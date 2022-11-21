Brian Gosset: Predictions for more than 30 DFW high school football playoff games
The Texas high school football playoffs continue on Thursday and it’s the third week for Dallas-Fort Worth area teams looking for a shot at keeping their season alive.
Check out 31 games this week featuring a DFW team, all the way down to TAPPS 6-man.
Here are score predictions:
Class 6A
Division 1
REGION 1
North Crowley vs. Prosper: North Crowley wins 31-28
Keller vs. Lewisville: Lewisville wins 35-28
REGION 2
Duncanville vs. The Woodlands: Duncanville wins 34-14
Waxahachie vs. Westfield: Waxahachie wins 28-24
Division 2
REGION 1
Byron Nelson vs. Guyer: Guyer wins 42-35
Carroll vs. McKinney: Carroll wins 49-31
REGION 2
DeSoto vs. Tomball: DeSoto wins 42-21
Class 5A
Division 1
REGION 1
Centennial vs. Abilene: Centennial wins 56-28
Aledo vs. Midlothian: Aledo wins 35-34
REGION 2
Timberview vs. Reedy: Timberview wins 35-28
Division 2
REGION 1
Argyle vs. Grapevine: Argyle wins 28-24
REGION 2
Midlothian Heritage vs. South Oak Cliff: SOC wins 42-35
Melissa vs. Terrell: Melissa wins 56-14
Class 4A
Division 1
REGION 1
Randall vs. Decatur: Decatur wins 28-21
REGION 2
China Spring vs. Lake Worth: China Spring wins 42-24
Celina vs. Anna: Anna wins 35-31
Division 2
REGION 1
Monahans vs. Godley: Godley wins 35-33
Glen Rose vs. Hirschi: Glen Rose wins 42-28
REGION 2
Aubrey vs. Pleasant Grove: Aubrey wins 41-38
Class 3A
Division 1
REGION 1
Whitesboro vs. Paradise: Whitesboro wins 42-24
Brock vs. Bushland: Brock wins 28-27
REGION 2
Pottsboro vs. Grandview: Grandview wins 35-28
Division 2
REGION 2
Bells vs. Holliday: Bells wins 42-35
Gunter vs. Palmer: Gunter wins 38-28
Class 2A
Division 1
REGION 2
Tolar vs. Hamilton: Tolar wins 49-14
TAPPS 11-man
Division 1
Parish vs. St. Thomas: Parish wins 35-28
Prestonwood vs. Nolan Catholic: Nolan wins 28-27
Division 2
All Saints vs. Fort Worth Christian: All Saints wins 38-35
Division 3
Lubbock Trinity vs. Dallas Christian: DC wins 41-34
Division 4
St. Paul vs. Sacred Heart: Sacred Heart wins 45-21
TAPPS 6-man
Division 2
Covenant Classical vs. Abilene Christian: Covenant wins 72-62
