfreesboro ends peacefully, 36-year-old man in custody

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (November 22, 2022) – A standoff between Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers and a man barricaded inside a home ended peacefully Tuesday afternoon. Colvin Rush surrendered to Special Operations Unit (SOU) officers around 3:20 p.m. after about three hours of negotiations and giving him verbal commands to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Police arrest man involved in fatal construction site shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police have arrested the man responsible for a fatal shooting that took place last week at a construction site. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 31-year-old Juan Edgardo Montoya arrived at a construction site at 5833 Nolensville Pike. According to a witness, he arrived at the site on a day he was not scheduled to work, sparking concern.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing Vanderbilt student found dead

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between the Murfreesboro Police Department and a 36-year-old man ended peacefully on Tuesday afternoon. Rush Colvin, 36, surrendered to officers around 3:20 p.m. after nearly three hours of negotiations and verbal commands to leave the home. Officers were called to the Heritage Place Townhouse...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown

A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself in New Hampshire has been found dead.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
Davidson County Source

Nashville Homicide Unit Investigating Fatal Shooting on Jefferson Street

November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of Michael Hutchins, 29, who was dropped off at a local hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Hutchins was alert when he arrived at the hospital and said someone in a ski mask forcefully entered his home on Jefferson Street next to Paul’s Market and robbed him prior to the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN

