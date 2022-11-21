ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Comments / 12

Patty Valdez
2d ago

Great job for our law-enforcement God bless you for all of your work

Reply(1)
15
vvng.com

One person killed in crash on Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Victorville. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported just before 4 p.m., November 22, 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road near the River Ranch Mobile Home Park located at 15819 Stoddard wells road, just north of D Street, and involved a white sedan with major damage.
VICTORVILLE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Multi-alarm fire damages motel in San Bernardino on Nov. 23

A multi-alarm fire damaged a motel in San Bernardino on Nov. 23, but no injuries were reported, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. At 4:57 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1700 block of South Waterman Avenue after 911 callers reported that smoke was coming from the third floor of the Quality Inn.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
z1077fm.com

Motorcycle Road Rage incident leads to arrest, stolen Harley, 3 guns

A suspect in a July road rage incident on Twentynine Palms Highway was arrested November 17th. On July 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 58100 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley, regarding an incident of road rage, in which the victim was struck and rendered unconscious.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested on multiple firearm charges

A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on multiple firearm charges on Nov. 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 11:33 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) served a search warrant at a residence located in the 9900 block of Alder Street in Rancho Cucamonga.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
vvng.com

Woman carjacked at James Woody Park in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police in the Town of Apple Valley is actively investigating a carjacking that occurred at James Woody Park, officials said. It happened on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at about 9:28 pm, in the 21900 block of Ottawa Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
vvng.com

Several arrested after armed robbery of Subway and Shell leads to discovery of ghost guns in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four Victor Valley residents were arrested after an armed robbery in Victorville led to the discovery of several ghost guns. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, at approximately 9:10 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station and Subway located at 12130 Bear Valley Road in Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Nonprofit group provides free eye exams for students in San Bernardino County

Cheerful students were excited to receive free prescription glasses in front of community leaders and educators at Charlotte N. Werner Elementary School in Rialto on Nov. 18. The students were the first in San Bernardino County to be provided free vision services by Vision To Learn, a nonprofit organization with a mission to help kids in underserved communities get the glasses they need to see clearly at school.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Wallis takes 15 vote lead over Holstege in tight race for 47th State Assembly district

Republican Greg Wallis has taken a very slim lead over Democrat Christy Holstege in the race for the 47th State Assembly district. The district represents parts of both Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Over the weekend, Holstege was leading by just 9 votes. San Bernardino County released its election results Monday at 4 p.m., giving The post Wallis takes 15 vote lead over Holstege in tight race for 47th State Assembly district appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Mountain lion captured on video in Hesperia; warning issued

Authorities in San Bernardino County are asking the public to avoid a popular park after a mountain lion sighting Thursday morning. Hector Ambriz recorded a brief video of the cougar as it strolled along the shore at Hesperia Lake Park. “Authorities are monitoring the animal. For the safety of the...
HESPERIA, CA

