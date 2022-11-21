Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hyundai Is on a Hot Streak in the U.S., But Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Could Spoil It
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group is having its best years ever in the U.S. The South Korean automaker has successfully moved from bargain economy vehicles and dancing hamsters to competing against formidable automakers in the highly profitable American market. The company's Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands are expected...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amid Persistent Inflation, Cash-Strapped Consumers Are Tipping Less
With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The 10 Most Expensive Airports to Fly Out of in the U.S.
It is notoriously expensive to book a flight during the holiday season, and this year the national average cost of airfare hit $397 during the second quarter, a high not seen since 2014, according to recent data from SmartAsset. The SmartAsset survey reported the average fare and percent change in...
Comments / 0