Pick It: TBRB #2 Regis Prograis vs. #3 Jose Zepeda (Saturday, PPV/FITE, 8:00 PM EST) On paper, this is one of the best fights the red hot Jr. welterweight division can deliver. 33-year old former WBA titlist Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KO) has won three straight since losing a unification bout in a World Boxing Super Series to Josh Taylor. For the first time since 2019 Prograis will get to scratch twice in the same year with the vacant WBC belt on the line. Taylor gave up some of his four belts, though remains the lineal and rightful king of the division. On the other side of the ring, 33-year old Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KO) will try to finally capture a major belt having won four in a row. Included in those four, Zepeda outlasted Ivan Baranchyk in what remains the leader for fight of the decade right now. For a low profile PPV, this is a solid show also featuring Jr. middleweight Charles Conwell, Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov, and a clash of champions as unified Jr. flyweight titlist Evelyn Bermudez defends against unified strawweight titlist Yokasta Valle.

9 HOURS AGO