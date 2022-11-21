Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Canelo: I Wasn't 100% in Bivol Fight, He Can't Give Anything More - I Can!
Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has clarified that he wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol to take place in the same division as their first encounter - the light heavyweight limit of 175-pounds. Back in May, Bivol outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to secure a dominant twelve round...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Sees 'Boxing Internationally' as Next Milestone For Canelo
Eddie Hearn apparently wants to take the Canelo Alvarez Show on the road. The Matchroom head feels that the Mexican superstar, whom he promotes, has accomplished so much in his career that he may be at risk of running out of alluring challenges that can motivate him. Alvarez, who is...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Eyes WBC Title Eliminator With William Zepeda
Shakur Stevenson is ready to call William Zepeda’s bluff. The unbeaten former two-division titlist continues to explore a fight that will secure a place as the leading contender for the WBC lightweight title. The search began with the WBC order for Stevenson to face Mexico City’s Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17KOs) in a final eliminator, with the winner to be named the sanctioning body’s mandatory challenger for undisputed champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15KOs).
Boxing Scene
Zach Parker: Never Feared This Was Going To Be a Repeat Of Andrade
Zach Parker was able to breathe a sigh of relief once he learned of his next ring assignment. Any concern of another opponent pulling a disappearing act went out the window once it was confirmed that countryman John Ryder agreed to terms for their interim WBO super middleweight title fight. The all-British clash will mark the only fight of a frustrating 2022 campaign for Parker, who spent all year watching separate efforts fall through for a similarly staked bout with Demetrius Andrade.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: If Usyk Don't Want No Smoke In February, Then Let’s Do Joe Joyce At Wembley
Tyson Fury figures he’ll fight Oleksandr Usyk next if Fury defeats Dereck Chisora on December 3 in London. A showdown with Uysk would afford Fury, the WBC champ, and Usyk, who owns the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts, the opportunity to become boxing’s first fully unified heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. Bob Arum and Frank Warren, Fury’s co-promoters, have told BoxingScene.com and other outlets that they don’t see any obstacles that would prevent Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) from fighting Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) either late in February or early in March, assuming he conquers Chisora for the third time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte A Little Lighter For Jermaine Franklin Fight Than When He Fought Fury
Both Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin wore football shirts of their respective national teams Friday only a few hours before England will face the United States in Qatar, as they weighed in for Saturday’s big heavyweight fight at OVO Arena Wembley in London. Whyte wore an England shirt and...
Boxing Scene
Zepeda: This Is Gonna Be A Great Fight With Prograis, A Can’t-Miss 'Fight Of The Year'
Jose Zepeda’s plan is to box against Regis Prograis on Saturday night. Of course, Zepeda expected he would try to out-box Ivan Baranchyk two years ago in what quickly developed into an unforgettable slugfest that won every credible “Fight of the Year” award for 2020. If Prograis’ approach dictates a different course of action for Zepeda in their battle between powerful southpaws, Zepeda is more than prepared to bang it out with the knockout artist from New Orleans.
Boxing Scene
Fury: When I Splatter Usyk, They're Gonna Say, 'He Was Too Small! It Was A Mismatch!'
Tyson Fury is more than willing to fight the undefeated two-division champion who beat the other star British heavyweight twice. The unbeaten WBC champion just doesn’t expect to get the credit Fury feels he’d deserve for becoming opponent to hand Oleksandr Usyk his first loss. Fury expects to face Ukraine’s Usyk after he defeats Dereck Chisora for the third time December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, either late in February or early in March.
Boxing Scene
Charles Conwell: I Want Those Ex-World Champions Like Danny Garcia
Charles Conwell would jump at the chance to take the scalp of Danny Garcia if it opened the door for a world title shot in 2023. ‘Bad News’ faces the experienced Juan Carlos Abreu in California on Saturday night, in a semi-final eliminator for the WBC world super welterweight title.
Boxing Scene
Spence Indicates He's Working Out His Next Move, Thurman Fight Looms
Although the bumps and bruises along the way were difficult to deal with, the lofty goals of Errol Spence Jr. were finally taking shape. With three of the four major world titles in his possession at 147 pounds, the powerful southpaw attempted to successfully negotiate a deal that would see him take on current WBO belt holder, Terence Crawford.
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis: Zepeda Has Never Fought a Workhorse Like Me
Regis Prograis has listed the six reasons why he will defeat Jose Zepeda and reinstate himself as the best super lightweight in the world. Prograis faces Zepeda in Carson, California on Saturday night, with the vacant WBC world super lightweight title up for grabs. The 33-year-old, a former WBA titleholder,...
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte: Deontay Wilder Is Cowardly Con Man, Biggest Fraud In All Of Sport
It would appear Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder won’t be sharing a roast this holiday season. While Whyte is looking to reassert himself as a heavyweight contender once again when he faces off against Jermaine Franklin on Saturday, the British boxer is going out of his way to pick a fight with nemesis Deontay Wilder.
Boxing Scene
Zach Parker: I've Tried To Remain Positive, Knowing An Opportunity Like This Would Come Along
The style matchup in store for this weekend helped Zach Parker eventually get over an otherwise lost year. An all-British super middleweight clash is in store for Parker, who faces former title challenger John Ryder in an interim WBO title fight this Saturday at The O2 in London. The bout will end a 55-week inactive period for Parker, who has spent much of 2022 watching plans collapse for two separate attempts at securing a fight with former two-division titlist Demetrius Andrade.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: “This Fight Is 100% Personal With Plant, Gonna Put A Beating On Him Worse Than Canelo"
Just the mere mention of Caleb Plant would often leave David Benavidez apoplectic. For years on end, the two former super middleweight champions took countless verbal jabs at one another as a showdown between them grew more and more likely. While it may have taken a bit longer than he wanted, Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) clutched his fist in triumph as the two have reportedly signed a deal to square off in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Blasts Isaac Cruz: ‘I Turn Pits Into Poodles’
Shakur Stevenson couldn’t help but lash out at some of his divisional rivals. In a recent Instagram Live session, the two-division titlist from Newark, New Jersey, blew off some steam in response to his name cropping up in various matchmaking possibilities. Stevenson especially laid into Mexican pressure fighter Isaac Cruz, who goes by the moniker "Pitbull."
Boxing Scene
Mayer Says Baumgardner Does Not 'Deserve' Katie Taylor Fight
Mikaela Mayer doesn’t think Alycia Baumgardner merits a fight with women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor, not when, as Mayer puts it, they still have unfinished business to settle. California’s Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs) and Michigan’s Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs) encountered each other in the ring last month in...
Boxing Scene
Lucy Wildheart Hopes To Fight Her Way To Amanda Serrano Shot in 2023
With female boxing at an all-time high in the U.K, world-ranked British based Swedish sensation Lucy Wildheart aims to become a firm household favorite. The 29 year old Brentwood fighter’ has attracted full page spreads in both The Times and Daily Star this week ahead of her showdown with France’s experienced Marina Sakharov tonight at the York Hall, Bethnal Green.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's Television Pick of The Week - November 25
Pick It: TBRB #2 Regis Prograis vs. #3 Jose Zepeda (Saturday, PPV/FITE, 8:00 PM EST) On paper, this is one of the best fights the red hot Jr. welterweight division can deliver. 33-year old former WBA titlist Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KO) has won three straight since losing a unification bout in a World Boxing Super Series to Josh Taylor. For the first time since 2019 Prograis will get to scratch twice in the same year with the vacant WBC belt on the line. Taylor gave up some of his four belts, though remains the lineal and rightful king of the division. On the other side of the ring, 33-year old Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KO) will try to finally capture a major belt having won four in a row. Included in those four, Zepeda outlasted Ivan Baranchyk in what remains the leader for fight of the decade right now. For a low profile PPV, this is a solid show also featuring Jr. middleweight Charles Conwell, Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov, and a clash of champions as unified Jr. flyweight titlist Evelyn Bermudez defends against unified strawweight titlist Yokasta Valle.
Boxing Scene
Thammanoon Niyomtrong-Erick Rosa: Terms Reached For WBA Title Bout
A big fight is in store for boxing’s smallest weight division. BoxingScene.com has learned that terms have been reached for a WBA strawweight title consolidation fight between ‘Super’ champ Thammanoon Niyomtrong and secondary titlist Erick ‘Mini Pacman’ Rosa. When the fight takes place, however, will depend on when Niyomtrong is able to secure a travel visa to travel to the U.S.
