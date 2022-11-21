Read full article on original website
BRUSH FIRES, VEHICLE ACCIDENT REPORTED THANKSGIVING EVE
First responders stayed busy Thanksgiving Eve as three incidents were reported Wednesday to Indiana County 911. Iselin/West Lebanon fire crews were summoned to a brush fire in neighboring Armstrong County around 2:16 yesterday afternoon. Coal Run/McIntyre Fire Department was called in for standby detail around 15 minutes later. Another brush...
EMERGENCY CREWS STAY BUSY DURING THANKSGIVING
While most people were enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, first responders stayed busy with three calls made to Indiana County 911 yesterday. The first call was a reported brush fire along Coal Run Road in Young Township around 1:30 p.m. No information is available currently on the fire. This marks the 71st brush fire in Indiana County this year.
SEVERAL CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR THANKSGIVING
With today being Thanksgiving, several closures are in effect for the holiday. Federal, state, and local government offices are closed for the day, including the Indiana County Courthouse and district courts. This also includes PennDOT Driver’s License Centers and state liquor stores. All banks are closed for the day as well. Post offices are closed for the day, and there will be no regular mail delivery. FedEx and UPS will also not have regular deliveries today.
BIG WEEKEND IN THE WOODS CALLS FOR CAUTION ON THE ROADS
Pennsylvania drivers need to be extra cautious this weekend as the two-week firearms deer season begins, coinciding with the extended bear season. That means a lot of hunters in the woods as early as today, getting their deer stands ready. And it means animals moving out of the woods and onto the roads.
YMCA OF INDIANA COUNTY TO HOLD ANNUAL TURKEY TROT THIS MORNING
Before settling down to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, members from around Indiana County are invited to participate in the annual Turkey Trot, hosted by the YMCA of Indiana County. The Turkey Trot will be held at the Mytrysak Family Tree Farm along Fleming Road in Indiana and it will be...
INDIANA BORO JOINING PA SOLAR CENTER FOR G.E.T. SOLAR PROGRAM
Indiana Borough has announced a partnership with a solar power initiative to help make it affordable for non-profit groups and businesses to convert to solar energy. According to a news release, Indiana Borough is partnering with PA Solar Center to create G.E.T. Solar-Indiana, which will be a community lead group to educate businesses, non-profits and community property owners on converting to solar energy through the G.E.T. Solar Communities program. Kyle Mudry said that there are many benefits for the entities that the group will assist.
TWO HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH
Two people suffered suspected injuries in a crash that happened Tuesday morning in Center Township. State police say two cars were driving in the northbound lane of Route 119 near Lucerne Road when one of the drivers, identified as 30-year-old Johnathan Elliot of Homer City, failed to notice a car, driven by 46-year-old Timothy Chappell of Vintondale, traveling at a slower speed.
WILLIAM BOWERS, 82
William H. Bowers, 82 of Clarksburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, Duncansville, PA. He was born July 31, 1940 in West Mifflin, PA, the son of the late Roy Clifford Bowers and Anna (Mitko) Bowers. William served in the US Army Airborne unit....
RUTH (McCREA) SMITH, 85
Ruth I. (McCrea) Smith, 85, of Blairsville, PA (Blacklick Twp.) passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. The daughter of John T. and Geraldine (Marshall) McCrea, she was born August 31, 1937 in Blacklick Township, PA. Ruth graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1955. She worked...
NORTHERN CAMBRIA PREPARES FOR CANTON SHOWDOWN
The District 6 champion Northern Cambria Colts take on Canton High School tomorrow in the quarterfinal round of the state Class A football playoffs. Northern Cambria qualified with their District 6 title game win over Penns Manor last week at Mansion Park in Altoona, and they return to Mansion Park for tomorrow’s game.
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL DISCUSSES PRIORITIES FOR THE BOROUGH
At a work session meeting on Tuesday, Indiana Borough Council heard the results of a recent Priority-Setting meeting. The purpose of the meeting on November 5th at the Indiana Free Library was to identify priorities for the borough for next year. Those priorities include wastewater infrastructure, connections and recreation, updating the zoning ordinance, and other areas. The meeting was conducted by Jeff Raykes of Stuart Group Counseling, who talks about the next steps.
MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT, HARASSMENT TO HAVE PRELIMINARY HEARING
An Indiana man facing assault and harassment charges will have his preliminary hearing today in Indiana County Court. Court documents say 45-year-old Brandon Corey Vick will go before District Judge Robert Bell this morning for his preliminary hearing. Indiana Borough Police say they were dispatched to an incident in the 600 block of Oak Street on November 4th. Whey they arrived, they found that Vick had allegedly caused injury to his partner. He was charged with Simple Assault and summary Harassment following the incident.
BRIAN EISELMAN, JR., 31
Brian Keith Eiselman Jr., 31, of Homer City, went to be with his mom on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at home. He was born on August 18, 1991, in Indiana. The son of Brian Eiselman Sr. and the late Tina Eiselman. He enjoyed derbying, and spending time with his children.
IUP WOMEN WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT TO CLOSE OUT PSAC PRELIM SCHEDULE
Alana Cardona scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds, and Teirra Preston also had a double-double, with 11 point and 11 boards, as IUP ran its season-opening win streak to four games with a 79-61 wire-to-wire win over Ohio Dominican at the KCAC last night. Five Crimson Hawks were in...
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNERS YIELD ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL YEAR
Multiple community members teamed up yesterday to provide fresh, home-cooked Thanksgiving meals around Indiana County and, according to dinner coordinators, they were largely successful. According to Evan Bertig, volunteer firefighter at the Coral-Graceton Fire Department, more than 225 meals were served to the community at the “Share Your Blessings” dinner....
IUP TO DEDICATE BUILDING IN HONOR OF ORIGINAL FACULTY MEMBER
IUP is gearing up to dedicate one of its newest buildings to a pioneer of the university. On Monday, the building, formerly known as the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, will be dedicated to Jane E. Leonard, one of the original faculty members of IUP when it was under the name of the Indiana Normal School.
