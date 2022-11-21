Read full article on original website
Moonchilds_Love
4d ago
Prayers for safety of our citizens for sure. However I remain skeptical because in a lot of these shootings no one sees a thing. Amazing. And if they do they seldom come forth. And we are having more and more shootings on our streets.
Reply(3)
8
Roxie RU?
3d ago
nothing good happens at 2 or 3 in the AM . go home. at midnight. there's nothing but trouble out there after midnight.
Reply(2)
7
Dee McCann
3d ago
why do they always say non life threatening when all gun shots are life threatening
Reply(3)
7
Comments / 29