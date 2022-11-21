Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Small Texas village ranked among best Christmas towns in America
The Thanksgiving leftovers are all in the fridge, the football stadiums are now empty, and it's time to prepare for Christmas. Texans looking to travel this December to experience the magic of the season should look no further than a small village in the center of the Lone Star State that was just ranked one of best places in the U.S. to experience Christmas.
Houston Chronicle
In Texas' Gobbler Country, an overlooked mascot gets its due
CUERO, Texas — America is awash in avian mascots, its sidelines overpopulated with flocks of Ravens and Hawks, Falcons and Cardinals, Eagles and Blue Jays. But one burly bird has been all but excluded from mascot consideration: the mighty turkey. Turkeys are industrious, tasty, handsome and so distinctly American...
Comments / 0