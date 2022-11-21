Cheerful students were excited to receive free prescription glasses in front of community leaders and educators at Charlotte N. Werner Elementary School in Rialto on Nov. 18. The students were the first in San Bernardino County to be provided free vision services by Vision To Learn, a nonprofit organization with a mission to help kids in underserved communities get the glasses they need to see clearly at school.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO