Oregon State

TMZ.com

Famous 'Goonies' House In Oregon Finds Buyer

The iconic home from "The Goonies" appears to be changing hands ... TMZ has learned the owner already has a buyer for the property. Our real estate sources say owner, Sandi Preston, accepted an offer Friday for the Oregon estate ... which went on the market just 5 days ago with a $1,650,000 asking price.
ASTORIA, OR
thatoregonlife.com

8 to 10 Foot King Tides to Hit Oregon Coast This Thanksgiving

The exciting king tides are here once again, being the first of the annual highest tides of the winter. The tides arrive just in time for Thanksgiving weekend along the Oregon coast. This coming weekend will make for the strongest tides of the year in Oregon, and are extremely dangerous.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Holiday travelers beware of mountain snow, OSU team searches for Earth’s oldest ice

Those traveling across Oregon for Thanksgiving will find mostly mellow conditions en route to their destinations, but forecasts look increasingly sketchy for the return trip this weekend if the drive includes the Cascade Range passes. By the time the weekend arrives, snow is expected on Cascade Mountain passes between the Willamette Valley and central Oregon. “Our forecast right now — and it is still early so this could change — is showing periods of moderate to heavy snow on Saturday and Sunday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Bonk said. “Right now, Sunday looks to be the more difficult travel day.” (Zach Urness/Statesman Journal)
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

The KKK in Oregon: Same Wine, Different Bottle

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Spectacular Geminid Meteor Showers Coming to Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – From early December through about the 17th, an event of a cosmic scale will be taking place above the Washington coast and Oregon coast. The Geminids will be showing off then, a meteor shower that has its peak on December 13 and 14 this year, 2022. (Above: Manzanita and a shooting star, Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo)
opb.org

King Tides are ready to roll onto Oregon Coast

This week, the Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides, which are the highest tides of the year. The term is non-scientific and refers to when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Here’s why the West Coast Dungeness crab season has been delayed

Oregon’s most valuable commercial fishery, Dungeness crab, will have its season delayed from its traditional Dec. 1 start date because of low meat yields. Testing shows the crabs in some ocean areas off the West Coast don’t have enough meat in them to satisfy the commercial market. In...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022

Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
PORTLAND, OR

