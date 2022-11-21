Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
10-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County
A 10-year-old girl remains hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County on Saturday. Victorville Police say the incident happened when the girl was crossing Seventh Street near E. Sand Street in Victorville around 5:42 p.m. The victim was walking with her family when the suspect, 19-year-old Seth Moeller from Oro […]
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Aviation conduct rescue at Telegraph Peak
The Sheriff’s Aviation conducted the hoist rescue Sunday after the Fontana Sheriff Station received a call about an injured hiker. Two men were hiking near Telegraph Peak on Mount Baldy when one of the men slid on ice 50 yards off the trail. He sustained injuries when he hit a rock and a tree. He was unable to move or climb back up the mountainside.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Havasu Lake, CA: Crash involving a vehicle into a ditch off Havasu Lake Road near U.S. Route 95.
Source: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Havasu Lake, California: A crash involving a vehicle into a ditch has occurred off Havasu Lake Road near U.S. Route 95. The incident was reported at 7:05 p.m. PT on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2022 involving a dark colored...
vvng.com
One person killed in crash on Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Victorville. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported just before 4 p.m., November 22, 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road near the River Ranch Mobile Home Park located at 15819 Stoddard wells road, just north of D Street, and involved a white sedan with major damage.
z1077fm.com
Women arrested for suspected ‘assault with scissors’ at Joshua Tree gas station
A woman was arrested for suspicion of assault with scissors at the Joshua Tree Valero gas station last week. On Wednesday, November 16, the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a call regarding a woman who was armed with a pair of scissors, saying that she was “dying,” and attacking women at the gas station.
Fontana Herald News
Multi-alarm fire damages motel in San Bernardino on Nov. 23
A multi-alarm fire damaged a motel in San Bernardino on Nov. 23, but no injuries were reported, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. At 4:57 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1700 block of South Waterman Avenue after 911 callers reported that smoke was coming from the third floor of the Quality Inn.
z1077fm.com
Motorcycle Road Rage incident leads to arrest, stolen Harley, 3 guns
A suspect in a July road rage incident on Twentynine Palms Highway was arrested November 17th. On July 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 58100 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley, regarding an incident of road rage, in which the victim was struck and rendered unconscious.
Fontana Herald News
Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested on multiple firearm charges
A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on multiple firearm charges on Nov. 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 11:33 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) served a search warrant at a residence located in the 9900 block of Alder Street in Rancho Cucamonga.
vvng.com
Woman carjacked at James Woody Park in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police in the Town of Apple Valley is actively investigating a carjacking that occurred at James Woody Park, officials said. It happened on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at about 9:28 pm, in the 21900 block of Ottawa Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG...
foxla.com
'Slip outs’ prompt partial closure of Angeles Crest Highway: Caltrans
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Officials announced Tuesday that a portion of the Angeles Crest Highway in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties is closed until further notice after a storm drenched the area earlier this month. The powerful storm brought rain to most of Southern California and snow to...
vvng.com
Several arrested after armed robbery of Subway and Shell leads to discovery of ghost guns in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four Victor Valley residents were arrested after an armed robbery in Victorville led to the discovery of several ghost guns. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, at approximately 9:10 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station and Subway located at 12130 Bear Valley Road in Victorville.
Fontana Herald News
Woman is arrested for allegedly slashing tires of 73 vehicles in Alta Loma
A 42-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly slashing the tires of 73 vehicles at an apartment complex in Alta Loma, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 16 at 7:33 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a vandalism call at the Heritage Park...
Hesperia proposes to terminate contract with Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority
HESPERIA – The city of Hesperia is proposing to terminate its contract with the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority (VVWRA) due to an anticipated rise in costs and unfulfilled obligations. A 30-year notice to terminate services will be issued, before the end of 2022, unless certain outlined conditions are met.
Calif. football coach sentenced for placing hidden camera inside high school girls’ locker room
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (TCD) -- A former high school assistant football coach was recently sentenced to nearly a decade in jail for placing a hidden camera inside a high school girls bathroom and locker room. According to a news release from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, charges against...
Fontana Herald News
Nonprofit group provides free eye exams for students in San Bernardino County
Cheerful students were excited to receive free prescription glasses in front of community leaders and educators at Charlotte N. Werner Elementary School in Rialto on Nov. 18. The students were the first in San Bernardino County to be provided free vision services by Vision To Learn, a nonprofit organization with a mission to help kids in underserved communities get the glasses they need to see clearly at school.
Wallis takes 15 vote lead over Holstege in tight race for 47th State Assembly district
Republican Greg Wallis has taken a very slim lead over Democrat Christy Holstege in the race for the 47th State Assembly district. The district represents parts of both Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Over the weekend, Holstege was leading by just 9 votes. San Bernardino County released its election results Monday at 4 p.m., giving The post Wallis takes 15 vote lead over Holstege in tight race for 47th State Assembly district appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Mountain lion captured on video in Hesperia; warning issued
Authorities in San Bernardino County are asking the public to avoid a popular park after a mountain lion sighting Thursday morning. Hector Ambriz recorded a brief video of the cougar as it strolled along the shore at Hesperia Lake Park. “Authorities are monitoring the animal. For the safety of the...
Victorville to form CA’s first Community Revitalization Investment Authority for Old Town redevelopment
VICTORVILLE – Victorville, announced Monday, it is one step closer to forming the first Community Revitalization Investment Authority (CRIA) in California. The CRIA – an economic and affordable housing tool will be used to finance the revitalization of Old Town Victorville.
vvng.com
Homicide Detectives investigating death of man found at car wash in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Homicide Detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was located at a carwash in Hesperia Monday afternoon. On November 14, 2022, at approximately 3:17 pm, Hesperia Police Department received a call referencing the discovery of deceased male found at...
