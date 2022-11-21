Read full article on original website
Norm Cash
3d ago
Wages go up. Prices go up. Serving portions get smaller. Look at anything you buy in a store now and packages are smaller for more money. Restaurants will be the same
Jon Bloemker
3d ago
As the result of the pandemic, a large number of the restaurants permanently closed. Some of the restaurants remaining in business had problems recruiting and retaining employees, despite offering wages of $13-15/hr. The upcoming mandate is just another hurdle or another nail in the coffin.
sly J
3d ago
I'm going to stay home and cook. I don't need to pay for food that I can make at home for half the price and twice as good. it's going to hurt their business. OORAH 🇺🇸
