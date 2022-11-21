ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Police campaign focuses on roadway safety during Thanksgiving weekend

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vT8e0_0jIiNxqK00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Kansans can expect a heightened law enforcement presence on the roads with the “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign in action.

This announcement comes from the Kansas Department of Transportation, which is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) during the Thanksgiving weekend. Law enforcement will be on the lookout for speeders, seat belt use and impaired drivers, according to KDOT.

“Whether driving down the street or across the country, you endanger yourself by not buckling up and you are letting others be in danger if you don’t require them to use their seat belts, too,” said Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Drivers and passengers should use that seat belt every single time they get into a vehicle.”

Festival of Trees opens to the public Tuesday

Statistics shared by KDOT show 319 passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in Kansas during 2021. That same year, 46.4% of those killed were NOT restrained.

“A simple click any time you head out will help you make it to the table and to your family safely,” said Gary Herman, KDOT Behavioral Safety Manager. “The odds for crashing increase with more vehicles on the road, and you can’t control how many people are out on Thanksgiving weekend. But you can ensure everyone in your vehicle is buckled up.”

The NHTSA reports that seat belts have saved more than 100,000 people in the U.S. in the past decade. Unrestrained drivers and people ejected from a vehicle during a crash do not have good odds for survival, according to the NHTSA. National statistics show that eight out of 10 passenger vehicle occupants ejected from vehicles in crashed were killed in 2020. Only 1% of occupants wearing seat belts were ejected in fatal crashes, compared to 26% of those who were unrestrained in 2020.

Click here for more Local News | KSNT.com

KDOT said the surveillance period for “Click It or Ticket” will be active from Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Nov. 28. Any violation of traffic safety laws can result in a fine and certain violations can result in jail time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
kggfradio.com

Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400

One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
MCCUNE, KS
KCTV 5

A Kansas grandmother's plea for custody

The 35th Christmas in the Park light display opened for the season Wednesday night bigger than ever. KC Pet Project offers Black Friday ‘Name Your Price Adoptions’ to find homes for hundreds of pets. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. In just the first 22 days of November, nearly...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas School Districts Buy Electric Buses with EPA Funds

UNDATED (KNS) – Six Kansas school districts will buy electric buses with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency. The Kansas News Service reports that half a dozen small school districts will buy 17 electric buses as part of a new federal program that prioritizes rural, low-income, and Tribal areas.
KANSAS STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Head-on crash claims life of Weir, Kan. man

McCUNE, Kan. — Reports coming in about 8 p.m. on Monday evening, November 21, 2022 of a serious crash along 400 Hwy the Cherokee and Crawford County line. “Avoid or detour around 400 Hwy East of McCune near Hickory Creek. We are working a bad accident.” — OSAGE TOWNSHIP FIRE/McCUNE FIRE Kansas Highway Patrol state it was a two-vehicle head-on...
WEIR, KS
KSNT News

Police hand over findings in killing of Arizona man in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department have released an update on an investigation into a shooting death that began in October. The TPD reports the investigation into the death of Donald L. Woolridge, 81, of Arizona, who was killed last month, was presented to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for review on Nov. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

How to stay safe from cyber criminals on Black Friday, Cyber Monday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – With many shoppers set to take advantage of post-Thanksgiving deals online, law enforcement wants to remind Kansans to keep an eye out for criminal activity online. The Riley County Police Department put out a list of tips on Friday to help keep shoppers safe from criminal activity online. Online Transactions Reputable and […]
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 11/24/22

After a few early showers most of Thanksgiving is dry for Southeast Kansas. Look for mild temperatures to continue with highs in the mid 50s. And we are looking at rain again on Saturday. The broader part of this has been closer to the Gulf Coast. This is where most...
KANSAS STATE
740thefan.com

Kansas man headed to prison following Menards robbery

MINNEAPOLIS – A man from Kansas will serve more than six years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a Menards store in West St. Paul. The criminal complaint said Cornelius Graham, 61, hid inside the Menards on Sept. 28, 2021, and the next morning brandished a gun and took cash from the manager.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
Kansas Reflector

Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan

Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years. […] The post Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Western Kansas attorney named judge in 25th Judicial District

TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week appointed Rebecca Faurot of Scott City to the judgeship position in the 25th Judicial District. The position was created by the retirement of Judge Wendel Wurst. “Faurot is a level-headed and dedicated public servant,” Kelly said. “I am confident the 25th Judicial...
KANSAS STATE
jimmycsays.com

Meatheads and lap dogs in Kansas

The New York Times published an absolutely devastating story Sunday that exposed how Kansas elected officials, including Gov. Laura Kelly, completely prostrated themselves to the promoters of online sports betting earlier this year. The first three paragraphs of the story — which an investigative reporter and a financial reporter worked...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas Humane Society at capacity, reducing dog adoption fees

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society is at capacity. In response to the overflow, KHS is lowering prices to clear out its shelter. The humane society said it has seen a large increase in surrendered pets this year. So, for an unlimited time, adoption fees for all adult dogs are reduced to $49 or lower, and $99 for puppies.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers consider using state’s surplus to cut Social Security taxes

TOPEKA — Kansas legislators want to use a projected budget surplus to address the state’s “Social Security cliff,” which they say is driving retirees out of the state. Kansas taxes income from Social Security benefits, with an income tax exemption for those who make $75,000 in federal adjusted gross income or less. Critics of the […] The post Kansas lawmakers consider using state’s surplus to cut Social Security taxes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Will Kansas special ed funding get a boost? Lawmakers share concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Special education funding is expected to be a hot topic heading into next year’s legislative session, as students and teachers struggle with a lack of money and resources. Kansas is supposed to cover 92% of special education costs that aren’t met by the federal government. However, according to the Kansas Association of […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy