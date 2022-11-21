Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Famous 'Goonies' House In Oregon Finds Buyer
The iconic home from "The Goonies" appears to be changing hands ... TMZ has learned the owner already has a buyer for the property. Our real estate sources say owner, Sandi Preston, accepted an offer Friday for the Oregon estate ... which went on the market just 5 days ago with a $1,650,000 asking price.
Thanksgiving guests in RSV, flu season present challenges
Pediatricians who spoke with KOIN 6 News said much of what is being passed around is RSV and the flu -- both highly contagious.
thatoregonlife.com
8 to 10 Foot King Tides to Hit Oregon Coast This Thanksgiving
The exciting king tides are here once again, being the first of the annual highest tides of the winter. The tides arrive just in time for Thanksgiving weekend along the Oregon coast. This coming weekend will make for the strongest tides of the year in Oregon, and are extremely dangerous.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Holiday travelers beware of mountain snow, OSU team searches for Earth’s oldest ice
Those traveling across Oregon for Thanksgiving will find mostly mellow conditions en route to their destinations, but forecasts look increasingly sketchy for the return trip this weekend if the drive includes the Cascade Range passes. By the time the weekend arrives, snow is expected on Cascade Mountain passes between the Willamette Valley and central Oregon. “Our forecast right now — and it is still early so this could change — is showing periods of moderate to heavy snow on Saturday and Sunday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Bonk said. “Right now, Sunday looks to be the more difficult travel day.” (Zach Urness/Statesman Journal)
The KKK in Oregon: Same Wine, Different Bottle
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
beachconnection.net
Spectacular Geminid Meteor Showers Coming to Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – From early December through about the 17th, an event of a cosmic scale will be taking place above the Washington coast and Oregon coast. The Geminids will be showing off then, a meteor shower that has its peak on December 13 and 14 this year, 2022. (Above: Manzanita and a shooting star, Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo)
opb.org
King Tides are ready to roll onto Oregon Coast
This week, the Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides, which are the highest tides of the year. The term is non-scientific and refers to when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed...
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Oregonians once celebrated Thanksgiving twice in a year. Here’s why
Have you ever imagined what it would be like to celebrate Turkey Day twice a year? Probably not, but this was the reality for Oregonians in the early 1890s.
opb.org
Oregon runs short on hospital beds for kids sick with RSV, affecting others needing care
Oregon Health and Science University and Randall Children’s Hospital are taking emergency steps to admit more children to their pediatric intensive care units. That’s happening as a surge in RSV, a common childhood virus that can be dangerous for infants and older people, has hit Oregon. The hospitals...
opb.org
Here’s why the West Coast Dungeness crab season has been delayed
Oregon’s most valuable commercial fishery, Dungeness crab, will have its season delayed from its traditional Dec. 1 start date because of low meat yields. Testing shows the crabs in some ocean areas off the West Coast don’t have enough meat in them to satisfy the commercial market. In...
‘It’s really tragic’: Millions of Oregonians in need of food assistance during holidays
The Oregon Food Bank says 1.5 million people are seeking food assistance in Oregon this year, which is double the number who relied on food banks before the pandemic.
yachatsnews.com
Will there be crab for Christmas? Oregon’s commercial Dungeness season delayed until at least Dec. 16
A year ago, Taunette Dixon, along with the rest of Oregon’s $60 million commercial Dungeness crabbing industry, was dining on a diet of decidedly good news. Negotiated prices between boat owners and processors opened about $2 per pound higher than most years, all but guaranteeing profits in the lucrative first two months of a normal year.
Storm to roll through Utah, bringing dry spell to an end
PARK CITY, Utah — November has been an up-and-down month for snow in Utah and the Wasatch, as the last measurable snowfall occurred over a week ago. Things are changing […]
thatoregonlife.com
10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022
Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
Law professor says high-capacity magazine ban in Measure 114 could be most vulnerable
PORTLAND, Ore. — While votes were still being counted after Election Day this month — and well beyond — the fact that gun control initiative Measure 114 was projected to narrowly pass proved enough for some of Oregon's arcane administrative mechanics to begin churning. According to the...
Hundreds of Waterfowl Fall from the Sky in Oregon as Lunar Eclipse Coincides With Snowstorm
At least 30 Oregon waterfowl died in a bizarre mass event last week—and hundreds more were injured. KTVZ News reports that residents in central and eastern parts of the state reported that tundra swans, snow geese, and other water birds fell from the sky by the dozens during the early morning hours of Nov. 9.
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
KATU.com
Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
