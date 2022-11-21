Brian Gosset: Predictions for more than 30 DFW high school football playoff games

The Texas high school football playoffs continue on Thursday and it’s the third week for Dallas-Fort Worth area teams looking for a shot at keeping their season alive.

Check out 31 games this week featuring a DFW team, all the way down to TAPPS 6-man.

Here are score predictions:

Class 6A

Division 1

REGION 1

North Crowley vs. Prosper: North Crowley wins 31-28

Keller vs. Lewisville: Lewisville wins 35-28

REGION 2

Duncanville vs. The Woodlands: Duncanville wins 34-14

Waxahachie vs. Westfield: Waxahachie wins 28-24

Division 2

REGION 1

Byron Nelson vs. Guyer: Guyer wins 42-35

Carroll vs. McKinney: Carroll wins 49-31

REGION 2

DeSoto vs. Tomball: DeSoto wins 42-21

Class 5A

Division 1

REGION 1

Centennial vs. Abilene: Centennial wins 56-28

Aledo vs. Midlothian: Aledo wins 35-34

REGION 2

Timberview vs. Reedy: Timberview wins 35-28

Division 2

REGION 1

Argyle vs. Grapevine: Argyle wins 28-24

REGION 2

Midlothian Heritage vs. South Oak Cliff: SOC wins 42-35

Melissa vs. Terrell: Melissa wins 56-14

Class 4A

Division 1

REGION 1

Randall vs. Decatur: Decatur wins 28-21

REGION 2

China Spring vs. Lake Worth: China Spring wins 42-24

Celina vs. Anna: Anna wins 35-31

Division 2

REGION 1

Monahans vs. Godley: Godley wins 35-33

Glen Rose vs. Hirschi: Glen Rose wins 42-28

REGION 2

Aubrey vs. Pleasant Grove: Aubrey wins 41-38

Class 3A

Division 1

REGION 1

Whitesboro vs. Paradise: Whitesboro wins 42-24

Brock vs. Bushland: Brock wins 28-27

REGION 2

Pottsboro vs. Grandview: Grandview wins 35-28

Division 2

REGION 2

Bells vs. Holliday: Bells wins 42-35

Gunter vs. Palmer: Gunter wins 38-28

Class 2A

Division 1

REGION 2

Tolar vs. Hamilton: Tolar wins 49-14

TAPPS 11-man

Division 1

Parish vs. St. Thomas: Parish wins 35-28

Prestonwood vs. Nolan Catholic: Nolan wins 28-27

Division 2

All Saints vs. Fort Worth Christian: All Saints wins 38-35

Division 3

Lubbock Trinity vs. Dallas Christian: DC wins 41-34

Division 4

St. Paul vs. Sacred Heart: Sacred Heart wins 45-21

TAPPS 6-man

Division 2

Covenant Classical vs. Abilene Christian: Covenant wins 72-62