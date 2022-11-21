ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life, liberty and the pursuit of $10 Hamilton lottery tickets

By Courtney Shaw
 4 days ago
It won't be quiet uptown, (well downtown but that's not how the song goes) starting on Dec. 6 when Hamilton arrives at Playhouse Square.

Starting on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m., a limited number of tickets to the Tony award-winning musical will go on sale for $10.

The first lottery will close at noon on Dec. 1 for tickets to performances from Dec. 6-12.

Lotteries will begin every Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

HOW TO ENTER:

  • Download the official HAMILTON app.
  • The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.
  • Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification.  Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).
  • No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.
  • Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.
  • Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
  • Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.
  • Lottery tickets void if resold.
  • All times listed are in the local time zone.

