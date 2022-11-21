Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Tryon IGA partners with the Rotary Club of Tryon for annual Nut Sale
Every Wednesday, peanut fans can visit Tryon IGA for the Gourmet Nut Sale, an annual fundraising project of the Rotary Club of Tryon. All proceeds from the sale go to the Rotary Club of Tryon Foundation to be put toward the grant-giving process that helps fund numerous worthwhile projects. The...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Memories and warm hugs
Its waters glistened with such radiance bright. ~ Olivia Ward Bush-Banks, excerpt from “Drifting”. It’s the week of Thanksgiving, a time for gratitude and gathering. For the birds, I hang a brand-new suet cake with hot pepper to dissuade naughty squirrels. However, neither birds nor squirrels seem to like the gift. I have another one waiting in the wings (no pun intended) sans pepper. Maybe the raccoon will steal the offending treat before I send it to the garbage can. He raids everything else….
WYFF4.com
Upstate foundation receives $8 million donation from billionaire philanthropist
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate foundation received an $8 million donation from a billionaire philanthropist. The Mary Black Foundation in Spartanburg was established more than 25 years ago to improve the health and wellness of Spartanburg County. So far, the foundation has invested more than $65 million in...
Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 National Gingerbread Contest
This year, 219 entries competed for $40,000 in cash and prizes.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Annual Hope Golf Classic raises funds for Steps of HOPE
Friday, November 4 turned out to be a beautiful day for golf at Links O’Tryon, as the 19th Annual Hope Golf Classic teed off to raise funds for Steps to HOPE. The Hope Golf Classic had over a hundred competitors and almost thirty teams. It was the only fundraiser for this year for Steps to HOPE, the Columbus-based domestic violence and sexual assault center. The player registration fee, minus greens and cart fees, and any donations to Steps to HOPE all went to fund their current programs.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Woodward speaks at Tryon Estates Satellite Club
Recently, the Tryon Estates Satellite Club of the Rotary Club of Tryon hosted Dr. Ben Woodward, retired orthopedic surgeon and Tryon Estates resident. Ben made a presentation on Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging. He demonstrated several different types of arrangements using both freshly cut and artificial flowers while providing an engaging and enlightening commentary.
ourstate.com
Joy Full at Mud Dabbers Pottery
John O. Dodson may no longer be physically with us, but small reminders of the family tradition he started pop up everywhere: in a thousand kitchen cupboards and medicine cabinets, at work benches and on desktops, in display cabinets and on bookshelves and nightstands and coffee tables, on credenzas and inside every conceivable residential nook and cranny. And, yes, even at the occasional flea market and antiques store.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
TubaChristmas: A holiday tradition returns
For the 25th year, a special holiday concert known as TubaChristmas will be taking place in Columbus. TubaChristmas concerts take place worldwide, but the yearly performance of TubaChristmas in our area is a local tradition, featuring a collection of tuba and baritone horn players performing holiday favorites. The concert is free of charge.
7NEWS EXCLUSIVE: South Carolina Search and Rescue Dog Association training to save lives
South Carolina Search and Rescue Dog Association helps assist in trying to find missing persons. 7NEWS went behind the scenes on how they train their dogs.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
‘It all starts with a line’: Marsha Hammel connects with jazz at TFAC
TRYON – On November 10, at the Tryon Fine Arts Center, Marsha Hammel’s jazz series, “The Riff,” went on display with several new works created for the show, including paintings of the legendary Nina Simone. Simone said, “An artist’s duty is to reflect what they experience,”...
Upstate veterans home in need of more direct care staff
A home for our nation's heroes is in need of more nurses and CNAs.
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Joshua Overbay on the film scene in WNC
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
avlwatchdog.org
Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Blue Ridge Ringers present ‘Rings and Rhythms of the Season’
The Blue Ridge Ringers, an advanced auditioned group of handbell musicians, have concerts planned in the area next month. The handbell ensemble, based out of Hendersonville, will be presenting ‘Rings and Rhythms of the Season’ during the month of December. They will be performing Tuesday, December 13 at Tryon Estates in Columbus at 7 pm., and another performance is scheduled at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 at FENCE.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Development continues at Melrose Mountain Climbing Park
A new gravel parking lot can now be found at the Melrose Mountain Climbing Park on Hogback Mtn Road (at the intersection with Graham’s View) thanks to gravel provided by the Town of Tryon and gratis mechanical grading provided by Greg Junge Construction, LLC. Park development is on-going, and it includes trail improvements and construction of a trail kiosk and picnic area.
kiss951.com
Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home
Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
thebluebanner.net
How Zelda Fitzgerald Tragically Died on Zillicoa Street
Editor’s Note, Content Warning: This article contains mentions of fire, death and sexual assault. While most notable for her 1920’s flap dancing, novel “Save Me The Waltz”, and marriage to ”The Great Gatsby”’s author, F. Scott Fitzgerald, the community of Asheville tends to remember Zelda’s untimely death in the Highland Hospital fire of 1948.
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
WYFF4.com
Upstate tactical training facility raise concerns among community members following machine gun event
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A tactical training facility in Laurens County has residents on edge and calling for county leaders to step in. "It's like we’re being held hostage inside our homes and not allowed to enjoy our property," resident Julia Daniel said. "We are fixing everything we...
Comments / 0