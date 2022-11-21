Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
WOWT
Owner of Omaha food truck hopes to feed hundreds of families free of charge this Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s quite the Thanksgiving feat feeding hundreds of people for turkey day. But one local man and his girlfriend have been doing this for years. “It snowballed into something much bigger than what we intended it to be initially for sure,” said Won Ton Jon, the owner of Wonton Jon’s Food Truck.
WOWT
Omaha family feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving to ‘pay it forward’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Putting food on the table for Thanksgiving can be a daunting task for many families, but a metro man has made it his mission to help those who may find themselves in a tough spot. Each year on Thanksgiving, Rob and Katie Patterson, who got married...
KETV.com
Heart Ministry Center in North Omaha hands out free turkeys before Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. — This year's Thanksgiving holiday is a lot tougher for some families to put together. Food pantries across the metro are trying to help out right now. With inflation driving those prices up, the Heart Ministry Center says the need is greater now than even during the height of the pandemic. That is one big reason for their turkey giveaway on Wednesday.
WOWT
2 injured in overnight Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash early Thursday morning injured two people. Two people went to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash that involved two vehicles. It happened around 1 a.m. on 90th and Blondo. This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
KETV.com
Man killed trying to cross Omaha street
OMAHA, Neb. — A 34-year-old man died Wednesday after he was hit while crossing 24th Street near Oak Street just before 7:00 p.m. Police identified the man as Victor Paiz-Tercero. Investigators said Paiz-Tercero was not in a marked crosswalk when he was by a vehicle on 24th Street. Police...
WOWT
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4 of the search for 43-year-old Cari Allen. “We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas...
onekindesign.com
Inside a stunning Nebraska home with a dramatic black and white palette
Haven Design and Construction are responsible for the interiors of this gorgeous newly built home located just outside of Omaha, Nebraska. The beautiful blue skies and rolling hills of Nebraska and Iowa come together in this unique area of the country to provide a rural oasis just outside of the bustling city of Omaha.
KETV.com
Nebraska Furniture Mart preparations underway for Black Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — Black Friday is three days away, and Nebraska Furniture Mart is preparing to roll out the deals. The company said they're preparing for big crowds at their stores. On the electronic side they'll be offering deals and steals of the day — this year, items will...
WOWT
Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman
Eleven members went on a mission of mercy to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota to help the Lakota Sioux make it through the winter ahead. Cooler Thanksgiving with a warm up to end the week. Omaha food truck feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving. Updated: 12 hours ago. Wonton...
klkntv.com
Meet Arielle: available now at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Arielle is a four or five-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who came into the shelter two months ago with a respiratory infection. She is feeling all better and is ready to find her forever home. She is currently available at the Capital Humane Society. Matt said...
KETV.com
'Blue Collar Boxing' sees Omaha unions fighting for a good cause
OMAHA, Neb. — Thirty people from 12 different Omaha unions got in the ring Wednesday night at the third annual Blue Collar Boxing event. The charity fundraiser benefits the United Way and the Nebraska Center for Workforce Development. Many of the fighters have been training for six months for...
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
KETV.com
One man arrested, another sought for Omaha murder
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Thursday Cameron Foster, 22, has been arrested for first degree murder in a shooting that killed 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg near 49th Avenue and Miami on November 6th. News of Foster's arrest came less than a day after police issued an appeal to find...
KETV.com
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office preparing for busy Thanksgiving roads
OMAHA, Neb. — AAA said this year’s Turkey Day is expected to be the third busiest in history. “We usually try to have as full a shift as we can. Our traffic unit is obviously out, trying to keep the roads safe as best we can,” said Capt. Chris Culler with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.
kjan.com
Field fire near Tri-Center Schools
(Neola, Iowa) – Fire fighters are battling a field fire this (Tuesday) afternoon, near Neola. KJAN listener Zach Ploen provided us with a view from the Tri-Center Neola High School. He said it was across I-80 and making its way east. The closest towns are Minden and Neola. Minden Fire was enroute to the scene early today.
WOWT
Long lines for free Thanksgiving meal kits in South Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Families who can are buying their Thanksgiving food. Some of those who can’t, still won’t go without. Thanks to Catholic Charities and donations from the community, a few hundred people got a free Thanksgiving meal kit Monday. It included not only a turkey, but...
Comments / 0