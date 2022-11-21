ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Brian Gosset: Predictions for more than 30 DFW high school football playoff games

By Brian Gosset
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIAXV_0jIiLv9I00

The Texas high school football playoffs continue on Thursday and it’s the third week for Dallas-Fort Worth area teams looking for a shot at keeping their season alive.

Check out 31 games this week featuring a DFW team, all the way down to TAPPS 6-man.

Here are score predictions:

Class 6A

Division 1

REGION 1

North Crowley vs. Prosper: North Crowley wins 31-28

Keller vs. Lewisville: Lewisville wins 35-28

REGION 2

Duncanville vs. The Woodlands: Duncanville wins 34-14

Waxahachie vs. Westfield: Waxahachie wins 28-24

Division 2

REGION 1

Byron Nelson vs. Guyer: Guyer wins 42-35

Carroll vs. McKinney: Carroll wins 49-31

REGION 2

DeSoto vs. Tomball: DeSoto wins 42-21

Class 5A

Division 1

REGION 1

Centennial vs. Abilene: Centennial wins 56-28

Aledo vs. Midlothian: Aledo wins 35-34

REGION 2

Timberview vs. Reedy: Timberview wins 35-28

Division 2

REGION 1

Argyle vs. Grapevine: Argyle wins 28-24

REGION 2

Midlothian Heritage vs. South Oak Cliff: SOC wins 42-35

Melissa vs. Terrell: Melissa wins 56-14

Class 4A

Division 1

REGION 1

Randall vs. Decatur: Decatur wins 28-21

REGION 2

China Spring vs. Lake Worth: China Spring wins 42-24

Celina vs. Anna: Anna wins 35-31

Division 2

REGION 1

Monahans vs. Godley: Godley wins 35-33

Glen Rose vs. Hirschi: Glen Rose wins 42-28

REGION 2

Aubrey vs. Pleasant Grove: Aubrey wins 41-38

Class 3A

Division 1

REGION 1

Whitesboro vs. Paradise: Whitesboro wins 42-24

Brock vs. Bushland: Brock wins 28-27

REGION 2

Pottsboro vs. Grandview: Grandview wins 35-28

Division 2

REGION 2

Bells vs. Holliday: Bells wins 42-35

Gunter vs. Palmer: Gunter wins 38-28

Class 2A

Division 1

REGION 2

Tolar vs. Hamilton: Tolar wins 49-14

TAPPS 11-man

Division 1

Parish vs. St. Thomas: Parish wins 35-28

Prestonwood vs. Nolan Catholic: Nolan wins 28-27

Division 2

All Saints vs. Fort Worth Christian: All Saints wins 38-35

Division 3

Lubbock Trinity vs. Dallas Christian: DC wins 41-34

Division 4

St. Paul vs. Sacred Heart: Sacred Heart wins 45-21

TAPPS 6-man

Division 2

Covenant Classical vs. Abilene Christian: Covenant wins 72-62

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Dallas, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Carroll High School - Southlake football team will have a game with McKinney High School on November 25, 2022, 13:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Round Two Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Recap

Here are results and recaps of some of the marquee games featuring Dallas area teams from round two of the UIL high school football playoffs. Even though Arlington Martin (10-2) outgained Lewisville 237 to 130, Lewisville’s defense held firm to come away with the shutout victory over a team that averaged 45 points per game, eliminating Martin in the second round for the second consecutive year.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

REGIONAL PREVIEW: Argyle vs. Grapevine

Texas High School Football Playoffs continue to head full force towards the state championships. While teams focus on continuing their regular excellence, other teams plan and prepare to deliver the next big upset in order to keep their seasons alive. This week, CW33 will broadcast the Friday night regional matchup...
GRAPEVINE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Xaviar Wilcox - Plano West - Boys Basketball

Wilcox submitted one of the great single-game performances in the Wolves' history during the NISD/NEISD tournament in San Antonio. In an 87-61 win over San Antonio Johnson, Wilcox broke the school's single-game records for most points scored (42) and most 3-pointers made (11). In total, he shot 14-of-19 from the field and 11-of-15 from deep.
PLANO, TX
The Community News

Hejny finally living dream as Bearcats QB

Hauss worked hard to get better and he’s still working hard to improve. The players all like him, believe in him, and are completely behind him. He’s earned the complete respect of every one of them and all the coaches.”. Hauss Hejny admits that even as he was...
ALEDO, TX
houstoniannews.com

Kats Upset the Horned Frogs in Thrilling Win

FORT WORTH, TX- After a tough 39-point loss at Tulane, the Sam Houston Bearkats women’s basketball team turn it around and upset Big 12 team Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 60-54 Wednesday night. The Bearkats (2-3,0-0) led for the majority of the game as the Horned Frogs (2-3,0-0) either...
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Where the Crushed Souls of TCU’s Opponents Are Laid to Rest

Showing their respects for the 11 teams, Big 12 and otherwise, that the Horned Frogs have left behind in the wake of their, so far, undefeated season, a home on Bellaire Drive has transformed their front yard into a burial ground. The cemetery — I recently discovered the difference between...
FORT WORTH, TX
Nick Reynolds

Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
16K+
Followers
516
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy