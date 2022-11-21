Read full article on original website
Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception scheduled for Jan. 14
GILLETT, Ark – The 11th annual “Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception” will be held on January 14th at the Berry Farm Shop in Gillett. “The Coon Supper has been a long-standing tradition in Gillett for over 75 years,” said Mitch Berry. “We continue to be proud for the Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception to be associated with such a legacy.”
Sip and relax at Wings Over the Prairie Festival’s Beer Garden
You can enjoy a cold one at the Wings Over the Prarie Festival’s Beer Garden. Joe and Megan Tabor, co-chairs of the Beer Garden Committee, said stopping by the garden is a great way to relax and have fun with others at the festival. The Beer Garden will open...
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: November 22, 2022
Intersection of 10th St. and Main St., possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, warrant, out-of-town warrant. An officer stopped at what appeared to be a traffic accident between two vehicles and found the driver who claimed to be at fault to be driving on a suspended license and having multiple outstanding warrants. Upon a search of the driver, the officer recovered a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance that the officer identified as marijuana. When the officer searched the driver’s vehicle, he found a vape pen containing THC liquid. The individual was arrested and transported to the Arkansas County Detention Center.
