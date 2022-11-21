ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 225

Norm Cash
3d ago

Wages go up. Prices go up. Serving portions get smaller. Look at anything you buy in a store now and packages are smaller for more money. Restaurants will be the same

Reply(4)
74
Jon Bloemker
3d ago

As the result of the pandemic, a large number of the restaurants permanently closed. Some of the restaurants remaining in business had problems recruiting and retaining employees, despite offering wages of $13-15/hr. The upcoming mandate is just another hurdle or another nail in the coffin.

Reply(19)
47
sly J
3d ago

I'm going to stay home and cook. I don't need to pay for food that I can make at home for half the price and twice as good. it's going to hurt their business. OORAH 🇺🇸

Reply(1)
33
Related
WOOD

Gov. Whitmer calls deployed Michigan troops to give thanks

Michigan Army National Guard troops deployed across the Middle East got an unexpected Thanksgiving thank you. (Nov. 24, 2022) Gov. Whitmer calls deployed Michigan troops to give …. Michigan Army National Guard troops deployed across the Middle East got an unexpected Thanksgiving thank you. (Nov. 24, 2022) Jenison student gives...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan

Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge

The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan fish will have more room to swim with removal of 27 dams

Michigan will receive $5 million in grant money for conservation projects and stream connectivity efforts deemed critical for climate resiliency and biodiversity protection. The Great Lakes State was among six applicants to land the maximum funding level in the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will pay for removal of 27 dams or other stream barriers to restore natural pathways for native fish and other aquatic species in 14 counties.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan redistricting advocates tout new process after first election under new maps

The 2022 midterm elections featured a number of competitive congressional and legislative races across the state, from Traverse City to Midland and from Grand Rapids to Downriver. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who won reelection by 11 points, will enter her second term with a 56-54 Democratic majority in the House and a 20-18 Democratic upper […] The post Michigan redistricting advocates tout new process after first election under new maps appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Michigan to start notifying parents of AP eligibility

Thousands of parents in Michigan with high school students can expect a letter soon explaining that their students qualify for advanced-placement courses to earn college credit while in high school. The Michigan Department of Education has partnered with the College Board to use the Advanced Placement potential tool to identify...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy