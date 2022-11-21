AEP’s Public Service Co. of Oklahoma proposes buying 995 MW of wind, solar from Invenergy for $2.5B

Read full article on original website
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Demand is high, but financial support for Oklahoma’s unpaid caregivers is scarce | News
Francis Johnson spent 25 years in property planning, serving to shoppers put together for an unsure future whereas doing the identical for herself. Johnson thought she had constructed adequate retirement financial savings by 2010 when she moved dwelling from Atlanta to assist care for her growing older mom. That unsure...
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
BBB warns of ‘housewarming gift’ scam in OK
MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has a warning about one thing displaying up in many mailboxes currently. It seems to be a suggestion for a free reward to those that simply moved into the neighborhood, nevertheless it’s actually extra of a trick as a substitute. People...
Severe Storms Moving Across Oklahoma Producing Strong Winds, Rain
Update 10/24/2022 at 2:05 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cherokee County till 2:15 p.m. The NWS stated this storm is close to Scraper, Okla., and is transferring east at 30 MPH. 60 MPH wind gusts have been indicated on radar and Meteorologist Travis Meyer stated the...
Central Florida workers prepare for Small Business Saturday
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – When you stroll into LiveTrends Boutique in downtown Winter Garden, you’ll see all kinds of crops, from small ones to huge ones. Small Business Saturday, which inspires vacation purchasing at native shops the day after Black Friday, is Nov. 26, and workers mentioned they’re trying ahead to seeing acquainted — and new — faces.
Deadly crash emphasizes dangerous season on Texas roads | News
Tuesday’s deadly crash on SH 111 west of Yoakum corresponded to latest information putting Texas on the prime of the states with the very best Thanksgiving-week dying tolls. At 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, pushed by 19-year-old Joel Herrera Torres, of El Campo, crossed the middle line on the freeway about 15 miles east of Yoakum and slammed head-on right into a 2021 Dodge Ram, pushed by Roberto Garcia Mata Jr., 51, of Smiley, based on a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
OKLAHOMA WATCH: High school senior takes concurrent enrollment complaint to state board | News
[This article was originally delivered to subscribers of our Education Watch newsletter. Sign up now to receive Education Watch directly in your inbox.]. A excessive school senior says Harding Charter Preparatory High School denied her the chance to take school courses subsequent semester via concurrent enrollment. School leaders say she didn’t ask in time, and including school courses to her schedule now might jeopardize her skill to graduate.
Sheriff denies going easy on Oklahoma governor’s son found intoxicated by deputies: Report
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt‘s son was found intoxicated by native deputies on Halloween final month after they have been alerted to a case filled with firearms positioned in a parking zone of a close-by haunted home. The guns got here from the truck of 20-year-old John Andrew Stitt, who...
As Florida tries to change ‘Resign to run’ laws, Mayor curry wants voters to implement them in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Florida Republican lawmakers are in search of the state to change “Resign to run” legal guidelines so Gov. Ron DeSantis can feasibly run for president with out resigning as governor. Locally, Duval County Republican Mayor Lenny Curry is pushing for Jacksonville voters to go a “Resign to run” legislation.
Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting
BUFFALO, Okla. (AP) — A 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded throughout a Thanksgiving morning shooting in the northwest of the state, authorities stated. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man...
UPDATED: Suspect in Lacey slayings arrested in Florida | National News
Nov. 22—LACEY — The suspect in the execution-style murders of 4 folks at a marijuana develop operation close to Lacey has been arrested in Miami Beach, Fla. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in an e-mail launched Tuesday night that the person, Wu Chen, 45, was arrested simply after 4 p.m. central time with out incident by Miami Beach (Fla.) Police Department officers.
Rain showers through Thanksgiving morning; Saturday
TULSA, Okla. — This afternoon and night, just a few gentle remoted showers and sprinkles will likely be attainable. Temperatures will maintain regular within the low/mid 50s. Some of us could have higher 50s. South winds 10-15 mph. Rain probabilities will improve tonight with showers and even just a...
Suspected Bloomington restaurant killer arrested in Oklahoma
One day after the “cold-blooded” murder inside a Bloomington restaurant on Friday, police have made an arrest. In a Thanksgiving Day announcement, Bloomington PD stated detectives developed leads and recognized the suspect automobile – a white Mercedes Sprinter van with no license plates – and labored with legislation enforcement in Kansas and Oklahoma, with the 47-year-old Texas man in the end taken into custody in Oklahoma round 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Florida man caught with 959 marijuana plants: deputies
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they discovered over 950 marijuana crops and round 10 kilos of dried marijuana product at a property on Wednesday. The sheriff’s workplace mentioned somebody reported the marijuana rising operation close to Galbreth Road and Bergemann...
4 people killed in Oklahoma; suspect arrested in Florida – FOX13 News Memphis
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Officials introduced Tuesday night that a suspect wished for his or her alleged involvement in a quadruple murder case in Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida. >> Read extra trending news. According to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, OSBI has...
Man arrested in Florida after 4 Chinese nationals ‘executed’ in Oklahoma
Authorities in Oklahoma mentioned a person was arrested in connection to the “execution” of 4 Chinese nationals at a marijuana farm in Hennessey on Sunday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned Wu Chen, 45, was arrested on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, round 4 p.m. after a automotive tag reader flagged the car he was driving.
Here’s your Thanksgiving holiday forecast
Despite the a lot colder-than-average temperatures we had final week throughout Oklahoma, it appears like we’ll luck out as soon as once more this yr with some reasonably comfy temperatures on Thanksgiving Day. A chilly entrance continues to be forecast to go via the area, however there isn’t as deep an extent of chilly air behind it.
Authorities identify Atlanta 5-year-old, Florida woman killed in Thanksgiving wrong-way crash – WSB-TV Channel 2
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies launched the identities of the woman and youngster killed in a wrong-way crash. Bibb County Sheriff officers stated the crash occurred round 4 a.m. on Interstate 75 when a Chevrolet Tahoe was touring north in the southbound lanes close to the Bass Road ramp.
Kent Animal Shelter saves 20 dogs from rural Texas
Twenty fortunate dogs flew midway throughout the nation to a Long Island shelter after a rescue mission. Those pooches are actually up for adoption on the Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. They got here from rural areas of Texas the place shelters aren’t in good situations for the canines.
