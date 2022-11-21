ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Portland restaurant giving back to the community this Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. — A local restaurant in Portland is providing free Thanksgiving meals to anyone in need this year. Grindwittryz is a popular Hawaiian restaurant that launched in 2019, known for dishes like kalua pig and ono chicken. Located in the Alberta Neighborhood, it will be closing its table service on Thanksgiving to give back to the community.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Homeless-to-housing efforts a logistical nightmare for Portland man

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County officials say they've placed thousands of people into housing, thanks to the Metro Supportive Housing Services Measure, but what happens after they move in and unpack their boxes? One Portland man, David Obele, says he was set up to fail. "It's horrible. It's unbelievably...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Mt. Hood Skibowl opening Friday for Day and Cosmic Tubing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ski resorts were hopeful for a Thanksgiving opening, but mother nature wasn’t quite ready for that, however, snow lovers can still head to the mountain for some fun. Mt. Hood Skibowl has announced that they will open Friday for Day and Cosmic Tubing. Mt. Hood...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missing Forest Grove man with dementia found safe

FOREST GROVE, Ore. -- Police in Forest Grove are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 64-year-old man with dementia. Charles Bradford was last seen Wednesday at about 5 p.m. near his care home on 22nd Avenue. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 200...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KATU.com

Mattress World Northwest

They have the largest selection of mattresses in the entire Northwest! Tammy Hernandez headed out to Mattress World Northwest to catch up with owners Sean and Shari Hathaway to learn more about the newest mattress features and the local non-profit they're raising funds for this holiday season. To learn more...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Salt & Straw considers moving headquarters due to SE Portland crime

Salt & Straw’s co-founder said the iconic Portland ice cream maker is considering moving its headquarters out of Portland, citing safety concerns in the city. Twice in the past week Salt & Straw has had to shut down its manufacturing building on Southeast 3rd Avenue, which they call the “central kitchen,” due to crime.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Project Access NOW

Project Access NOW (PANOW) was founded to support access to health care as a fundamental right. Our programs act as “the safety net to the safety net,” filling in the gaps while we simultaneously advocate for a more just infrastructure to support the health of our region. We...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

TriMet to begin holiday bus detours on Black Friday

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — TriMet's annual holiday detours of 11 bus lines begin on Black Friday to help control the influx of holiday shoppers at Clackamas Town Center. The increase in shoppers on the busiest days of the season can bring parking lots to a standstill and cause unneeded stress. TriMet implements these detours around the mall to help riders avoid congestion and keep everyone moving.
CLACKAMAS, OR
KATU.com

Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Man dies in the hospital after police shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital after a police shooting in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning. The medical examiner’s office confirmed that Immanueal Jaquez Clark-Johnson, 30, died from a gunshot wound. His family members have been notified of his death. The incident started at about...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police investigating body found in burning car

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a suspicious death where a dead body was found in a burning car. Fire crews from Portland Fire & Rescue Bureau (PF&R) were dispatched at to a commercial fire at 6635 North Baltimore Street on Wednesday at around 3:05 a.m.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woman sitting on tracks struck and killed by Amtrak train

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was struck and killed by a train Tuesday evening. Salem Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bill Frey DR NE shortly after 6:00 p.m., on the call of a person hit by an Amtrak passenger train traveling through the city. The...
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy