ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amid Persistent Inflation, Cash-Strapped Consumers Are Tipping Less

With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The 10 Most Expensive Airports to Fly Out of in the U.S.

It is notoriously expensive to book a flight during the holiday season, and this year the national average cost of airfare hit $397 during the second quarter, a high not seen since 2014, according to recent data from SmartAsset. The SmartAsset survey reported the average fare and percent change in...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy