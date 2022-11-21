Man hit with multiple felonies for stealing from construction sites

A 28-year-old man from Concord Township has been charged for allegedly stealing building supplies, siding, and tools from construction sites of new homes, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the man is charged with four counts of breaking and entering, all fourth-degree felonies; two counts of theft, both fifth-degree felonies; one count of theft, a fourth-degree felony; possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Authorities say the thefts occurred between Nov. 15 and Nov. 18 at several construction sites on Concord-Hambden Road in Concord Township. In total, around $43,500 worth of items were stolen.

On Nov. 19, the sheriff's office was alerted to a "suspicious male" spotted on a property in the 11300 block of Concord-Hambden Road, which was one of the locations that had been stolen from prior.

On arrival, the sheriff's office said that deputies arrested the man after finding him loading items into his vehicle. They also found suspected drugs in the man's possession.

Authorities said the man later admitted to the thefts, and most of the stolen materials were recovered.

The matter remains under investigation.

