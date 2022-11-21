Read full article on original website
Credit Suisse saw $88 billion in outflows as confidence slumped
Credit Suisse Group clients pulled as much as 84 billion Swiss francs ($88.3 billion) of their money from the bank during the first few weeks of the quarter, underlining ongoing concerns over the bank's restructuring efforts after years of scandals. The Zurich-based bank warned on Wednesday that it will face...
FTX Is Allowed to Hide the Identity of Its 50 Biggest Creditors
(Bloomberg) -- FTX creditors, including rich investors who don’t want their names made public, can remain anonymous and still participate in the company’s bankruptcy case for now, a judge ruled at the company’s first court hearing Tuesday. US Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey agreed to let the fallen...
SEC to push bond and option brokers for better prices on trades
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's draft plans to overhaul rules for the stock market would also expand its oversight of bond and options trading. A proposal being circulated inside Wall Street's main regulator would require that brokers in fixed-income and some derivatives -- as well as those handling equities -- get their clients the best deal, according to people familiar with the matter. Brokerages already face a similar "best execution" rule from the industry-backed Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, but a regulation directly from the SEC could lead to tougher enforcement.
Crypto's collapse leaves investors with less to be grateful for this holiday season
Polite company never talks politics or religion. This Thanksgiving, it might be wise to avoid crypto, too. Last year's digital asset investors basted themselves in bitcoin riches. Then, the token traded just below the almost $69,000 all-time high set weeks earlier. By dessert time, the crypto hopefuls may have even sold the Baby Boomers on a token or two.
Why Shares of EV Maker Canoo Are Soaring Today
A big show of confidence by the CEO has investors feeling better about the electric vehicle start-up.
Stocks, bonds rally with focus on rate outlook
U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday as investors adjusted their expectations in response to Federal Reserve officials indicating that they'll continue to raise interest rates but are open to slowing their tempo. The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since Sept. 12. The Nasdaq 100 rose more than 1%. Upbeat...
Banco BBVA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $72.8 million. The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share. The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period. Its revenue net of...
Why Shares of Nio, Full Truck Alliance, and Lufax Are Falling Today
COVID-19 cases in China are rising at an alarming rate.
Best Buy jumps after tempering gloom with boost to outlook
Best Buy jumped the most in eight months after modestly improving its profit forecast and signaling its recent sales slump is starting to ease. Adjusted operating income this year will be "slightly higher" than the previous forecast of 4% of sales, the consumer-electronics retailer said Tuesday as it reported third-quarter results. In addition, the decline in comparable sales this year won't be quite as bad as previously feared, the company said.
Aurora Mobile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.
Carvana's unwinding triggers cascade of warnings on Wall Street
As online used-car dealer Carvana Co.'s share price unwinds at a fever pitch, Wall Street analysts are slashing targets and warning conditions could worsen. With the company's shares spiraling down a staggering 97% this year, analysts' average price targets struggled to keep pace, despite coming down sharply. That changed this month, and in just the past week at least three analysts downgraded the stock and slashed their targets, saying the combination of weakening economic conditions and the car dealer's heavy debt load could lead to more dire outcomes.
Average long-term US mortgage rate slips to 6.58%
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate has edged lower for the second time in as many weeks, though it remains more than double what it was a year ago —- a significant hurdle for many would-be homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Wednesday that...
21Vianet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BEIJING (AP) _ 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) on Tuesday reported a loss of $59.8 million in its third quarter. The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. The provider of carrier-neutral internet data center services posted revenue of $255 million in the period. 21Vianet expects...
Wells Fargo, Back in the Hot Seat, Could Face Over $1B in Fines
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Wells Fargo appears to be back in the crosshairs of federal regulators, with Bloomberg reporting this month that the bank is expected to be fined more than $1 billion by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to settle investigations into its business practices. Details...
Partner Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ROSH HA AYIN ISRAEL, Israel (AP) _ Partner Communications Co. (PTNR) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rosh Ha Ayin Israel, Israel-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. The mobile phone network operator posted revenue of $252...
Deere soars as tractor buying spree drives higher prices
Deere & Co. is forecasting record profit for the next year as soaring farm income stokes tractor demand, allowing the biggest maker of agricultural machinery to boost prices. Shares of the Moline, Illinois-based company rose as much as 7.6% Wednesday to an all-time intraday high, leading the S&P 500 Index. Deere said in a statement Wednesday that full-year net income will be as much as $8.5 billion -- above analysts' estimates -- while reporting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that also beat expectations.
Best Rooftop Cargo Carriers For 2022
Rooftop cargo carriers make easy work of carting extra stuff from here to there, are relatively easy to use and come in various shapes in sizes. This article, Best Rooftop Cargo Carriers For 2022, originally appeared on Forbes Advisor.
