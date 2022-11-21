How do you like your turkey? We all have our favorite ways to make or eat.

You may have grown to doing it just one way: traditional, baked or roasted in the oven. But the cooking world has broadened the definition of turkey-making. Just check out some of the bacon-wrapped birds in your social feed to know about that as Thanksgiving nears.

One popular method in South Florida is to deep-fry the turkey . But that has fire and injury risks, and fire crews and the federal consumer agency have some thoughts about where you deep-fry the big bird.

Or maybe you just lay off the turkey and go the Tofurky or side-dish route.

Tell us your way to prep your centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal.

Take our survey below and pick your favorite.

And note: This poll is just for fun, and certainly not scientific. If you can’t see it, turn off your ad blocker.

And if you already are cooking while reading this, don’t drop your phone into the turkey gravy. The poll doesn’t include an Apple in the preparation.