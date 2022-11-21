Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
North Texans share their time to help others in need for Thanksgiving
DALLAS - Serving others can make a difference in someone's life, especially strangers in need. There were many North Texas volunteers who shared their time this holiday to help others and show their love for one another this Thanksgiving. At Saint Matthew's Cathedral in Dallas, former refugees and new arrivals...
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX
Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
Dive team called to assist with submerged vehicle near Seagoville
SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it is investigating a submerged vehicle near Seagoville.Police said that at about 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, someone called in about a car driving off the road near Haines Rd. and Jimmy Ln. into a body of water. Officers arrived at the scene and called the Grand Prairie dive team for help finding the car.Just after noon, the dive team said they found the car in the water. All four doors were closed, and police believe that whoever was in the vehicle is still in it. Police said they currently believe this was an accident.This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
Dallas Observer
Ground Game Texas Tells Denton to Implement Marijuana Decriminalization Ordinance
After Denton officials told residents they didn’t plan to fully enforce an ordinance voters passed on Nov. 8 that would essentially decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, they got a memo from one of the principal groups pushing for measures like these across the state. The group is Ground Game...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Talent Behind the Ice Sculptures At The Gaylord Texan
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous ice sculptures at the Gaylord Texan Resort have made a huge comeback. But who are the artists behind the incredible creations?. NBC 5 got a behind-the-scenes look at the people who make the ice come to life. It’s a...
KLTV
Van Zandt County approves broadband plan
Canton, Texas (KLTV) - A six-step broadband project was approved Wednesday at the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court meeting. Executive Director of the East Texas Council of Government, David Cleveland, explained the plan includes 214 miles of broadband projects across the county. “It’s impossible to address every single broadband need...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 25-27
Once you are done with your turkey and ready to get out of the house there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth This Week: November 25-27
I bet you thought I was going to make a string of puns with Eagles song lyrics for this post, but you’d be wrong. I can’t tell you why, though. At any rate, head to Cowtown to hear Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Preston Hollow resident Don Henley post up 30 of the band’s greatest hits. Get tickets here.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BAUTISTA, LIZETH GUISELLE; W/F HISPANIC; POB: REPUBLIC OF COLUMBIA; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH...
Police Warn of People Being Robbed in Parking Lots Right Now in Texas
A news story coming out of McKinney, Texas recently confirms police are currently warning area residents that people are being robbed in store parking lots--including a Costco store nearby. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores...
fox4news.com
Fire at Dallas apartment on Thanksgiving leaves 1 injured
DALLAS - One person was injured in an apartment fire in Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning. The fire broke just before 5 a.m., near Greenville Avenue and Walnut Hill Lane. Two apartments in the building were destroyed. Two others had smoke damage. It's not clear yet what caused the fire.
Barbecue spot in Dallas’ Lower Greenville will leave you stuffed, but craving more
There is no shortage of good Texas barbecue in North Texas, it's true, but it's always nice to point out a spot that is exceptional in its craft.
Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale
TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
keranews.org
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
The Texas Lottery shows that no one in the state of Texas won the jackpot or a secondary prize from the November 18 drawing, but another prize of a cool $40,000 was won on a ticket sold somewhere in the state.
