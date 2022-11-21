Its waters glistened with such radiance bright. ~ Olivia Ward Bush-Banks, excerpt from “Drifting”. It’s the week of Thanksgiving, a time for gratitude and gathering. For the birds, I hang a brand-new suet cake with hot pepper to dissuade naughty squirrels. However, neither birds nor squirrels seem to like the gift. I have another one waiting in the wings (no pun intended) sans pepper. Maybe the raccoon will steal the offending treat before I send it to the garbage can. He raids everything else….

SALUDA, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO