CNN

Neanderthals cooked meals with pulses 70,000 years ago

Stone Age cooks were surprisingly sophisticated, combining an array of ingredients and using different techniques to prepare and flavor their meals, analysis of some the earliest charred food remains has suggested.
The Conversation UK

8 billion people: how different the world would look if Neanderthals had prevailed

In evolutionary terms, the human population has rocketed in seconds. The news that it has now reached 8 billion seems inexplicable when you think about our history. For 99% of the last million years of our existence, people rarely came across other humans. There were only around 10,000 Neanderthals living at any one time. Today, there are around 800,000 people in the same space that was occupied by one Neanderthal. What’s more, since humans live in social groups, the next nearest Neanderthal group was probably well over 100km away. Finding a mate outside your own family was a challenge.
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village

How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
Lord Ganesh

The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World

In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
DOPE Quick Reads

65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth

Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
Phys.org

A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy

Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
The Independent

Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD

Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
Interesting Engineering

Researchers discover long-lost plaster copies of the Nazi-damaged fossil

WWII inflicted great damage, especially in Europe. It is still possible to see the remnants of the war in some cities. A new study shows that WWII also caused great damage to other life forms. Published in Royal Society Open Science on November 2, the findings suggest that Nazi bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. The precious skeleton's long-lost plaster casts have finally been discovered by scientists.
Muhammad Junaid Mustafa

Archaeologists discover the remains of a child in an 8,000-year-old grave along with animal fur and feathers in Finland

The art by Tom Björklund of what the child might have looked like.Photo by Tom Björklund found on All That's Interesting. As we all know, this is human nature that we want to explore and experience the things and eras that we haven't. That's why many people are on a quest all around the world to find things and remain of the ancient people and whatnot.
C. Heslop

Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans

Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)

