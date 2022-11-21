Read full article on original website
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Credit Suisse saw $88 billion in outflows as confidence slumped
Credit Suisse Group clients pulled as much as 84 billion Swiss francs ($88.3 billion) of their money from the bank during the first few weeks of the quarter, underlining ongoing concerns over the bank's restructuring efforts after years of scandals. The Zurich-based bank warned on Wednesday that it will face...
Why Shares of Nio, Full Truck Alliance, and Lufax Are Falling Today
COVID-19 cases in China are rising at an alarming rate.
Pakistan central bank lifts key rate in surprise move on inflation
ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank unexpectedly raised its key policy rate by 100 basis points to 16% on Friday to ensure high inflation does not get entrenched.
German economy sees stronger growth in 3rd quarter
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's economy saw stronger growth in the third quarter than expected as consumer spending picked up following the lifting of pandemic restrictions. Officials figures released Friday show gross domestic product in Europe's biggest economy grew by 0.4% from July to September, 0.1 percentage points higher than previously forecast.
U.S. business equipment orders rebounded sharply in October
Orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment rebounded in October, suggesting capital spending plans are holding up in the face of higher borrowing costs and broader economic uncertainty. The value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for investment in equipment that excludes aircraft and military hardware, rose 0.7%...
UN rights body deplores Iran crackdown, establishes probe
BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. Human Rights Council voted Thursday to condemn the bloody crackdown on peaceful protests in Iran and create an independent fact-finding mission to investigate alleged abuses, particularly those committed against women and children. A resolution put forward by Germany and Iceland was backed by 25...
After a year, omicron still driving COVID surges and worries
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A year after omicron began its assault on humanity, the ever-morphing coronavirus mutant drove COVID-19 case counts higher in many places just as Americans gathered for Thanksgiving. It was a prelude to a wave that experts expect to soon wash over the U.S.
Europe's hottest summer led to 20,000 excess deaths
Europe's hottest summer on record likely resulted in more than 20,000 excess deaths in France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, according to official data. The excess deaths - the difference between the total number of deaths in the summer of 2022 and the historical average - were particularly elevated during the three intense heat waves that struck Western Europe between June and August. Extreme heat is dangerous for human health because it makes every existing medical condition worse and can cause heat stroke in vulnerable populations like children, the elderly and those who do physical work outside.
Amazon poised to benefit this season as inflation fears ease
Amazon.com spooked investors last month when it predicted the slowest holiday season growth in its history. Now there are signs-albeit tentative-that the world's largest e-commerce company could have a somewhat merrier Christmas than anticipated. Inflation has eased in recent weeks and, according to survey results released Sunday by Jefferies Financial...
U.S. bans sugar from biggest producer in Dominican Republic
Just as Americans are whipping up their holiday pies, imports of sugar from the Dominican Republic's largest sugar producer will be blocked at all United States ports. U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that, effective immediately, sugar and sugar-based products made by Central Romana Corporation will be detained at ports of entry after an investigation by the agency found indications of the use of forced labor in its operations. The investigation found evidence of abusive working and living conditions, withheld wages, excessive overtime and other violations.
Stocks, bonds rally with focus on rate outlook
U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday as investors adjusted their expectations in response to Federal Reserve officials indicating that they'll continue to raise interest rates but are open to slowing their tempo. The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since Sept. 12. The Nasdaq 100 rose more than 1%. Upbeat...
Nigeria aims to tame prices with bigger-than-forecast rate hike
Nigeria's central bank raised interest rates more than forecast as part of its longest unbroken cycle of monetary tightening in 11 years, saying it's committed to reining in inflation. The monetary policy committee raised the benchmark for the fourth time in a row to 16.5 percent from 15.5 percent, Governor...
Deere soars as tractor buying spree drives higher prices
Deere & Co. is forecasting record profit for the next year as soaring farm income stokes tractor demand, allowing the biggest maker of agricultural machinery to boost prices. Shares of the Moline, Illinois-based company rose as much as 7.6% Wednesday to an all-time intraday high, leading the S&P 500 Index. Deere said in a statement Wednesday that full-year net income will be as much as $8.5 billion -- above analysts' estimates -- while reporting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that also beat expectations.
Circle K owner drops after missing estimates on higher costs
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. fell as much as 2.4% after it missed quarterly estimates, as fuel volumes declined and the company was hit by higher wages and electrical bills. The global chain of 14,300 gas stations and convenience stores earned $810 million in the quarter ended Oct. 9. The company made 82 cents a share on an adjusted basis, which was 26% higher than a year earlier but lower than analysts' consenus forecast of 85 cents.
FTX Is Allowed to Hide the Identity of Its 50 Biggest Creditors
(Bloomberg) -- FTX creditors, including rich investors who don’t want their names made public, can remain anonymous and still participate in the company’s bankruptcy case for now, a judge ruled at the company’s first court hearing Tuesday. US Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey agreed to let the fallen...
Central banks must keep hiking as growth slows: OECD
The world's central banks must keep raising interest rates to fight soaring and pervasive inflation, even as the global economy sinks into a significant slowdown, the OECD said on Tuesday. The unexpected surge in prices and its impact on real incomes is hurting people everywhere, creating problems that will only...
