Texas State

Related
CNN

A new airline is planning low-cost transatlantic flights

Fly Atlantic, a new budget airline offering low cost transatlantic flights, plans to start operating in summer 2024. It will fly to the US from its Belfast base, as well as launching short-haul intra-European routes.
The Independent

Limits on liquids in cabin luggage could be axed at airports in 2024

Restrictions on liquids and laptops in hand luggage could reportedly be removed within two years due to the rollout of new 3D scanners.Since November 2006, passengers taking liquid in their cabin luggage have been restricted to clear plastic bags holding no more than 100ml, which must be shown to security staff.But The Times reports ministers have been reviewing a trial at Heathrow Airport, which began in 2017, of 3D scanners already in use at US airports that allow staff to zoom in on a bag’s contents and rotate the images for inspection.We are slowly rolling them outJohn Holland-KayeThe BBC added...
The Independent

Ryanair passengers board flight – only to discover their seats don’t exist

A Ryanair passenger recently boarded a flight from London Stansted to Dublin – only to find that the seat he’d booked and paid for didn’t exist.Gerry Harrington from Haverhill, Suffolk, was due to head to the Irish capital to play in a Subbuteo tournament on 21 October, but he and around eight other travellers were left “stuck at the back of the plane” when they realised there was no row 35.“When we got on the plane, we were looking for our row which wasn’t there,” Mr Harrington told the MailOnline.“It happened to a few people and suddenly we were...
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Daily Mail

Americans plead with FAA to make seats wider on planes - as airlines admit they SHRUNK them to deal with high demand and cheaper ticket prices

Fed-up travelers have demanded the FAA widen seats on passenger planes after airlines admitted they were shrunk to satisfy recent demand and cheaper ticket prices, a string of scathing complaints on the agency's website has revealed. The outcry comes after Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials in August asked the public...
The Guardian

Man who lived in Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years dies there

An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport and inspired the 2004 Steven Spielberg film The Terminal died on Saturday in the airport, officials said. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according an official...
The Independent

Worst airport for security queues revealed

Leeds Bradford has been named the UK’s worst airport for security queues.A survey for consumer group Which? indicated that passengers waited an estimated average of 35 minutes at the West Yorkshire airport between February and August.Researchers asked nearly 1,300 people who travelled from a UK airport over that period how long they queued for at security.We have since significantly reduced queueing in our terminalLeeds Bradford spokesmanMore than a quarter (27%) of Leeds Bradford users said they waited for more than an hour to pass through security.In August, the airport installed electronic screens providing passengers with live updates on estimated wait...
travelnoire.com

Man Dies Mid-Flight During Flight Bound For London From Cyprus

While on board an EasyJet flight bound for London, a passenger died following a “medical emergency.” The exact details of that emergency are unknown. According to My London, “passengers grew concerned when they noticed their fellow passenger, who appeared to be traveling alone, wasn’t waking up.”
CNN

The airline passengers getting 'unacceptable' treatment

As aviation recovers from pandemic chaos, things aren't getting any better for one group of passengers. Travelers with disabilities report having their wheelchairs broken and being treated "like baggage" because of a system that is "not fit for purpose."
traveltomorrow.com

British Airways tests smart tech allowing passengers to skip showing their passport

British Airways has become the first UK airline to test the use of biometric technology for international flights, enabling customers taking part in the trial to travel through the airport ‘smartly’ without having to show their passport. Customers who sign up to take part in the airline’s evaluation...
Thrillist

Take 40% Off Flights to Europe with This Black Friday Flight Sale

If you look for deals on flights, you know that the end of the year is not the best time to fly. Rising prices around the holidays and crowded airports can make for a rough journey. It can, however, be a great time to buy flights for the coming year....

