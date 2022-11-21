Intersection of 10th St. and Main St., possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, warrant, out-of-town warrant. An officer stopped at what appeared to be a traffic accident between two vehicles and found the driver who claimed to be at fault to be driving on a suspended license and having multiple outstanding warrants. Upon a search of the driver, the officer recovered a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance that the officer identified as marijuana. When the officer searched the driver’s vehicle, he found a vape pen containing THC liquid. The individual was arrested and transported to the Arkansas County Detention Center.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO