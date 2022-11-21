Four names on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

Read full article on original website
The Underweartaker
3d ago
ok so we got murderers out there who've not been caught, but these guys you're worried about as the top 4? I mean they need to be in a Most Wanted list, but top 4? figures tho. ohio politicians and law enforcement don't have their priorities straight.
Kansas Game Wardens Arrest Poacher Who Took Down Trophy-Level Whitetail Deer
Kansas Game Wardens recently arrested a hunter after they reportedly poached several whitetail deer. In addition, two of those allegedly met the trophy classification. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife Game Wardens, during the week of Nov. 14, officials got a tip that warned of continuous deer poaching occurrences in Miami County.
13abc.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused wanted for assault on trooper, stabbing in Sandusky
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of crashing his car into an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Portage County and stabbing a victim in Sandusky was taken into custody at a home in Cleveland Wednesday morning. U.S. Marshals said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force...
richlandsource.com
Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder
ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for stealing car in Oberlin, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin police are looking for the man accused of stealing a car last Thursday from a local business. The theft happened on Nov. 17 at 2:10 p.m. at the Oberlin Certified Oil, according to a department Facebook post. Police said the man stole a 2011 gold...
Woman killed in Ohio metro park: Husband sentenced
A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio metro park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Murder Suspect Wanted By Laurel Police Arrested In Ohio
On November 22, Laurel police were notified that murder suspect Ronald Buckley had been taken into custody in Fremont Ohio. Acting quickly on a tip that came through the Jones County Crimestoppers Coordinator, members of the City of Fremont Police and Sandusky County joint SWAT Team arrested Buckley at a local hotel.
Video shows shootout during Ohio traffic stop between man and officer
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Videos released by the Bucyrus Police Department show the tense moments when a man and an officer opened fire on each other during a traffic stop in the town. BPD released dashcam and bodycam video recorded by Officer Devin Wireman when he conducted a traffic stop Nov. 11 in the 100 […]
wktn.com
Two Hardin County Residents Arrested on Warrants from Union County
An Ada woman and a Kenton man were arrested this week on warrants in Union County. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office Daily Media Release, a deputy met with a Hardin County deputy to take custody of 33 year old Christin J. Mowery on an outstanding arrest warrant.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police release footage of shootout…suspect charged
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus Police Department Captain Tom Walker released dash and body cam video from the November 11th shootout between Bucyrus Police and a Centerburg man. Officer Devin Wireman (K9 Handler) and Lt. Curt Bursby (2nd-shift supervisor) were directly involved in the shooting. In a news release issued earlier, Captain Walker identified specific points of significance, including:
Akron police: 73-year-old in wheelchair beaten, robbed of lottery tickets, cash
An Akron man who allegedly beat a 73-year-old man who was in a wheelchair, then stole his lottery tickets and cash, has been apprehended.
iheart.com
71 Year Old Ashland Man Indicted For Aggravated Murder
Ashland County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher R. Tunnell announced that the Ashland Grand Jury meeting for the month of November, 2022 issued an indictment against Stanley Gardner charging him with one count of aggravated murder with a 3-year firearm specification. A complaint charging Gardner with a count of murder had previously...
cleveland19.com
Akron shooter fires dozen rounds, hits 2 cars in college neighborhood, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least a dozen shots were fired last week in a neighborhood full of University of Akron students. Akron police are still looking for the man who pulled the trigger. “Me and my roommates just woke up to a gunshot and I came downstairs I looked...
Man gets 28 years to life in prison for 2018 Akron barbershop murder
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man will potentially serve the rest of his life in prison for a fatal shooting at a barbershop more than four years ago. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien sentenced 29-year-old Salah Mahdi on Tuesday, further stating that the convicted killer will be eligible for parole after 28 years. A jury convicted Mahdi three weeks ago on charges of aggravated murder, murder, and having a weapon under disability.
cleveland19.com
Man in wheelchair robbed outside Akron gas station, suspect arrested
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers arrested a 34-year-old man Monday after police said he robbed a 73-year-old wheelchair user outside an Akron gas station. The incident took place around 11 a.m. at the Circle K located at East Exchange Street. According to Akron police, Hasan Jabbar allegedly approached the victim...
Missing elderly couple found safe by Richland County Sheriff's Office
As of Nov. 23, the Richland County Sheriff's Office has located a missing couple who suffer from memory problems.
$1 million government imposter scheme busted in Ohio, lands man prison time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 29-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Monday for conspiring with others to trick victims into mailing more than $1 million by pretending to be federal government officials. Sagarkumar Patel, 29, of Bristol, Pennsylvania was sentence in U.S. District Court today to 36 months in prison for multiple counts of […]
Officer didn't use 'unreasonable force' in fatal shooting, prosecutor says
The Lorain County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that Lorain Police Officer Kyle Shawver's actions were justified when he shot and killed a man who stabbed a K-9 and tried to stab him as well.
cleveland19.com
3 Lorain police officers found guilty of gross misconduct, former lieutenant indicted
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Lorain police officers have been found guilty of employee gross misconduct, and a former lieutenant has been indicted by a Lorain County Grand Jury, according to the Lorain Police Department (LPD). LPD said on Sept. 21, officers responded to a disturbance complaint in the 900...
cleveland19.com
30-year-old Akron man drives to hospital after being shot in the head, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Akron man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the head, police say. Early Saturday morning officers were called to the Cleveland Clinic Akron for a man who walked in with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived at the hospital around 3:05 a.m....
Knox Pages
Knox County Grand Jury indicts 11 defendants
MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County Grand Jury handed down 11 indictments on Monday. Here were the cases presented to the jury that they acted upon:
