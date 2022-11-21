Read full article on original website
Related
advantagenews.com
Pew: Of $800 billion in pandemic aid to states, Illinois got $14 billion
A new analysis shows the amount of federal tax dollars sent to Illinois and other states since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used to support public health, education and to temporarily pick up Illinois’ financial condition. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, of the $5.2 trillion...
Homeowners assistance fund of $30,000 could be coming your way in Illinois
It could help you resolve certain financial issues. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data according to which, the average price of food, shelter and health care services in Illinois has increased by 8.6%.
How much is an Illinois speeding ticket?
(WTVO) — Every driver fears seeing the red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but how much do drivers in Illinois have to shell out if they are found to be speeding? While the ticket itself can be expensive, what it does to a person’s insurance rates can really be what hurts their wallet. […]
Final Deadline For Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Renewal One Week Away
Illinois drivers have only one week left to renew their license or ID card if they've been postponing it during the pandemic. After numerous extensions for expired IDs over the past two years, the final deadline is set for Thursday, Dec. 1. The upcoming deadline applies to driver's licenses, ID...
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/24/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) All motorists are encouraged to drive with added care this holiday weekend. The Illinois State Police and other statewide law enforcement agencies are out in extra force looking for those driving impaired by either alchol and/or drugs, for those not buckled up, for those who are speeding, and for those who are texting and using other devices while driving. Everyone is urged to observe all the “rules of the road” while moving from one place to another during this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, today thru Monday.
Can I grow marijuana in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois for almost three years, but the drug still has some of the highest tax rates in the country. Many residents looking to save some money might be asking if they can grow it at their homes themselves. The short answer is that it depends. Recreational users […]
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Illinois is not among the 38 U.S. states that have a “Stand Your Ground” law, residents do have the right to use a gun to defend themselves in their homes in certain situations. On the books in Illinois is the “Justifiable Use of Force” law, or 750 ILCS 5/7, a […]
How Much Alcohol Illinois And The Midwest Drinks: By The Numbers
Remember when we got all those warnings early in the pandemic about being careful about how much wine, beer, and/or booze we were pouring down our throats while we were forced into locking down at home?. It seems as though some states' residents heeded the warning, while others thought that...
newschannel20.com
ISP updates rules to firearms access
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
Is it legal to own a monkey in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monkeys may be cute, but do they make good pets? And is it legal to own a monkey in Illinois? Monkeys generally don’t make very good pets, because they don’t take well to strangers and become destructive and mischievous if they grow bored. The animals also require a lot of social […]
The battle over Illinois mail-in ballots
(WTVO) — An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots to save her seat. Representative Deanne Mazzochi sued the DuPage County Clerk over how she was verifying mail-in ballots. She is currently losing her race for reelection by a couple hundred votes. She sued because the clerk was checking […]
Up to $30,000 available for homeowners in Illinois from the state
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
KICK AM 1530
Is It Against the Law to Warm Your Car Up in Illinois? Yes, But
I think it's safe to say that most of us have warmed our vehicles up during the winter months without being in it and not given it a second thought. Did you know that technically you're breaking the law in Illinois, but that includes a very big "but". This topic...
WAND TV
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
Illinois lawmakers working on gun control
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A mass shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend is reigniting the debate for gun control. Lawmakers in Illinois have been working on new bills behind the scenes for months, starting work on gun control legislation immediately after the shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. However, nothing has […]
starvedrock.media
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
Can I own an AK-47 in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
Illinois’ Best Burger? Foodie Website Says Go Here
According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
advantagenews.com
Marijuana arrest record expungements underway in Illinois
An Illinois non profit is offering taxpayer funded legal services to get cannabis arrests and convictions cleared from individual’s records. New Leaf Illinois utilizes nearly $1.3 million in taxpayer funds to work toward expunging cannabis arrests and convictions. The group’s website says 18 nonprofit organizations in Illinois are offering free and legal representation and legal information to those who wish to have their cannabis convictions off their record.
Are Illinois police required to meet a quota of speeding tickets each month?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Does there seem to be less of an enforcement of speeding violations on Illinois streets? That might be because of a 2014 law that prevented officers in Illinois from meeting ticket quotas. Under former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn (D), a measure was signed into law that states: “A municipality may not […]
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0