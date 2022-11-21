ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, OH

Perry FD investigating two Sunday evening blazes

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YLpsr_0jIiOQwg00

PERRY TWP. ‒ Fire officials are investigating two blazes that kept emergency crews busy Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to 4656 Pleasant Hills Road NW just before 5 p.m.

Chief Larry Sedlock said the fire began in the master bedroom of a two-story home. Crews were able to contain the fire to the room. Three residents escaped with no injuries, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the department was called to a garage fire at 4004 Shepler Church Ave. SW.

The two-story detached garage was in flames when crews arrived, the chief said.

The garage contained three vehicles. One of the vehicles was on a lift system that stacked it above another vehicle, he said.

Perry firefighters were assisted by personnel from Massillon, Plain Township, Canton Township, Brewster, Erie Valley, North Lawrence and Bolivar.

The building and the vehicles were a total loss. No one was injured in the blaze, he said.

