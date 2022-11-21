Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
Epic Thanksgiving Feast Served by Strangers on New York SubwayGillian SisleyNew York City, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
State PTA pushes for later school start times
"We need to change school start times so that everyone gets enough sleep." That's the message the New York State Parent-Teacher Association (NYSPTA) is pushing in its latest advocacy campaign, adding that school should not start before 8:30 a.m.
bkreader.com
20 Brooklyn Nonprofits Announced as Finalists For The $100,000 Spark Prize
20 Brooklyn nonprofit organizations have been announced as finalists for this year’s Spark Prize. The announcement was made by the Brooklyn Community Foundation — a local foundation that partners with donors and community leaders to support vital nonprofits. The Spark Prize, which is now in its sixth year,...
yucommentator.org
Why does CUNY’s Leadership Pretend that Jewish Students Don’t Face Discrimination on Campus?
That is precisely what City University of New York (CUNY) – the city’s publicly run university system with 243,000 students spread over 25 campuses – did when they hired a former employee of the Council for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) to lead an investigation into alleged antisemitism aimed at a Jewish faculty member at Kingsborough Community College. The decision was controversial due to the history of anti-Israel activity at CAIR, including accusations by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that CAIR’s senior leaders have used “inflammatory anti-Zionist rhetoric” that have “veered into antisemitic tropes.”
philanthropynewsdigest.org
SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers
The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
bkreader.com
Tech Job Growth in Brooklyn Highest Among NYC Boroughs, Report Finds
A new report released by HR&A Advisors — an employee-owned company that offers advisory services — says that Brooklyn has experienced the highest amount of tech growth out of any NYC borough in the last decade. According to the report, Brooklyn has seen a growth of 14,000 new...
Brooklyn Mason Organization serves Thanksgiving feast to New Yorkers in need
Dozens gathered at the Brooklyn Masonic Temple for the annual Thanksgiving dinner run by volunteers.
newschoolfreepress.com
State Senator Jessica Ramos joins picket
New York State Senator Jessica Ramos joined the picket line in front of the New School University Center in support of part-time faculty this morning. The part-time faculty have been on strike since Wednesday as they continue to collectively bargain with the university for a fairer contract. In a moment...
bkreader.com
East NY Mother Serves Entire Thanksgiving Meal to New Yorkers on L Train
A Brooklyn woman invited all of New York City to her Thanksgiving dinner this week, setting up a whole meal inside a subway car to feed strangers. CBS2’s Hannah Kliger has more on the story behind the viral movement. Videos are circling online, many with more than 1 […]...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Nets Unveil Mural at John Jay Pershing Middle School
The Brooklyn Nets unveiled a public mural at John Jay Pershing Middle School (J.H.S 220) in Brooklyn titled, “Be Your Own Superhero.”. Brooklyn Nets worked with Thrive fashion designer Phillip Lim and his team at House of Slay. The mural, designed by artist Peach Tao who collaborated with J.H.S. 220 students participating in CPC Beacon School program to develop the overall concept and bring to life their vision to life.
Adult Survivor’s Act takes effect in NY on Thanksgiving
NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Thanksgiving Day, the Adult Survivor’s Act takes effect in New York. It creates a one-time, one-year window for adult sexual assault survivors to press charges, regardless of when the crime happened. “We, along with thousands of New Yorkers, give thanks to our lawmakers who have created this one-year look-back period, […]
fox5ny.com
4 holiday light experiences in NYC
NEW YORK - If you could pick just one "thing" that represents the holiday season, what would it be? I suspect many of you would choose light. We mark and celebrate so many holidays with some form of illumination. LEDs on trees, candles on menorahs and other candleholders, and string lights across our yards, on our homes, and in our communities.
Washington Square News
Review: Edward Hopper’s art showcases his hatred for NYU
Edward Hopper’s 1945 painting “August in the City” depicts the side view of a rounded window protruding from an elegant brownstone. The urban house, adorned with yellow curtains and marvelous architectural moldings, basks in the sunlight of a summer day in the city. This scene, along with the rest of his paintings, shows Hopper’s unique understanding and appreciation of New York City, as well as his desire to keep that spirit intact.
Herald Community Newspapers
Medical issues never defined Penny Doerge’s short life
St. John’s of Lattingtown Episcopal Church’s Sunday school creates an Easter egg hunt for residents of the Glen Cove Housing Authority’s Glen Gardens every year. The children hide plastic eggs filled with candy on Mason Drive, behind bushes and trees. Last year, Penny Doerge saw an opportunity...
pix11.com
Sample a taste of Jamaica with this Thanksgiving spread
New York (PIX11) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, let’s explore an authentic Jamaican Thanksgiving with fan favorites like turkey, cranberry, and squash. PIX11 Morning News’ Kirsten Cole dishes out all the details on the Caribbean spread. Watch the video player for more.
bkreader.com
Transforming the Streets of New York into a Photo Studio
When native New Yorker Oluwanisola “Sola” Olosunde started college in early 2013, he was ready for a new look. After years of rocking sportswear from Stüssy and Supreme, Olosunde wanted a more tailored aesthetic that he could rock with equal finesse, whether going job interviews or hanging out with […] Click here to view original web page at www.blind-magazine.com.
A Railroad Strike Could Lead to a Literal Shitshow in NYC
Aside from shutting down a massive sector of the global economy ahead of the holidays, a looming national rail strike could end up being a much more visceral experience for New Yorkers.A tentative deal brokered by the Biden administration fell through on Monday, with one of the freight rail industry’s biggest unions narrowly voting down the labor agreement and sending everyone back to the drawing board. The strike could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day, according to The New York Times.But a strike could be particularly shitty for the 8.5 million people living in New York City—literally.Across the...
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
Queens mom of 5 gets new heart, celebrates 1st Thanksgiving since life-saving surgery
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens mom has a lot to be grateful for this holiday: she was given the gift of a new heart. Shanel Blake, 39, had a life-saving heart transplant this summer. Now, she’s planning a holiday with her family and grateful to be alive. It’s been a long journey to recovery […]
30 million pounds of fresh produce sold by Hunts Point Produce Market in NYC this Thanksgiving
If you're celebrating Thanksgiving in or around NYC, it's very likely your fresh produce comes from Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx, which sells 30 million pounds of produce around this time.
Comments / 0