Neanderthals cooked meals with pulses 70,000 years ago
Stone Age cooks were surprisingly sophisticated, combining an array of ingredients and using different techniques to prepare and flavor their meals, analysis of some the earliest charred food remains has suggested.
Scientists believe that Alexander The Great may have been buried alive
Alexander the Great was accidentally buried alive. Scientists believe Alexander suffered from a neurological disorder called Guillain Barre syndrome. The disease occurs when the body's immune system attacks its nervous system. They believe that when he died, he was actually just paralyzed and mentally aware.
Huge New Pyramid Has Appeared in Egypt
The structure made of waste plastic is in the Egyptian desert and is 32 feet high - nearly a tenth of the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
8 billion people: how different the world would look if Neanderthals had prevailed
In evolutionary terms, the human population has rocketed in seconds. The news that it has now reached 8 billion seems inexplicable when you think about our history. For 99% of the last million years of our existence, people rarely came across other humans. There were only around 10,000 Neanderthals living at any one time. Today, there are around 800,000 people in the same space that was occupied by one Neanderthal. What’s more, since humans live in social groups, the next nearest Neanderthal group was probably well over 100km away. Finding a mate outside your own family was a challenge.
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Giant Mystery 'Alien' Growth Blocking Toilet Baffles Experts
"I replaced a toilet because it wasn't flushing properly. Now I know why," said the plumber who got called about the problem.
Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village
How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
U.S. Volcano that has been dormant for 800 YEARS appears to be Waking Up
A volcano near Sitka, Alaska, which has been dormant for 800 years is becoming active again. Mount Edgecumbe which has been dormant for at least 800 years has shown signs of life after a wave of the earthquake struck the region earlier this year.
The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World
In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
Researchers attempt to find out why Stone Age people were buried with thousands of elk teeth
Credit: Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; Public Domain Image. Evidence has already been found that the Stone Age people who lived around 8000 years ago had their own form of music and dance.
65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth
Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Archaeologists Hunting For Cleopatra's Tomb Uncover a "Geometric Miracle" Tunnel
Underneath a temple in the ancient ruined city of Taposiris Magna on the Egyptian coast, archaeologists have uncovered a vast, spectacular tunnel that experts are referring to as a "geometric miracle". During ongoing excavations and exploration of the temple, Kathleen Martinez of the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican...
Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
Geologists discovered a hidden 8th continent leaving some skeptical
Imagine learning that there could be a missing continent. Most maps today portray the world with seven distinct continents; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica. What if I told you that there was a potential eighth continent lying beneath the Earth’s surface?
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
Researchers discover long-lost plaster copies of the Nazi-damaged fossil
WWII inflicted great damage, especially in Europe. It is still possible to see the remnants of the war in some cities. A new study shows that WWII also caused great damage to other life forms. Published in Royal Society Open Science on November 2, the findings suggest that Nazi bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. The precious skeleton's long-lost plaster casts have finally been discovered by scientists.
Archaeologists discover the remains of a child in an 8,000-year-old grave along with animal fur and feathers in Finland
The art by Tom Björklund of what the child might have looked like.Photo by Tom Björklund found on All That's Interesting. As we all know, this is human nature that we want to explore and experience the things and eras that we haven't. That's why many people are on a quest all around the world to find things and remain of the ancient people and whatnot.
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
