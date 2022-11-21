Read full article on original website
Related
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
A new airline is planning low-cost transatlantic flights
Fly Atlantic, a new budget airline offering low cost transatlantic flights, plans to start operating in summer 2024. It will fly to the US from its Belfast base, as well as launching short-haul intra-European routes.
Limits on liquids in cabin luggage could be axed at airports in 2024
Restrictions on liquids and laptops in hand luggage could reportedly be removed within two years due to the rollout of new 3D scanners.Since November 2006, passengers taking liquid in their cabin luggage have been restricted to clear plastic bags holding no more than 100ml, which must be shown to security staff.But The Times reports ministers have been reviewing a trial at Heathrow Airport, which began in 2017, of 3D scanners already in use at US airports that allow staff to zoom in on a bag’s contents and rotate the images for inspection.We are slowly rolling them outJohn Holland-KayeThe BBC added...
Ryanair passengers board flight – only to discover their seats don’t exist
A Ryanair passenger recently boarded a flight from London Stansted to Dublin – only to find that the seat he’d booked and paid for didn’t exist.Gerry Harrington from Haverhill, Suffolk, was due to head to the Irish capital to play in a Subbuteo tournament on 21 October, but he and around eight other travellers were left “stuck at the back of the plane” when they realised there was no row 35.“When we got on the plane, we were looking for our row which wasn’t there,” Mr Harrington told the MailOnline.“It happened to a few people and suddenly we were...
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
A Boy was left in Floods of Tears when a Woman Refused to Move out of his Seat after Ryanair Double Booked it
A young boy burst into tears when a passenger refused to move from his seat after Ryanair double booked it. Ryan Bandli was anxious and upset on the flight back to the UK because he couldn't sit by the window seat, which helps the six-year-old stay calm, with the airline blaming the problem on an IT glitch.
Airplane passenger yells, demands water from flight attendant, all caught on video
An angry traveler on board a flight was caught on video arguing and mocking a flight attendant — and complaining that he had not received water during the short flight. Here's what happened next.
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Tantrum by a traveler: Woman is shown in video attacking airline check-in agent at Mexico City airport
A woman threw a tantrum at an airport in Mexico City after being denied check-in by an Emirates employee. The traveler was not only late but tried to use an expired passport.
Americans plead with FAA to make seats wider on planes - as airlines admit they SHRUNK them to deal with high demand and cheaper ticket prices
Fed-up travelers have demanded the FAA widen seats on passenger planes after airlines admitted they were shrunk to satisfy recent demand and cheaper ticket prices, a string of scathing complaints on the agency's website has revealed. The outcry comes after Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials in August asked the public...
airlive.net
INCIDENT Singapore Airlines A380 flight #SQ317 from Heathrow dumped fuel before diverting to Frankfurt
Singapore Airlines A380 flight #SQ317 from London Heathrow to Singapore has declared an emergency. A Singapore Airlines A380 has declared an emergency after taking off from London Heathrow Airport earlier. While flying over Belguim to Singapore, pilots informed ATC about a technical emergency. The flight #SQ317 was rerouted to Germany.
Man who lived in Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years dies there
An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport and inspired the 2004 Steven Spielberg film The Terminal died on Saturday in the airport, officials said. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according an official...
Worst airport for security queues revealed
Leeds Bradford has been named the UK’s worst airport for security queues.A survey for consumer group Which? indicated that passengers waited an estimated average of 35 minutes at the West Yorkshire airport between February and August.Researchers asked nearly 1,300 people who travelled from a UK airport over that period how long they queued for at security.We have since significantly reduced queueing in our terminalLeeds Bradford spokesmanMore than a quarter (27%) of Leeds Bradford users said they waited for more than an hour to pass through security.In August, the airport installed electronic screens providing passengers with live updates on estimated wait...
travelnoire.com
Man Dies Mid-Flight During Flight Bound For London From Cyprus
While on board an EasyJet flight bound for London, a passenger died following a “medical emergency.” The exact details of that emergency are unknown. According to My London, “passengers grew concerned when they noticed their fellow passenger, who appeared to be traveling alone, wasn’t waking up.”
The airline passengers getting 'unacceptable' treatment
As aviation recovers from pandemic chaos, things aren't getting any better for one group of passengers. Travelers with disabilities report having their wheelchairs broken and being treated "like baggage" because of a system that is "not fit for purpose."
The best airport lounge? It has champagne worth £175 & lets guests skip the security & check-in queues
ONE of the most stressful parts of a holiday can be the airport experience. Yet some passengers can skip the long security queues and crowds, thanks to one of the fanciest lounges in the UK. If you want to jet off in comfort and style, then head to Heathrow Terminal...
Major British Airports Set To Phase Out Liquid Limit In Hand Luggage
New CT scanners using 3D technology are set to be installed in U.K. airports by the summer of 2024, which would allow for the rules to be relaxed.
traveltomorrow.com
British Airways tests smart tech allowing passengers to skip showing their passport
British Airways has become the first UK airline to test the use of biometric technology for international flights, enabling customers taking part in the trial to travel through the airport ‘smartly’ without having to show their passport. Customers who sign up to take part in the airline’s evaluation...
Thrillist
Take 40% Off Flights to Europe with This Black Friday Flight Sale
If you look for deals on flights, you know that the end of the year is not the best time to fly. Rising prices around the holidays and crowded airports can make for a rough journey. It can, however, be a great time to buy flights for the coming year....
Comments / 0