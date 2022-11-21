ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

dcnewsnow.com

4 injured in shooting at Prince George's County shopping center

Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/4-injured-in-shooting-at-prince-georges-county-shopping-center/. 4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping …. Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here:...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

16-year-old boy treated after shooting in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy had to go to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day after someone shot him. The Greenbelt Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Mathew Street and Ora Glenn Drive. The tweet said that the boy’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. He was at least […]
GREENBELT, MD
sourceofthespring.com

Thanksgiving Day, Weekend Closings, Changes Announced

Local governments and agencies have announced closings and other changes for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 24. County offices and libraries will be closed, as will all county COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics, and Montgomery County 311 will not be operating. Alcohol Beverage Services will be open from 10...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

59 Volunteer Firefighters Respond To House Fire In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On November 23, 2022 just before 5:00 p.m., Charles County 911 Center received a call from the homeowner on Harmony Farm Place reporting his house was on fire. The “structure fire assignment” was immediately dispatched and while en-route units were advising smoke was visible in...
LA PLATA, MD
WUSA9

2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day

GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
GREENBELT, MD
NBC Washington

1 Killed in 2-Car Crash in Prince George's

One person died in a two-car crash in Maryland Thursday evening. U.S. Park Police and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of Suitland Parkway near Suitland Road in Morningside about 5:30 p.m. First responders found one of the cars crashed into...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Mobile Home Fire In Charles County Under Investigation

WELCOME, Md. – On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:58 p.m., reports came in of a mobile home on fire located at the 7000 block of Annapolis Road in Welcome, Maryland. According to the State Fire Marshal report, the fire originated on the exterior of the residence. The fire eventually spread to a nearby vehicle and the mobile home.
WELCOME, MD
Source of the Spring

Takoma Park to Host Direct Cash Assistance Application Events

Takoma Park will host two in-person events next month for residents who wish to apply for its Direct Cash Assistance program, city officials announced. The city has partnered with LiveStories (FORWARD) to distribute $2.1 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act. The Direct Cash Assistance program will provide a one-time $1,000 direct cash assistance to eligible households in Takoma Park to assist those negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WTOP

Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon during the annual Turkey Bowl championship football game at Eastern High School. D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded to a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street Northeast, about a block from the high school.
WASHINGTON, DC
severnaparkvoice.com

Holiday Events Worth the Drive

There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Family, including child and cat, displaced after Montgomery County house fire

WHEATON, Md. (7News) — A family is displaced from their home Tuesday after a fire tore through a house in Wheaton-Glenmont, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said. The incident took place at a home on Saw Mill Court. Investigators said the cause was an electrical malfunction from a heated cat house on the back deck. The fire then spread to attic, causing damage in the $300,000 range.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Announces Holiday Schedule for Thanksgiving

Montgomery County has announced multiple closures and operating hours changes for facilities, services, buildings and offices on Thanksgiving Day. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—All ABS stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

