With today being Thanksgiving, several closures are in effect for the holiday. Federal, state, and local government offices are closed for the day, including the Indiana County Courthouse and district courts. This also includes PennDOT Driver’s License Centers and state liquor stores. All banks are closed for the day as well. Post offices are closed for the day, and there will be no regular mail delivery. FedEx and UPS will also not have regular deliveries today.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO