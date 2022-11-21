Read full article on original website
4 injured in shooting at Prince George's County shopping center
16-year-old boy treated after shooting in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy had to go to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day after someone shot him. The Greenbelt Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Mathew Street and Ora Glenn Drive. The tweet said that the boy’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. He was at least […]
Thanksgiving Day, Weekend Closings, Changes Announced
Local governments and agencies have announced closings and other changes for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 24. County offices and libraries will be closed, as will all county COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics, and Montgomery County 311 will not be operating. Alcohol Beverage Services will be open from 10...
59 Volunteer Firefighters Respond To House Fire In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On November 23, 2022 just before 5:00 p.m., Charles County 911 Center received a call from the homeowner on Harmony Farm Place reporting his house was on fire. The “structure fire assignment” was immediately dispatched and while en-route units were advising smoke was visible in...
Beyond MoCo: Free Thanksgiving Lunch at Bus Boys and Poets on 14th St in DC
Busboys and Poets is offering a free sit-down Thanksgiving meal for the homeless, hungry, or anyone who needs one between 12pm and 3pm today (Thursday, November 24th) at its 14th and V location (2021 14th St NW, Washington DC 20009). Reservations are not required and anyone who needs a meal...
Takoma Park renters become owners of their building, and Montgomery Co. hopes more follow suit
Tenants of a Takoma Park, Maryland, apartment building have been able to go from renters to owners, and the county executive hopes their building won’t be the last place that happens. “This could be an important tool in our arsenal when it comes to preserving and protecting affordable housing,”...
2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day
GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
1 Killed in 2-Car Crash in Prince George's
One person died in a two-car crash in Maryland Thursday evening. U.S. Park Police and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of Suitland Parkway near Suitland Road in Morningside about 5:30 p.m. First responders found one of the cars crashed into...
Helicopter lands on Interstate 95 after crash in Northern Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A helicopter landed on Interstate 95, closing all lanes for a time, after a crash on Thanksgiving Day that left at least one person hurt. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) tweeted video of the helicopter coming in for a landing after the wreck in the Occoquan […]
Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore
One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.
Here’s how neighborhoods west of Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast DC became isolated from the city
This article was first published on July 22, 2021. We love investigating how neighborhoods in the region have changed over the years and wanted to share this piece with you again. As I discussed in a previous article, the neighborhoods of River Terrace, Parkside, Mayfair, Eastland Gardens, and Kenilworth in...
Mobile Home Fire In Charles County Under Investigation
WELCOME, Md. – On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:58 p.m., reports came in of a mobile home on fire located at the 7000 block of Annapolis Road in Welcome, Maryland. According to the State Fire Marshal report, the fire originated on the exterior of the residence. The fire eventually spread to a nearby vehicle and the mobile home.
Takoma Park to Host Direct Cash Assistance Application Events
Takoma Park will host two in-person events next month for residents who wish to apply for its Direct Cash Assistance program, city officials announced. The city has partnered with LiveStories (FORWARD) to distribute $2.1 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act. The Direct Cash Assistance program will provide a one-time $1,000 direct cash assistance to eligible households in Takoma Park to assist those negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon during the annual Turkey Bowl championship football game at Eastern High School. D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded to a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street Northeast, about a block from the high school.
Anne Arundel County students make dangerous trek to school lasting 4.5 miles, 75 minutes
SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Parents in Anne Arundel County have had enough. It’s nearly Thanksgiving, and their children have missed a significant amount of school because the district cannot provide a regular bus. The families say their children are forced to walk to school in the bitter cold along dangerous highways.
'Everyone deserves a good meal': Turkeys, Thanksgiving staples handed out in Montgomery Co
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (7News) — The season of giving is in full swing!. Workers and volunteers with UpCounty Hub handed out hundreds of turkeys, chickens, and other Thanksgiving staples Wednesday afternoon at Watkins Mill Elementary School in Montgomery Village. A line of cars wrapped around the school and almost...
Holiday Events Worth the Drive
There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
Family, including child and cat, displaced after Montgomery County house fire
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — A family is displaced from their home Tuesday after a fire tore through a house in Wheaton-Glenmont, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said. The incident took place at a home on Saw Mill Court. Investigators said the cause was an electrical malfunction from a heated cat house on the back deck. The fire then spread to attic, causing damage in the $300,000 range.
County Announces Holiday Schedule for Thanksgiving
Montgomery County has announced multiple closures and operating hours changes for facilities, services, buildings and offices on Thanksgiving Day. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—All ABS stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day....
